Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 15, 2026
The state’s three smallest classifications have concluded their regular seasons, with Class 6A, 5A, and 4A approaching Senior Nights and season finales.
Conference titles and playoff positioning are on the line in the final weeks, and the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings saw some changes with No. 4 Parkrose and No. 9 Jesuit among the teams that were upset last week.
The Broncos’ 62-61 loss to Canby propelled the Cougars into the rankings at No. 19, with Benson the other team joining the Top 25 at No. 15, re-entering the rankings thanks to its win over formerly ranked Grant to move into a tie atop the Portland Interscholastic League.
1. Central Catholic (16-5)
Last week: 1
The Rams dispatched Clackamas by 19 to remain undefeated in the Mt. Hood Conference.
2. Tualatin (17-5)
Last week: 3
Home wins over Lakeridge and Lake Oswego keep the Timberwolves in a tie atop the Three Rivers League.
3. Crook County (20-0)
Last week: 4
The Cowboys can virtually wrap up the Intermountain Conference title Tuesday when they travel to Summit.
4. Parkrose (18-3)
Last week: 2
The Broncos finally stumbled in Northwest Oregon Conference play, falling 62-61 at home to Canby but rallied with a huge win at Wilsonville.
5. Oregon City (19-2)
Last week: 5
The Pioneers rolled over Tigard to keep pace with Tualatin atop the Three Rivers League.
6. West Albany (17-3)
Last week: 7
The Bulldogs are now 13-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play after dispatching South Albany and Corvallis.
7. Southridge (17-5)
Last week: 8
The Skyhawks avenged an earlier loss to Westview, winning by 17 on the Wildcats’ home floor to gain the solo lead in the Metro League.
8. Nelson (15-6)
Last week: 9
The Hawks kept Central Catholic in their sights with a pair of Mt. Hood Conference wins.
9. Jesuit (15-6)
Last week: 6
The Crusaders fell a game back in the Metro League race with a stunning three-point loss at Sunset but recovered to hold off Mountainside.
10. Sherwood (18-4)
Last week: 11
The Bowmen have one hand on the Pacific Conference trophy, remaining the lone unbeaten in conference play with a four-point home win over Century.
11. Summit (14-5)
Last week: 12
The Storm would create a tie atop the Intermountain Conference if they can topple Crook County in the rematch Tuesday night.
12. Thurston (16-5)
Last week: 16
The Midwestern League-leading Colts won big against Eagle Point and Crater last week.
13. North Eugene (18-4)
Last week: 15
The Highlanders won their only game of the week by 25 at Ashland.
14. Westview (13-7)
Last week: 10
The Wildcats have lost two in a row in the Metro League after falling at home to Southridge on Wednesday.
15. Benson (16-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Astros return to the rankings thanks to a 12-point home win over Grant to forge a tie atop the PIL standings.
16. Valley Catholic (23-2)
Last week: 19
The Valiants won the outright Lewis & Clark League title and a spot in the district championship.
17. Crater (16-5)
Last week: 13
The Comets’ roller-coaster season continued as they lost by 24 at Thurston to drop to fourth in the Midwestern League.
18. Clackamas (13-8)
Last week: 14
The Cavaliers lost by 19 at Central Catholic, then bounced back to romp past Reynolds.
19. Canby (14-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Cougars might be the hottest team in 5A not named Crook County, extending their win streak to nine by edging Parkrose and routing Hood River Valley.
20. Wilsonville (14-7)
Last week: 17
The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with Parkrose and are now in danger of opening the 5A playoffs on the road.
21. Lake Oswego (15-6)
Last week: 18
The Lakers lost by 10 at Tualatin but can still climb in the Three Rivers League standings with games this week against West Linn and Oregon City.
22. Central (15-4)
Last week: 23
The Panthers kept pace with Mid-Willamette Conference leaders West Albany with running-clock wins over Woodburn and Dallas.
23. Portland Christian (24-0)
Last week: 24
The Royals are one win away from wrapping up an undefeated regular season and have clinched a spot in the Northwest League district final.
24. South Medford (17-6)
Last week: 25
The Panthers have now won nine in a row to remain the hottest team in the Southwest Conference.
25. Westside Christian (21-4)
Last week: 20
The Eagles fell to Oregon Episcopal to drop to second in the Lewis & Clark League and now meet the Aardvarks on Tuesday for a spot in the district final.
Dropped Out
No. 21 Grant
No. 22 Madras
Under Consideration
Cascade Christian
Corvallis
Marist Catholic
Molalla
Mountainside
Newport
Pleasant Hill
Riverside
South Salem
Sunset
Trinity Lutheran
West Linn