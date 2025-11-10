Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 10, 2025
The opening weekend of the high school football postseason in Oregon didn’t see any upsets of the top seeds, but there were several teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 that saw their seasons end with first-round defeats.
One of them — Glencoe, which lost 35-21 to No. 13 Lakeridge — dropped out of the rankings, with Marshfield returning to the fold at No. 24.
High School on SI Oregon Top 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 10, 2025
1. West Linn (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Roosevelt 56-7
Next up: vs. No. 8 Jesuit, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Another week, another dominant performance from junior QB Sloan Baker, who threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions cruised to the first-round win.
2. Willamette (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 22 Mountainside 42-20
Next up: vs. No. 7 Central Catholic, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Sophomore QB Zeke Thomas threw for 236 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and another score as the Wolverines won their first home playoff game since 2007.
3. Lake Oswego (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Sprague 49-14
Next up: vs. No. 15 Grants Pass, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior Hudson Kurland threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Justin Craigwell ran for two scores as the Lakers led 49-7 at halftime.
4. Summit (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Gresham 57-10
Next up: vs. West Albany, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior Connor Conneely is fully back from an ankle bone bruise, grabbing an interception and returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown, while junior QB Andreew Guthrie threw for four touchdowns.
5. Nelson (9-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. West Salem 35-12
Next up: vs. No. 13 Lakeridge, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior QB Danny Leary and junior WR Malachi Garlington connected three times for touchdowns, and Garlington also had an interception as the Hawks pulled away in the fourth quarter.
6. Mountain View (9-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Hillsboro 41-0
Next up: vs. No. 21 Dallas, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
The Cougars’ big two in the backfield had huge nights — Ryder Carpenter ran for 157 yards and two scores, and Angel Valenzuela added 112 yards on the ground and a touchdown while also catching two touchdown passes.
7. Central Catholic (8-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Newberg 42-14
Next up: at No. 2 Willamette, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior QB Robbie Long threw for three touchdowns, and Tyson Davis ran for two scores as the Rams advanced to the quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive year.
8. Jesuit (8-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 16 Tualatin 34-33 (OT)
Next up: at No. 1 West Linn, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
The Crusaders escaped on their home field as Luke Ortner, who ran for 232 yards, scored his fourth touchdown on a 7-yard carry, with Luca Bolouri’s PAT providing the winning margin in overtime.
9. Cascade (10-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Pendleton 42-14
Next up: vs. Junction City, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior QB Cade Coreseon was 8-for-8 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns, joining the rest of the starters on the bench for the second half during a running clock.
10. Wilsonville (9-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 25 Ridgeview 45-42
Next up: at No. 11 Silverton, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior Roman Kealoha’s 20-yard reception on fourth down deep in Wildcats territory kept their go-ahead drive alive, and his 9-yard touchdown run with three minutes left lifted the two-time champions to the hard-fought victory.
11. Silverton (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Crater 49-12
Next up: vs. No. 10 Wilsonville, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Foxes senior QB Chase Dominguez threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, with two scoring passes going to senior Gavin Aguero.
12. Thurston (10-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Bend 34-17
Next up: vs. Churchill, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Junior QB Emmit Distefano threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and senior RB Justin Fisher added 118 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Colts.
13. Lakeridge (5-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. then-No. 21 Glencoe 35-21
Next up: at No. 5 Nelson, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe is finally 100% healthy, and the senior RB had a career night with 195 yards and five touchdowns for the Pacers.
14. Henley (7-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Seaside 49-13
Next up: vs. Estacada, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Senior QB Joseph Janney threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score for the Hornets, and Jacob Bocchi had two interceptions and a sack.
15. Grants Pass (7-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. No. 23 Sherwood 35-32
Next up: at No. 3 Lake Oswego, Class 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Junior QB Jordan Rossetta helped the Cavemen earn their first road playoff win since 2007, throwing three touchdown passes to Brevik Hill, and Cameron Holland scored on a 90-yard kickoff return.
16. Tualatin (6-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Jesuit 34-33 (OT)
Next up: Season over
The Timberwolves rallied from a 27-16 deficit in the final 5 ½ minutes, with Trent Dearborn’s 38-yard field goal tying the game with 53 seconds left. Iden Rule’s 1-yard TD run in overtime put them ahead, but Jesuit blocked the PAT kick, which proved decisive a few plays later.
17. Banks (10-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Sutherlin 39-8
Next up: vs. Kennedy, Class 3A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Junior QB Nate Lyda accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for 188 yards and three scores while running for 74 yards and finding the end zone twice.
18. Scappoose (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Baker 49-0
Next up: vs. Tillamook, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
The Indians built a 43-0 halftime lead behind two touchdown passes by Will Kessi, two touchdown runs from Elijah Greenan Biggs, and three interceptions by senior Ayden Heard, who returned one for a score.
19. Cascade Christian (10-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Pleasant Hill 68-0
Next up: vs. North Valley, Class 3A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
The Challengers rolled up 341 rushing yards on 21 carries, building a 54-0 halftime lead as senior Deryk Farmer ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead the onslaught.
20. Lebanon (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Churchill 21-8
Next up: Season over
The Mid-Willamette Conference champions had no answer for Lancers senior Lukas Babbitt, the 5A rushing leader who gained 182 yards and scored three times on 33 carries.
21. Dallas (7-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Milwaukie 45-6
Next up: at No. 6 Mountain View, Class 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
The Dragons put a three-game losing streak in their rear-view mirror with senior LB Hunter Rivers (11 tackles, five sacks) leading a dominant defensive effort.
22. Mountainside (6-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Willamette 42-20
Next up: Season over
The Mavericks couldn’t keep up as the Wolverines applied the pressure in the second quarter, watching a 7-6 deficit balloon to 28-6 by halftime.
23. Sherwood (7-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 15 Grants Pass 35-32
Next up: Season over
A missed PAT kick after Kai Boatsman and Bastian Bowden connected on a 58-yard touchdown pass just before halftime loomed large as the Bowmen later couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion following Jack Wilson’s 8-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
24. Marshfield (9-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Crescent Valley 49-14
Next up: vs. La Grande, Class 4A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Brody Ramey and Jeromie Whitmer each had interceptions, and Enoch Niblett threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the Pirates cruised to the first-round win.
25. Ridgeview (7-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Wilsonville 45-42
Next up: Season over
The Ravens did everything right to pull off an upset of the two-time defending champs except complete the deal, amassing 551 total yards as senior RB Ryden Nakamura ran for 227 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore Callen Shaefer caught two touchdown passes.
Dropped out
21. Glencoe
