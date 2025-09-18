Oregon High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 3
We are into Week 3 of the Oregon high school football season, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores for you in one place.
Here are three games we'll be keeping an eye on this weekend around the state.
Central Catholic (1-1) at Jesuit (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Rams have won the last four games in the series against their Holy War rivals, including a 28-6 victory in their last meeting two years ago that closed the gap in the all-time series to 23-19-1 in favor of the Crusaders.
West Linn (2-0) at Sumner (WA) (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
West Linn won the Oregon 6A Open championship last year, and en route, the Lions knocked off eventual Washington 4A champion Sumner 34-27 on their home field. West Linn QB Sloan Baker has thrown nine touchdown passes in his first two career starts. Great contest while crossing state lines.
Mountain View (3-0) at Summit (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The two Bend heavyweights open Intermountain Conference play looking to get a leg up in the title race. The Cougars have outscored their opponents 139-19 this season, while the Storm are coming off a 28-20 victory at two-time defending 5A champion Wilsonville.