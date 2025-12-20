Oregon High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results — December 19, 2025
The 2025 Oregon boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Amity 78, Riverside, WLWV 49
Astoria 57, Stayton 56
Barlow 55, Hood River Valley 52
Beaverton 59, Benjamin Franklin (AZ) 50
Bend 71, Willamette 57
St Marys (AZ) 70, Benson 60
Cascade 68, Brookings-Harbor 48
Cascade Christian 62, Klamath Union 48
Century 83, Franklin 77
Clackamas 87, Canby 58
Pleasant Hill 60, Cottage Grove 50
South Medford 63, Crater 62
The Dalles 55, Crescent Valley 37
Marist Catholic 57, Creswell 48
Crook County 58, Hidden Valley 41
Dallas 60, Glencoe 59
Douglas 60, La Pine 34
Durango (NV) 64, De La Salle North Catholic 60
Gaston 62, Riverdale 52
St. Paul 37, Glide 34
Westview 57, Gresham 48
Harrisburg 53, South Umpqua 45
Ida B. Wells 65, McMinnville 59
Santiam Christian 86, Jefferson 37
Jesuit 77, Jefferson, Portland 65
Lake Oswego 74, Grants Pass 32
Lincoln 71, Tigard 38
Madras 61, Woodland (WA) 48
Marshfield 54, Redmond 45
McLoughlin 49, Catlin Gabel 28
Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Thunderbird (AZ) 44
West Albany 69, Nelson 57
New Hope Christian 52, Rogue River 49
Newberg 71, Parkrose 40
Nortre Dame Prep (AZ) 59, Lakeridge 49
Philomath 56, North Bend 46
North Marion 62, Sutherlin 56
Phoenix 46, North Valley 32
Oregon City 61, Grant 48
Reynolds 63, Putnam 47
Ruston (LA) 73, Central 56
Scio 75, Colton 61
Seaside 52, Corbett 47
Siuslaw 89, Glendale 44
South Eugene 80, Sandy 71
South Salem 82, Roseburg 44
Southridge 76, Central Catholic 72
Southwest Christian 50, La Grande [JV] 40
St. Helens 49, Elma (WA) 36
St. Mary's, Medford 78, Coquille 35
Trinity Lutheran 54, Sisters 52
Webster Groves (MO) 82, North Salem 43
West Salem 57, Western Christian 32
Willamina 64, Rainier 38
Yamhill-Carlton 64, Horizon Christian, Tualatin 50
Ashland 60, Junction City 53