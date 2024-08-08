Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 140-121)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 4 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
140. DL Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior
Macy was a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection last year and will look to follow in older brother Calvin’s footsteps this season — Calvin was a two-time 6A all-state selection.
139. QB/DB Mason King, Molalla, senior
King was a do-everything standout for Molalla last season, intercepting four passes and earning first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference honors in the secondary and making the second team on offense as a dual-threat signal-caller (1,323 yards of total offense, 11 rushing touchdowns).
138. LB Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior
Vercher is a fast-rising prospect in the Rams defense who had 14 tackles and a sack in a backup role for last year’s 6A state champions. He has an offer from UNLV.
137. OG/DL Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
Fay earned first-team all-Pacific Conference honors on defense last year with a team-high 50 tackles (10 for loss), 3½ sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was a second-team pick on offense.
136. WR/DB Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
Harris played the opposite corner from freshman sensation Josiah Molden last year and more than held his own, earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors and 6A all-state honorable mention.
135. WR Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior
As a sophomore, Newell was a solid third option behind all-state receivers Walker Bonar and Lombel Doreen, catching 32 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns and earning second-team all-Midwestern League honors.
134. RB Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior
Valdez last season finished second in the Intermountain Conference in rushing yards (590) and touchdowns (nine) in making the all-conference first team.
133. QB Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior
Healy was one of the top passers in 6A last year, finishing second in the South Central Football Conference with 1,796 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes (70.9% completions) and earning second-team all-SCFC.
132. OLB Silas Reynolds, West Linn, junior
Reynolds showed promise as a sophomore rotation player in the Lions’ linebacking corps, receiving all-Three Rivers League honorable mention.
131. RB/DB Kameron Rague, South Medford, senior
Rague transitioned from Cascade Christian, where he was 3A offensive player of the year as a sophomore, to the 6A Panthers last year. He made the all-South Central Football Conference second team in the secondary (42 tackles, three interceptions) and gained 614 yards on 89 carries with six touchdowns.
130. QB Kane Sullivan, McMinnville, senior
Sullivan last season threw for 1,077 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 635 yards — his 12 rushing touchdowns tied for the Pacific Conference lead. He garnered second-team all-conference recognition.
129. QB Tre'Marion Crawford, McDaniel, junior
The first-team all-PIL selection was a dual threat behind center for the Mountain Lions last year, amassing 1,113 yards of total offense.
128. TE/S AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior
Reverman is a jack-of-all-trades for the Cardinals, playing tight end, running back, outside linebacker and free safety. As a junior, he made the all-PIL first team on defense and second team on offense.
127. DL Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
Hinkle had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Cougars with 58 tackles (5½ for loss) in making the 4A all-state honorable mention list.
126. C Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
Ackerman’s future likely is on the baseball diamond — he was the Northwest Oregon Conference player of the year last spring — but he’s also a solid presence in the trenches for the Cougars as a returning second-team all-conference pick.
125. OL Gabe Haines, Central, senior
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle will try to build off a sparkling junior season for which he received 5A all-state honorable mention.
124. RB/LB Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior
Scharer last year finished second in the South Central Football Conference with 87 tackles (10 for loss) and had four sacks in earning first-team all-SCFC honors. He was an honorable mention running back who scored five touchdowns.
123. DL Coen Egner, Oakland, senior
Egner was a first-team 2A all-state selection last year for the Oakers, finishing with 47 tackles (12 for loss) and a team-high 10 sacks to help them reach the state semifinals.
122. WR/DB Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior
Hobin made last year’s 5A all-state honorable mention list in the secondary, helping the Storm reach the state semifinals.
121. QB Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
Davis has had an up-and-down first two seasons with the Lakers but is poised for a big senior year after throwing for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions and rushing for seven touchdowns last year.
