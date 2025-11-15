Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
See every final score from Week 2 of Oregon high school football playoffs
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — November 14, 2025
Banks 29, Kennedy 0
Cascade 28, Junction City 20
Cascade Christian 48, North Valley 0
Central Catholic 27, Willamette 20
Churchill 33, Thurston 23
Dufur 36, Perrydale 6
Gervais 44, Douglas 29
Henley 42, Estacada 0
Lake Oswego 51, Grants Pass 10
Marshfield 33, La Grande 21
Mountain View 16, Dallas 0
Nelson 21, Lakeridge 7
Sandy 36, Beaverton 20
Scappoose 46, Tillamook 7
Silverton 35, Wilsonville 32
South Medford 24, Clackamas 22
Summit 14, West Albany 13
West Linn 42, Jesuit 28
