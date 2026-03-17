Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Oregon boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Country Christian Cougars

Runner-Ups: Union Bobcats

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Trinity Lutheran Saints

Runner-Ups: Regis Rams

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Valley Catholic Valiants

Runner-Ups: Riverside Pirates

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Marist Spartans

Runner-Ups: La Grande Tigers

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Parkrose Broncos

Runner-Ups: Crook County Cowboys

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Tualatin Timberwolves

Runner-Ups: Central Catholic Rams

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