High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Oregon high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Eugene
Scenes from Eugene / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Oregon High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSAA) — November 7, 2025

Oregon high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Baker 19, Scappoose 49

Banks 39, Sutherlin 8

Beaverton 35, North Salem 15

Cascade Christian 68, Pleasant Hill 0

Central Catholic 42, Newberg 14

Churchill 21, Lebanon 8

Clackamas 35, Liberty 31

Clatskanie 22, Colton 20

Dayton 18, Douglas 21

Estacada 42, Marist 22

Glencoe 21, Barlow 24

Grants Pass 35, McNary 22

Henley 49, Seaside 13

Jesuit 34, Tualatin 33

Jordan Valley 49, Powers 6

Junction City 31, Stayton 21

Kennedy 28, Santiam Christian 19

La Grande 20, Sweet Home 17

Lake Oswego 49, Sprague 14

Lakeridge 35, Oregon City 14

Lowell 34, Oakland 14

Marshfield 49, Crescent Valley 14

Mountain View 41, Hillsboro 0

Mountainside 20, Summit 15

Myrtle Point 12, Knappa 6

Nelson 35, South Eugene 7

North Valley 17, Sisters 7

Perrydale 22, Powder Valley 20

Ridgeline 50, Hermiston 19

Scappoose 49, Baker 19

Sherwood 32, McMinnville 20

Silverton 49, Crater 12

Thurston 34, Bend 17

Tillamook 48, North Bend 12

West Albany 48, Hood River Valley 14

West Linn 56, Roosevelt 7

West Salem 12, Redmond 18

Willamette 42, Summit 3

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Oregon