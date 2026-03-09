Oregon High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 11-12, 2026
The 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Wednesday, March 11th with Quarterfinal games for the OSAA top divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school boys basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Scappoose vs. No. 8 La Grande - 03/12
No. 4 Madras vs. No. 5 St. Helens - 03/12
No. 3 Molalla vs. No. 6 Marist Catholic - 03/12
No. 10 Estacada vs. No. 15 Hidden Valley - 03/12
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Crook County vs. No. 9 Crater - 03/11
No. 4 Thurston vs. No. 5 Summit - 03/11
No. 3 Parkrose vs. No. 6 Canby - 03/11
No. 7 North Eugene vs. No. 15 Centennial - 03/11
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Clackamas vs. No. 17 Benson - 03/11
No. 4 Tualatin vs. No. 5 Sherwood - 03/11
No. 3 Oregon City vs. No. 6 Jesuit - 03/11
No. 2 Central Catholic vs. No. 10 Grant - 03/11
