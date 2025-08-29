Oregon High School Football Kicks Off: 3 Storylines to Watch in Week 0
This weekend marks the opening of high school football across the state of Oregon. Here are three things we at High School on SI will be watching as the action unfolds.
1. Quarterback debuts for defending state champions
Last year's Class 6A Open champion West Linn, 5A champion Wilsonville and 4A champion Marist Catholic will all be breaking in new quarterbacks tonight.
Both West Linn (facing Kamehameha from Hawaii) and Marist Catholic (against Churchill) had quarterback competitions that were waged up until today.
Meanwhile the Wildcats are the only ones of the three availing themselves of playing in a jamboree instead of an actual game, giving them another week to see who will win their quarterback battle before their opener next week against Sandy.
2. Cats and dogs facing off in Canby in key 5A tilt
The Canby Cougars were decimated by injuries last year, foiling their chances to compete for a 5A state championship. They'll look to kick this season off right against the West Albany Bulldogs, who finished last year where Canby hopes to be by season's end — making a deep playoff run to the semifinals.
3. Which 6A backbench contender can get off on the right foot?
Clackamas travels to Tualatin tonight in a matchup of two teams that reached the 6A Open playoffs a year ago but lost in Round 1. An opening-night win would allow either the Cavaliers or Timberwolves to feel like they can make more noise in the postseason this fall.