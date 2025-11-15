High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Oregon high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Oregon High School Playoffs
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Banks 29, Kennedy 0

Cascade 28, Junction City 20

Cascade Christian 48, North Valley 0

Central Catholic 27, Willamette 20

Churchill 33, Thurston 23

Dufur 36, Perrydale 6

Gervais 44, Douglas 29

Henley 42, Estacada 0

Lake Oswego 51, Grants Pass 10

Marshfield 33, La Grande 21

Mountain View 16, Dallas 0

Nelson 21, Lakeridge 7

Sandy 36, Beaverton 20

Scappoose 46, Tillamook 7

Silverton 35, Wilsonville 32

South Medford 24, Clackamas 22

Summit 14, West Albany 13

West Linn 42, Jesuit 28

BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

