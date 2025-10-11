High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Salem
Scenes from Salem / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 63, Pine Eagle 0

Banks 42, Kennedy 7

Blanchet Catholic 24, Amity 20

Burns 38, North Valley 18

C.S. Lewis Academy 46, Jewell 32

Cascade Christian 69, Phoenix 0

Centennial 38, Putnam 15

Central 42, Corvallis 13

Chiloquin 60, Camas Valley 28

Churchill 36, North Eugene 6

Clatskanie 20, Harrisburg 14

Colton 67, Corbett 32

Coquille 18, South Umpqua 13

Crane 66, Prairie City/Burnt River 54

Creswell 40, Elmira 28

Dallas 25, West Albany 14

Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 62, Ione 18

Dufur 30, Echo 6

Elkton 34, Crow 0

Falls City 69, Mapleton 0

Forest Grove 42, Aloha 21

Gaston 43, Neah-Kah-Nie 22

Gilchrist 2, Days Creek 0 (Forfeit)

Glencoe 49, Liberty 20

Glendale 40, Prospect Charter 18

Harper Charter 62, Joseph 7

Henley 57, North Bend 32

Heppner 74, Stanfield 6

Hidden Valley 24, Mazama 14

Hillsboro 48, McKay 7

Imbler 38, Elgin 36

Irrigon 20, Riverside 14

Jesuit 63, Beaverton 27

Jordan Valley 60, South Wasco County 8

Junction City 24, Sweet Home 7

Klamath Union 33, Lakeview 0

Knappa 34, Rainier 18

La Grande 49, Baker 9

Lost River 51, Rogue River 6

Lowell 54, Waldport 12

Marist 49, Crescent Valley 21

Monroe 36, Oakridge 16

Mountain View 38, Caldera 0

Mountainside 41, Southridge 7

Myrtle Point 28, Glide 0

North Douglas 58, Country Christian 20

Oakland 22, Gold Beach 18

Pleasant Hill 52, La Pine 0

Ridgeview 41, Crook County 8

Santiam Christian 49, Newport 6

Sheldon 44, South Salem 23

Sherman 2, Wallowa 0 (Forfeit)

Silverton 40, Grants Pass 16

Sisters 4, Madras 1 (5:00 PM)

South Medford 13, Sprague 7

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 65, Huntington 14

Springfield 35, South Eugene 0

Summit 49, Bend 7

Sutherlin 28, Brookings-Harbor 21

Taft 42, Salem Academy 21

Thurston 44, Crater 7

Toledo 38, Central Linn 14

Triangle Lake 19, Eddyville Charter 13

Union 36, Powder Valley 6

Vale 49, Nyssa 0

Warrenton 19, Gervais 12

Weston-McEwen 40, Enterprise 26

Westview 22, Sunset 16

Willamette 42, North Medford 22

