Oregon high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 48, Cove 6
Amity 20, Elmira 6
Bandon 45, Gaston 6
Banks 42, Seaside 13
Barlow 30, Gresham 17
Beaverton 53, Franklin 15
Bend 34, Springfield 28
Burns 48, Madras 7
Cascade 59, Scappoose 37
Cascade Christian 54, Hidden Valley 6
Central 38, Forest Grove 0
Central Catholic 0, Lake Oswego 21
Central Linn 12, Nestucca 50
Century 26, McDaniel 24
Churchill 35, Roseburg 7
Clatskanie 50, Stanfield 12
Colton 34, Crane 14
Coquille 34, Cottage Grove 0
Corvallis 44, Crescent Valley 12
Crow 25, Falls City 0
Culver 54, Grant Union 11
Dallas 65, Ida B. Wells 0
Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 25, Joseph 20
Days Creek 59, Condon 55
Dayton 35, Warrenton 0
Douglas 25, Phoenix 7
Dufur 20, Crosspoint Christian 12
Eagle Point 6, Thurston 47
Echo 22, Prairie City 6
Eddyville Charter 45, Elkton 6
Enterprise 40, Garden Valley 42
Estacada 28, North Bend 6
Gervais 52, Salem Academy 8
Glencoe 42, Clackamas 26
Gold Beach 44, Illinois Valley 20
Grant 0, Hood River Valley 35
Haxtun 36, Sanford 8
Henley 33, Marist 7
Heppner 43, Lost River 8
Hillsboro 49, David Douglas 13
Jesuit 34, Tigard 21
Jordan Valley 55, Wallowa 0
Junction City 30, Woodburn 13
Kennedy 39, Scio 26
Knappa 47, Regis 0
Lebanon 53, McKay 0
Lincoln 47, Reynolds 12
Lowell 57, Bonanza 6
Lyle/Wishram 42, North Douglas 32
Marshfield 49, Baker 0
McNary 19, Centennial 15
Modoc 26, Lakeview 0
Mountainside 35, Oregon City 0
Myrtle Point 52, Toledo 6
Nelson 17, Newberg 14
North Eugene 58, South Eugene 18
North Marion 24, Newport 23
North Salem 19, South Medford 13
Oakland 35, Weston-McEwen 0
Parkrose 29, Southridge 7
Payette 44, Nyssa 0
Perrydale 86, Jewell 0
Powder Valley 20, Imbler 12
Prospect Charter 36, Pine Eagle 30
Redmond 21, Pendleton 7
Riddle 42, Mohawk 30
Ridgeview 27, South Albany 0
Riverside 18, Vernonia 12
Rogue River 20, Hayfork 36
Sandy 58, McMinnville 6
Santiam 28, Monroe 2
Santiam Christian 20, Yamhill-Carlton 6
Sherman 19, Ione 0
Sisters 20, Taft 6
Siuslaw 24, North Valley 23
South Umpqua 35, St. Mary's 13
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 64, South Wasco County 28
Sprague 55, North Medford 21
St. Helens 13, Putnam 12
Summit 28, Wilsonville 20
Sunset 42, Roosevelt 6
Sutherlin 46, Creswell 6
Sweet Home 20, Molalla 0
Tillamook 33, La Grande 26
Triangle Lake 56, Powers 19
Tualatin 57, South Salem 12
Union 54, Elgin 12
Vale 49, Ontario 13
Valley Catholic 42, Umatilla 7
Walla Walla 34, Hermiston 12
West Linn 49, Sherwood 7
West Salem 29, Sheldon 14
Westview 54, La Salle 15