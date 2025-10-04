High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Sprague vs South Salem
Scenes from Sprague vs South Salem / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 48, Powder Valley 0

Amity 42, Newport 7

Astoria 35, Gladstone 0

Baker 27, Pendleton 21

Banks 41, Gervais 20

Beaverton 40, Southridge 14

Burns 62, Umatilla 7

Canby 56, Aloha 35

Cascade 53, Molalla 0

Cascade Christian 69, Klamath Union 0

Central Catholic 42, Clackamas 7

Central Linn 35, Oakridge 20

Colton 44, Regis 22

Coquille 34, Brookings-Harbor 14

Cove 44, Pilot Rock 0

Crescent Valley 20, Philomath 15

Crosspoint Christian 54, Chiloquin 20

Dallas 49, Central 13

Dayton 43, Salem Academy 0

Douglas 41, Sutherlin 40

Dufur 35, Imbler 30

Eagle Point 42, South Eugene 6

Eddyville Charter 47, Falls City 14

Elgin 66, Lyle/Wishram 48

Elkton 47, Gilchrist 7

Enterprise 50, Riverside 6

Estacada 24, Stayton 14

Forest Grove 42, McKay 0

Glendale 36, Camas Valley 12

Grant 34, Jefferson 0

Grant Union 38, Irrigon 6

Grants Pass 21, South Medford 7

Gresham 49, Putnam 8

Harper Charter 2, Wallowa 0

Hermiston 35, Sageview 21

Hillsboro 35, McNary 21

Hood River Valley 53, La Salle 13

Ida B. Wells 58, Franklin 34

Illinois Valley 34, Bonanza 14

Jesuit 35, Westview 7

Junction City 28, Cottage Grove 8

Kennedy 50, North Marion 0

Lake Oswego 49, Tualatin 24

Lakeridge 62, Oregon City 20

Liberty 52, McMinnville 26

Lost River 36, Culver 12

Lowell 51, Harrisburg 0

Marshfield 49, Mazama 6

McDaniel 41, Cleveland 19

Milwaukie 34, David Douglas 15

Mountain View 42, Crook County 13

Mountainside 56, Sunset 20

Myrtle Point 22, Gold Beach 6

Nelson 41, Barlow 14

Nestucca 64, Rainier 6

Newberg 41, Century 6

North Bend 47, Ashland 39

North Eugene 28, Roseburg 27

North Salem 21, Sheldon 14

Nyssa 22, Lakeview 13

Parkrose 24, Centennial 0

Perrydale 50, North Douglas 44

Pleasant Hill 42, Elmira 16

Powers 44, McKenzie 6

Reedsport 76, C.S. Lewis Academy 44

Riddle 28, Prospect Charter 8

Roosevelt 18, Lincoln 14

Sandy 35, Reynolds 21

Santiam Christian 49, Blanchet Catholic 0

Scappoose 35, Seaside 21

Sherman 46, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 13

Silverton 29, West Albany 0

Sisters 35, Creswell 21

Siuslaw 48, South Umpqua 13

South Albany 28, Corvallis 20

Sprague 34, South Salem 21

Summit 35, Ridgeview 14

Sweet Home 27, Marist 20

Taft 49, Scio 13

Thurston 38, Springfield 7

Tillamook 54, St. Helens 7

Vale 63, McLoughlin 0

Weston-McEwen 50, Stanfield 0

Willamette 19, West Salem 10

Woodburn 28, The Dalles 21

Yamhill-Carlton 46, Willamina 20

BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

