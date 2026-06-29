Vote: Class 1A Iowa High School Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year

High School On SI Iowa recently published polls for the midseason high school softball player of the year in each of the five classifications. Now, it is time to vote for the baseball midseason player of the year in Iowa.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament begins July 20 in both Cedar Rapids for Class 4A and Class 3A and in Carroll for Class 2A and Class 1A. Many of the players you will see listed below are part of teams currently ranked in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 State Baseball Rankings .

Below are the nominees for the High School On SI Iowa Class 1A Baseball Midseason Player of the Year. Stats listed with the players are from Bound and accurate as of June 28, 2026.

Feel free to vote as many times as you like, with voting set to close on Monday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

High School On SI Iowa Class 1A Baseball Midseason Player Of The Year Nominees

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Junior

Heydon is hitting .623 with a .710 on-base, blasting six homers with 12 doubles, five triples, 53 RBI and 42 runs scored. He has stolen 24 bases and is 4-0 with a save and 61 strikeouts in just under 33 innings pitched.

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior

Wight, a leader for the Blue Devils, has 44 RBI with 18 doubles, nine homers and three triples. He is batting .581 with 56 runs scored. He has stolen 19 bases and struck out 18 in just under 11 innings.

Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, Senior

Over seven starts and nine games, Mullenbach has yet to allow an earned run, going 8-0 with 41 strikeouts. He has surrendered just three runs total and 23 hits. At the plate, Mullenbach is batting .403 with 33 runs scored and 22 steals.

Colton Moffitt, Baxter, Senior

The Class 1A leader with 109 strikeouts, Moffitt is 9-1 with one save over 53-plus innings. Opponents have just 19 hits and two earned runs off him, as he owns a .106 batting average against and a 0.26 earned run average.

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, Sophomore

Just a 10th-grader, Loftus has taken the state by storm, allowing four total hits and one earned run in 32-plus innings, striking out 81 batters. He is a perfect 5-0 on the mound.

About Our Midseason Baseball Player Of The Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.