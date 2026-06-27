Vote: Class 2A Iowa High School Softball Midseason Player Of The Year

With June rapidly finishing up, that means the Iowa high school softball season is preparing to enter the stretch run of the year.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will begin Monday, July 20, in Fort Dodge at Rogers Park, bringing together many of the top teams and players in the state. High School On SI Iowa currently provides a Top 25 state softball power rankings , so now, we need to see who the top players are.

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 2A Softball Midseason Player of the Year in each classification. Stats listed with the player are from Bound and based on those numbers imputed as of June 26, 2026 at noon CT.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 2A Softball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

Jenna Collins, Denver, Junior

Collins has been exceptional inside the circle, striking out 240 batters in 137 innings with a 14-6 record. She has a 1.53 earned run average and is hitting .447 with two homers, eight doubles and 24 RBI.

Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, Senior

A two-way threat, Grabenbauer has a .371 batting average with four homers, 11 doubles and 31 RBI while going 18-6 inside the circle with 198 strikeouts and a 1.85 earned run average.

Bri Blush, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Sophomore

Just a 10th-grader, Blush has been anything but, hitting 13 home runs, 10 doubles and three triples while driving in 43. She has a .571 batting average and a .583 OBP.

Chloe Cox, Grand View Christian, Sophomore

Another youngster having a big summer, Cox is hitting .424 with three homers, four doubles and two triples, driving in 25 runs with 25 hits. She is also 12-1 inside the circle, striking out almost a batter per inning with a 1.36 earned run average.

Grace Hoopes, Louisa-Muscatine, Freshman

Just a few months removed from completing her ninth-grade year, Hoopes has been dominating the diamond, hitting almost .400 with 13 extra-base hits and 27 RBI while going 18-3 pitching with 100 strikeouts and an earned run average under two.

About Our Midseason Player of the Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.