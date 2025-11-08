Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Baker 19, Scappoose 49
Banks 39, Sutherlin 8
Beaverton 35, North Salem 15
Cascade Christian 68, Pleasant Hill 0
Central Catholic 42, Newberg 14
Churchill 21, Lebanon 8
Clackamas 35, Liberty 31
Clatskanie 22, Colton 20
Dayton 18, Douglas 21
Estacada 42, Marist 22
Glencoe 21, Barlow 24
Grants Pass 35, McNary 22
Henley 49, Seaside 13
Jesuit 34, Tualatin 33
Jordan Valley 49, Powers 6
Junction City 31, Stayton 21
Kennedy 28, Santiam Christian 19
La Grande 20, Sweet Home 17
Lake Oswego 49, Sprague 14
Lakeridge 35, Oregon City 14
Lowell 34, Oakland 14
Marshfield 49, Crescent Valley 14
Mountain View 41, Hillsboro 0
Mountainside 20, Summit 15
Myrtle Point 12, Knappa 6
Nelson 35, South Eugene 7
North Valley 17, Sisters 7
Perrydale 22, Powder Valley 20
Ridgeline 50, Hermiston 19
Sherwood 32, McMinnville 20
Silverton 49, Crater 12
Thurston 34, Bend 17
Tillamook 48, North Bend 12
West Albany 48, Hood River Valley 14
West Linn 56, Roosevelt 7
West Salem 12, Redmond 18
Willamette 42, Summit 3