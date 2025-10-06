Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
Every week in the Three Rivers League will feature at least one titanic matchup, and that held true on the opening weekend of league play.
No. 2 Lake Oswego got a huge performance from University of Utah commit LaMarcus Bell to run away in the second half of its matchup against Tualatin, while No. 5 Summit also won a high-profile Intermountain Conference game against Ridgeview to highlight the action involving teams in this week’s High School on SI Oregon top 25 high school football rankings.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Oct. 6, 2025
1. West Linn Lions (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Tigard 42-6
Next up: vs. No. 11 Lakeridge, Oct. 10
QB Sloan Baker was 12-of-14 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore RB Cohen Bissell had 101 total yards and two scores.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 6 Tualatin 49-24
Next up: vs. Tigard, Oct. 10
The Lakers pulled away in the second half with three straight touchdowns, with Bell running for a season-high 248 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Willamette Wolverines (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 19 West Salem 19-10
Next up: vs. North Medford, Oct. 10
The Wolverines seized control of the South Central Football Conference title race by getting past a stubborn Titans team.
4. Central Catholic Rams (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Clackamas 42-7
Next up: vs. Reynolds, Oct. 9
With senior QB Robbie Long sidelined by injury, sophomore Kody Grant tossed two touchdown passes to help the Rams cruise in their Mt. Hood Conference opener.
5. Summit Storm (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. No. 24 Ridgeview 35-14
Next up: at Bend, Oct. 10
Two down, one to go for the Storm against their fellow Intermountain Conference contenders as they bid for their first title since 2022 after Max Shepherd ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Tualatin Timberwolves (4-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Lake Oswego 49-24
Next up: at Oregon City, Oct. 10
The Timberwolves got within 28-24 on their opening drive of the second half thanks to Iden Rule’s 22-yard TD run but didn’t score again.
7. Nelson Hawks (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Barlow 41-14
Next up: at Sandy, Oct. 9
The Hawks opened Mt. Hood Conference play with a convincing road win.
8. Silverton Foxes (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. then-No. 21 West Albany 29-0
Next up: vs. No. 18 Grants Pass, Oct. 10
Starting QB Chase Dominguez went down with a shoulder injury early in the game, but the Foxes defense forced four turnovers and backup Nolan Horner ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Mountain View Cougars (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Crook County 42-13
Next up: vs. Caldera, Oct. 10
Landon Wimmer, Gabe Pinkerton and Jackson Urbach all had interceptions for the Cougars in the victory.
10. Jesuit Crusaders (3-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Westview 35-7
Next up: vs. Beaverton, Oct. 10
It was another solid defensive performance from the Crusaders, who held the Wildcats to 1 rushing yard and 92 total yards, while Luke Ortner ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Jack Wilson ran for one score and threw for another.
11. Lakeridge Pacers (3-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Oregon City 62-20
Next up: at No. 1 West Linn, Oct. 10
It was a big night for senior WR Turner Tropio, who caught five passes (four for touchdowns) for 126 yards, but the mood was tempered afterward due to senior OL Jaxon Barber breaking his ankle in the second quarter.
12. Wilsonville Wildcats (4-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. North Medford 17-6
Next up: at Canby, Oct. 10
In a matchup of last year’s Class 6A and 5A champions, it was the 5A Wildcats who came out on top as junior QB Trevor Glos threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
13. Cascade Cougars (5-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Molalla 53-0
Next up: at Woodburn, Oct. 9
Senior RB Bryce Kuenzi ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries as the Cougars put the game away early.
14. Dallas Dragons (5-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Central 49-13
Next up: at West Albany, Oct. 10
The Dragons won the latest edition of the Polk County rivalry, holding the Panthers to just 117 total yards.
15. Mountainside Mavericks (3-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Sunset 56-20
Next up: at Southridge, Oct. 10
New Mexico commit QB Cade Mitchell was 12-of-16 passing and finished with 312 total yards and five touchdowns for the Mavericks.
16. Banks Braves (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Gervais 41-20
Next up: vs. Kennedy, Oct. 10
Junior QB Nate Lyda threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 69 yards and two scores as the Braves in a battle of unbeatens.
17. Thurston Colts (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Springfield 38-7
Next up: vs. Crater, Oct. 10
The Colts won their 10th straight over their crosstown rivals, taking control late in the first half as Hunter Bagwell’s 28-yard field goal with 4:07 left before halftime, followed by Emmit Distefano’s 40-yard TD pass to Bentlee Davenport gave them a 17-7 lead at the break.
18. Grants Pass Cavemen (4-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. South Medford 21-7
Next up: at No. 8 Silverton, Oct. 10
The Cavemen blocked two field goals and did just enough on offense, with junior RB Treyton Powers breaking a 7-7 tie with a 55-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second half.
19. West Salem Titans (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Willamette 19-10
Next up: at North Salem, Oct. 10
The Titans don’t drop in the rankings after giving the Wolverines their biggest scare of the season to date.
20. Scappoose Indians (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Seaside 35-21
Next up: vs. St. Helens, Oct. 10
Junior QB Will Kessi threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns, with two going to senior WR Trever Olsen.
21. Sherwood Bowmen (3-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. then-No. 25 Glencoe 12-10
Next up: at Century, Oct. 10
Brady Kunert missed a potential go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter, but given the chance at redemption, the senior nailed a 29-yarder with 1:17 to play.
22. Liberty Falcons (4-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. McMinnville 52-26
Next up: vs. Glencoe, Oct. 10
The Falcons rolled up 527 rushing yards, with Jaxon Rekow rushing for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Mekhi Perry ran for 184 yards and three scores on 15 carries, setting up a showdown with their crosstown rivals this week.
23. Hood River Valley Eagles (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. La Salle Prep 53-13
Next up: at Milwaukie, Oct. 10
The Eagles are 5-0 for the second straight year after opening this game with three consecutive defensive touchdowns — interception returns by Jose Betancourt and Davin Snyder and a fumble recovery by Jack Miller.
24. Ridgeview Ravens (4-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Summit 35-14
Next up: vs. Crook County, Oct. 10
The Ravens were within 14-7 at halftime but couldn’t keep up with the Storm in this critical Intermountain Conference matchup.
25. Cascade Christian Challengers (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Klamath Union 69-0
Next up: vs. Phoenix, Oct. 10
The Challengers have wins over 2024 4A finalist Henley and 3A finalist Vale on their resumé and opened Southern Oregon Conference play by routing the Pelicans.
Dropped out
17. Churchill
21. West Albany
25. Glencoe