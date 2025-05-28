Oregon high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 OSAA state matchups and game times
The Oregon high school (OSAA) state baseball playoffs are underway - all the way to the state finals June 7.
South Salem (6A), Wilsonville (5A), Marist Catholic (4A), Blanchet Catholic (3A) and Umpqua Valley Christian (2A/1A) have been appointed the top tournament seeds for each classification.
Three-time defending Class 6A champion West Linn is also in the field as the No. 2 seed, and has a chance to continue its unprecedented run of success - led by electrifying Oregon Ducks outfielder signee Danny Wideman.
Thurston (5A) and Scappoose (4A) are also in position to defend their OSAA championships. Thurston is also a No. 2 seed; Scappoose a No. 3 seed.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 Oregon high school baseball postseason, bookmark our Oregon (OSAA) playoff brackets, or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
CLASS 6A
CLASS 5A
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A/1A
