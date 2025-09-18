High School

Oregon High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 3

What are the games we're watching during Week 3 of the high school football season in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Central Catholic squares off with Holy War rival Jesuit to highlight Week 3 of the Oregon high school football season.
Central Catholic squares off with Holy War rival Jesuit to highlight Week 3 of the Oregon high school football season. / Photo by Dan Brood

We are into Week 3 of the Oregon high school football season, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores for you in one place.

Here are three games we'll be keeping an eye on this weekend around the state.

Central Catholic (1-1) at Jesuit (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

The Rams have won the last four games in the series against their Holy War rivals, including a 28-6 victory in their last meeting two years ago that closed the gap in the all-time series to 23-19-1 in favor of the Crusaders.

West Linn (2-0) at Sumner (WA) (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

West Linn won the Oregon 6A Open championship last year, and en route, the Lions knocked off eventual Washington 4A champion Sumner 34-27 on their home field. West Linn QB Sloan Baker has thrown nine touchdown passes in his first two career starts. Great contest while crossing state lines.

Mountain View (3-0) at Summit (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

The two Bend heavyweights open Intermountain Conference play looking to get a leg up in the title race. The Cougars have outscored their opponents 139-19 this season, while the Storm are coming off a 28-20 victory at two-time defending 5A champion Wilsonville.

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon