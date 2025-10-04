Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Oregon high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Adrian 48, Powder Valley 0
Amity 42, Newport 7
Astoria 35, Gladstone 0
Baker 27, Pendleton 21
Banks 41, Gervais 20
Beaverton 40, Southridge 14
Burns 62, Umatilla 7
Canby 56, Aloha 35
Cascade 53, Molalla 0
Cascade Christian 69, Klamath Union 0
Central Catholic 42, Clackamas 7
Central Linn 35, Oakridge 20
Colton 44, Regis 22
Coquille 34, Brookings-Harbor 14
Cove 44, Pilot Rock 0
Crescent Valley 20, Philomath 15
Crosspoint Christian 54, Chiloquin 20
Dallas 49, Central 13
Dayton 43, Salem Academy 0
Douglas 41, Sutherlin 40
Dufur 35, Imbler 30
Eagle Point 42, South Eugene 6
Eddyville Charter 47, Falls City 14
Elgin 66, Lyle/Wishram 48
Elkton 47, Gilchrist 7
Enterprise 50, Riverside 6
Estacada 24, Stayton 14
Forest Grove 42, McKay 0
Glendale 36, Camas Valley 12
Grant 34, Jefferson 0
Grant Union 38, Irrigon 6
Grants Pass 21, South Medford 7
Gresham 49, Putnam 8
Harper Charter 2, Wallowa 0
Hermiston 35, Sageview 21
Hillsboro 35, McNary 21
Hood River Valley 53, La Salle 13
Ida B. Wells 58, Franklin 34
Illinois Valley 34, Bonanza 14
Jesuit 35, Westview 7
Junction City 28, Cottage Grove 8
Kennedy 50, North Marion 0
Lake Oswego 49, Tualatin 24
Lakeridge 62, Oregon City 20
Liberty 52, McMinnville 26
Lost River 36, Culver 12
Lowell 51, Harrisburg 0
Marshfield 49, Mazama 6
McDaniel 41, Cleveland 19
Milwaukie 34, David Douglas 15
Mountain View 42, Crook County 13
Mountainside 56, Sunset 20
Myrtle Point 22, Gold Beach 6
Nelson 41, Barlow 14
Nestucca 64, Rainier 6
Newberg 41, Century 6
North Bend 47, Ashland 39
North Eugene 28, Roseburg 27
North Salem 21, Sheldon 14
Nyssa 22, Lakeview 13
Parkrose 24, Centennial 0
Perrydale 50, North Douglas 44
Pleasant Hill 42, Elmira 16
Powers 44, McKenzie 6
Reedsport 76, C.S. Lewis Academy 44
Riddle 28, Prospect Charter 8
Roosevelt 18, Lincoln 14
Sandy 35, Reynolds 21
Santiam Christian 49, Blanchet Catholic 0
Scappoose 35, Seaside 21
Sherman 46, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 13
Silverton 29, West Albany 0
Sisters 35, Creswell 21
Siuslaw 48, South Umpqua 13
South Albany 28, Corvallis 20
Sprague 34, South Salem 21
Summit 35, Ridgeview 14
Sweet Home 27, Marist 20
Taft 49, Scio 13
Thurston 38, Springfield 7
Tillamook 54, St. Helens 7
Vale 63, McLoughlin 0
Weston-McEwen 50, Stanfield 0
Willamette 19, West Salem 10
Woodburn 28, The Dalles 21
Yamhill-Carlton 46, Willamina 20