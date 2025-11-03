Oregon High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oregon high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Oregon high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
OSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Heppner – 9-0
2. Bandon – 8-0
3. Lost River – 8-1
4. Clatskanie – 9-0
5. St. Paul – 6-2
6. Lowell – 8-1
7. Culver – 8-1
8. Knappa – 7-1
9. Santiam – 7-2
10. Myrtle Point – 6-3
11. Colton – 6-3
12. Oakland – 4-4
13. Harrisburg – 7-2
14. Gold Beach – 5-4
15. Reedsport – 6-3
16. Nestucca – 5-3
17. Grant Union – 5-4
18. Corbett – 5-4
19. Enterprise – 4-5
20. Toledo – 4-4
OSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Banks – 9-0
2. North Valley – 6-3
3. Dayton – 9-0
4. Burns – 8-1
5. Siuslaw – 7-2
6. Vale – 8-1
7. Kennedy – 6-2
8. Sisters – 7-2
9. Horizon Christian – 1-0
10. Santiam Christian – 7-2
11. Douglas – 5-4
12. Gervais – 6-3
13. Sutherlin – 6-3
14. Warrenton – 5-3
15. Phoenix – 6-3
16. Pleasant Hill – 7-2
17. Taft – 6-3
18. Creswell – 5-5
19. Madras – 4-5
20. Coquille – 4-5
21. Scio – 4-5
22. South Umpqua – 4-5
23. Valley Catholic – 4-5
24. Yamhill-Carlton – 2-7
25. Nyssa – 4-4
OSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Cascade – 9-0
2. Marshfield – 8-1
3. Henley – 6-1
4. Scappoose – 8-1
5. Tillamook – 7-2
6. Stayton – 7-2
7. Estacada – 6-3
8. Junction City – 6-3
9. La Grande – 5-4
10. Philomath – 6-3
11. Sweet Home – 6-3
12. Marist – 4-5
13. Crescent Valley – 5-4
14. Baker – 3-5
15. Seaside – 4-5
16. North Bend – 4-5
17. Hidden Valley – 2-6
18. Astoria – 4-5
19. Mazama – 1-7
20. Molalla – 2-6
21. Woodburn – 1-8
22. Ashland – 1-6
23. Pendleton – 1-7
24. The Dalles – 3-6
25. St. Helens – 2-7
OSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Summit – 9-0
2. Silverton – 8-1
3. Mountain View – 8-1
4. Lebanon – 7-1
5. Wilsonville – 8-1
6. Thurston – 8-1
7. Ridgeview – 7-2
8. Dallas – 6-3
9. West Albany – 6-3
10. Churchill – 6-3
11. Hood River Valley – 8-1
12. Hillsboro – 8-2
13. Crater – 6-3
14. Bend – 4-5
15. Gresham – 6-3
16. Roseburg – 4-5
17. Caldera – 3-6
18. Central – 4-5
19. Crook County – 3-6
20. Springfield – 4-5
21. Canby – 4-5
22. North Eugene – 4-5
23. Forest Grove – 4-5
24. Corvallis – 2-5
25. Parkrose – 5-4
OSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. West Linn – 9-0
2. Willamette – 9-0
3. Lake Oswego – 8-1
4. Glencoe – 8-1
5. Lincoln – 8-1
6. Central Catholic – 7-2
7. Sherwood – 7-2
8. Jesuit – 7-2
9. Nelson – 6-1
10. Tualatin – 6-3
11. Mountainside – 6-3
12. Grants Pass – 6-3
13. West Salem – 6-3
14. Roosevelt – 6-3
15. Liberty – 5-3
16. Sandy – 5-3
17. Lakeridge – 5-4
18. South Medford – 5-4
19. Sprague – 5-4
20. Newberg – 5-4
21. North Salem – 5-4
22. Westview – 5-4
23. Beaverton – 5-4
24. Clackamas – 3-4
25. Oregon City – 4-5