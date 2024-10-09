Oregon high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Oregon high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is unveiling its third computer rankings for the state.
The West Linn Lions hold the No. 1 position in the Class 6A rankings after an impressive 55-0 win against Tigard on Friday. They have posted back-to-back shutout victories. At No. 2 this week are the Lakeridge Pacers, followed by Lake Oswego at No. 3.
A quick look at the Class 5A rankings shows the Dallas Dragons at the No. 1 position, followed by Bend at No. 2 and the Silverton Foxes at No. 3.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Oregon football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
