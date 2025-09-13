High School

Oregon high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Oregon high school football

Ben Dagg

Sprague High School Football
Sprague High School Football / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Oregon high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 48, Cove 6

Amity 20, Elmira 6

Bandon 45, Gaston 6

Banks 42, Seaside 13

Barlow 30, Gresham 17

Beaverton 53, Franklin 15

Bend 34, Springfield 28

Burns 48, Madras 7

Cascade 59, Scappoose 37

Cascade Christian 54, Hidden Valley 6

Central 38, Forest Grove 0

Central Catholic 0, Lake Oswego 21

Central Linn 12, Nestucca 50

Century 26, McDaniel 24

Churchill 35, Roseburg 7

Clatskanie 50, Stanfield 12

Colton 34, Crane 14

Coquille 34, Cottage Grove 0

Corvallis 44, Crescent Valley 12

Crow 25, Falls City 0

Culver 54, Grant Union 11

Dallas 65, Ida B. Wells 0

Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 25, Joseph 20

Days Creek 59, Condon 55

Dayton 35, Warrenton 0

Douglas 25, Phoenix 7

Dufur 20, Crosspoint Christian 12

Eagle Point 6, Thurston 47

Echo 22, Prairie City 6

Eddyville Charter 45, Elkton 6

Estacada 28, North Bend 6

Garden Valley 42, Enterprise 40

Gervais 52, Salem Academy 8

Glencoe 42, Clackamas 26

Gold Beach 44, Illinois Valley 20

Grant 0, Hood River Valley 35

Haxtun 36, Sanford 8

Henley 33, Marist 7

Heppner 43, Lost River 8

Hillsboro 49, David Douglas 13

Hood River Valley 35, Grant 0

Jesuit 34, Tigard 21

Jordan Valley 55, Wallowa 0

Junction City 30, Woodburn 13

Kennedy 39, Scio 26

Knappa 47, Regis 0

Lake Oswego 21, Central Catholic 0

Lebanon 53, McKay 0

Lincoln 47, Reynolds 12

Lowell 57, Bonanza 6

Lyle/Wishram 42, North Douglas 32

Marshfield 49, Baker 0

McNary 19, Centennial 15

Modoc 26, Lakeview 0

Mountainside 35, Oregon City 0

Myrtle Point 52, Toledo 6

Nelson 17, Newberg 14

Nestucca 50, Central Linn 12

North Eugene 58, South Eugene 18

North Marion 24, Newport 23

North Salem 19, South Medford 13

Oakland 35, Weston-McEwen 0

Parkrose 29, Southridge 7

Payette 44, Nyssa 0

Perrydale 86, Jewell 0

Powder Valley 20, Imbler 12

Prospect Charter 36, Pine Eagle 30

Redmond 21, Pendleton 7

Riddle 42, Mohawk 30

Ridgeview 27, South Albany 0

Riverside 18, Vernonia 12

Rogue River 20, Hayfork 36

Sandy 58, McMinnville 6

Santiam 28, Monroe 2

Santiam Christian 20, Yamhill-Carlton 6

Sherman 19, Ione 0

Sisters 20, Taft 6

Siuslaw 24, North Valley 23

South Umpqua 35, St. Mary's 13

Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 64, South Wasco County 28

Sprague 55, North Medford 21

St. Helens 13, Putnam 12

Summit 28, Wilsonville 20

Sunset 42, Roosevelt 6

Sutherlin 46, Creswell 6

Sweet Home 20, Molalla 0

Thurston 47, Eagle Point 6

Tillamook 33, La Grande 26

Triangle Lake 56, Powers 19

Tualatin 57, South Salem 12

Union 54, Elgin 12

Vale 49, Ontario 13

Valley Catholic 42, Umatilla 7

Walla Walla 34, Hermiston 12

West Linn 49, Sherwood 7

West Salem 29, Sheldon 14

Westview 54, La Salle 15

