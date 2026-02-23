Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 23, 2026
Oregon’s smallest schools are into their postseason, while the three biggest classifications close the regular season over the next 10 days, with several crucial matchups sure to affect the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
One happened Saturday, when defending 3A state champion Westside Christian went double overtime to beat Valley Catholic 94-83 in the title game of the Lewis & Clark League district tournament. The win propelled the Eagles seven spots to No. 18 in this week’s rankings.
Two teams joined the rankings this week — South Salem at No. 20 and Corvallis at No. 25, with the Spartans taking Central’s spot after defeating the Panthers last week.
1. Central Catholic (18-5)
Last week: 1
The Rams travel to Nelson on Feb. 24 for a critical Mt. Hood Conference showdown.
2. Tualatin (18-5)
Last week: 2
The Timberwolves routed crosstown rival Tigard and now has 10 days off before closing their season at home against West Linn.
3. Parkrose (20-3)
Last week: 4
The Broncos held off a challenge from Centennial to remain tied atop the Northwest Oregon Conference.
4. Oregon City (20-2)
Last week: 5
The Pioneers topped Lake Oswego by five on the road to keep pace with Tualatin atop the Three Rivers League.
5. West Albany (19-3)
Last week: 6
The Bulldogs remained the last unbeaten standing in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
6. Southridge (18-5)
Last week: 7
The Skyhawks get their chance at redemption for their heartbreaker at Jesuit with the rematch on their home court Feb. 24.
7. Crook County (20-1)
Last week: 3
The Cowboys fell from the ranks of the unbeaten as they were pummeled on the road by Summit.
8. Nelson (17-6)
Last week: 8
A nine-point win at Clackamas keeps the Hawks within touching distance of Central Catholic in the Mt. Hood Conference.
9. Jesuit (17-6)
Last week: 9
The Metro League title comes down to the Crusaders’ rematch with Southridge on Feb. 24.
10. Summit (16-5)
Last week: 11
The Storm got their revenge on Crook County with an 85-60 beatdown to forge a tie atop the Intermountain Conference.
11. Sherwood (20-4)
Last week: 10
The Bowmen will add another Pacific Conference trophy to their case after crushing Liberty and Newberg.
12. Thurston (17-5)
Last week: 12
The Colts won their only game of the week at crosstown rival Springfield.
13. North Eugene (20-4)
Last week: 13
The Highlanders picked up a huge win at Churchill to keep their faint hopes of sharing the Midwestern League title alive.
14. Benson (18-6)
Last week: 15
The Astros are one win away from gaining a share of the PIL title.
15. Canby (16-6)
Last week: 19
The Cougars cannot afford to stumble at Wilsonville on Feb. 24 as they look to claim a share of the NWOC title.
16. Westview (14-8)
Last week: 14
A three-point loss at Jesuit on Feb. 20 cost the Wildcats a chance to share the Metro League title.
17. Wilsonville (16-7)
Last week: 20
The Wildcats will relinquish their hold on the Northwest Oregon Conference title but can still have a say in who wears the crown with their home game Feb. 24 against Canby.
18. Westside Christian (23-4)
Last week: 25
The Eagles won the rubber match over Valley Catholic in double overtime of the Lewis & Clark League district championship game.
19. Valley Catholic (23-3)
Last week: 16
The Valiants fought valiantly before falling to rival Westside Christian in the district final.
20. South Salem (19-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Saxons return to the rankings on the strength of a nine-point win at Sprague to remain tied atop the Central Valley Conference with a showdown at West Salem upcoming.
21. Crater (17-6)
Last week: 17
An eight-point loss at Churchill leaves the Comets at the mercy of the OSAA rankings if they hope to make the 5A playoff field.
22. Clackamas (14-9)
Last week: 18
The Cavaliers dropped the rematch to Nelson and now must win at Gresham on Tuesday to secure third place in the Mt. Hood Conference.
23. Lake Oswego (16-7)
Last week: 21
The Lakers held off West Linn but couldn’t topple Oregon City in the deep Three Rivers League.
24. Portland Christian (26-0)
Last week: 23
And then there was one unbeaten left in the state as the Royals romped to the Northwest League district title and will be home for the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
25. Corvallis (16-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Spartans set themselves up to finish in a tie for second in the Mid-Willamette Conference by routing previously ranked Central at home to split their season series.
Dropped Out
No. 22 Central
No. 24 South Medford
Under Consideration
Cascade Christian
Grant
Madras
Marist Catholic
Molalla
Mountainside
Newport
Pleasant Hill
Riverside
Sunset
Trinity Lutheran
West Linn