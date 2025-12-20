High School

Oregon High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025

See every Oregon high school boys basketball final score from December 19, 2025

Ben Dagg

Oregon high school basketball
Oregon high school basketball / Brian Hayes/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Oregon boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Amity 78, Riverside, WLWV 49

Astoria 57, Stayton 56

Barlow 55, Hood River Valley 52

Beaverton 59, Benjamin Franklin (AZ) 50

Bend 71, Willamette 57

St Marys (AZ) 70, Benson 60

Cascade 68, Brookings-Harbor 48

Cascade Christian 62, Klamath Union 48

Century 83, Franklin 77

Clackamas 87, Canby 58

Pleasant Hill 60, Cottage Grove 50

South Medford 63, Crater 62

The Dalles 55, Crescent Valley 37

Marist Catholic 57, Creswell 48

Crook County 58, Hidden Valley 41

Dallas 60, Glencoe 59

Douglas 60, La Pine 34

Durango (NV) 64, De La Salle North Catholic 60

Gaston 62, Riverdale 52

St. Paul 37, Glide 34

Westview 57, Gresham 48

Harrisburg 53, South Umpqua 45

Ida B. Wells 65, McMinnville 59

Santiam Christian 86, Jefferson 37

Jesuit 77, Jefferson, Portland 65

Lake Oswego 74, Grants Pass 32

Lincoln 71, Tigard 38

Madras 61, Woodland (WA) 48

Marshfield 54, Redmond 45

McLoughlin 49, Catlin Gabel 28

Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Thunderbird (AZ) 44

West Albany 69, Nelson 57

New Hope Christian 52, Rogue River 49

Newberg 71, Parkrose 40

Nortre Dame Prep (AZ) 59, Lakeridge 49

Philomath 56, North Bend 46

North Marion 62, Sutherlin 56

Phoenix 46, North Valley 32

Oregon City 61, Grant 48

Reynolds 63, Putnam 47

Ruston (LA) 73, Central 56

Scio 75, Colton 61

Seaside 52, Corbett 47

Siuslaw 89, Glendale 44

South Eugene 80, Sandy 71

South Salem 82, Roseburg 44

Southridge 76, Central Catholic 72

Southwest Christian 50, La Grande [JV] 40

St. Helens 49, Elma (WA) 36

St. Mary's, Medford 78, Coquille 35

Trinity Lutheran 54, Sisters 52

Webster Groves (MO) 82, North Salem 43

West Salem 57, Western Christian 32

Willamina 64, Rainier 38

Yamhill-Carlton 64, Horizon Christian, Tualatin 50

Ashland 60, Junction City 53

Published
