Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 63, Pine Eagle 0
Banks 42, Kennedy 7
Blanchet Catholic 24, Amity 20
Burns 38, North Valley 18
C.S. Lewis Academy 46, Jewell 32
Cascade Christian 69, Phoenix 0
Centennial 38, Putnam 15
Central 42, Corvallis 13
Chiloquin 60, Camas Valley 28
Churchill 36, North Eugene 6
Clatskanie 20, Harrisburg 14
Colton 67, Corbett 32
Coquille 18, South Umpqua 13
Crane 66, Prairie City/Burnt River 54
Creswell 40, Elmira 28
Dallas 25, West Albany 14
Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 62, Ione 18
Dufur 30, Echo 6
Elkton 34, Crow 0
Falls City 69, Mapleton 0
Forest Grove 42, Aloha 21
Gaston 43, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
Gilchrist 2, Days Creek 0 (Forfeit)
Glencoe 49, Liberty 20
Glendale 40, Prospect Charter 18
Harper Charter 62, Joseph 7
Henley 57, North Bend 32
Heppner 74, Stanfield 6
Hidden Valley 24, Mazama 14
Hillsboro 48, McKay 7
Imbler 38, Elgin 36
Irrigon 20, Riverside 14
Jesuit 63, Beaverton 27
Jordan Valley 60, South Wasco County 8
Junction City 24, Sweet Home 7
Klamath Union 33, Lakeview 0
Knappa 34, Rainier 18
La Grande 49, Baker 9
Lost River 51, Rogue River 6
Lowell 54, Waldport 12
Marist 49, Crescent Valley 21
Monroe 36, Oakridge 16
Mountain View 38, Caldera 0
Mountainside 41, Southridge 7
Myrtle Point 28, Glide 0
North Douglas 58, Country Christian 20
Oakland 22, Gold Beach 18
Pleasant Hill 52, La Pine 0
Ridgeview 41, Crook County 8
Santiam Christian 49, Newport 6
Sheldon 44, South Salem 23
Sherman 2, Wallowa 0 (Forfeit)
Silverton 40, Grants Pass 16
Sisters 4, Madras 1 (5:00 PM)
South Medford 13, Sprague 7
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 65, Huntington 14
Springfield 35, South Eugene 0
Summit 49, Bend 7
Sutherlin 28, Brookings-Harbor 21
Taft 42, Salem Academy 21
Thurston 44, Crater 7
Toledo 38, Central Linn 14
Triangle Lake 19, Eddyville Charter 13
Union 36, Powder Valley 6
Vale 49, Nyssa 0
Warrenton 19, Gervais 12
Weston-McEwen 40, Enterprise 26
Westview 22, Sunset 16
Willamette 42, North Medford 22