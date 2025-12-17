Top 25 Oregon Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 17, 2025
The high school basketball season in Oregon is only two weeks along, and we’ve already had several marquee matchups, with High School On SI Oregon bringing you all the scores from the nightly action.
With a couple of weeks’ worth of action under teams’ belts, it’s time to debut the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 rankings, with Parkrose sitting atop the rankings after seeing several of the Portland metro area’s top players transfer to the Northeast Portland school during the offseason.
1. Parkrose (3-0)
The Broncos, with their infusion of talent, had last week off after rolling through the bracket at the Wilsonville Invitational.
2. Southridge (4-1)
The Skyhawks went 2-1 against out-of-state competition, beating Camas and Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic while falling at Central of Phoenix, Ariz.
3. Central Catholic (2-2)
The Rams tested themselves at the Holiday Hoopfest in Lehi, Utah, dropping games to Davis and Timpview.
4. Tualatin (2-1)
The Timberwolves lost a close game to Southridge at the Skyhawks’ tournament but rebounded by defeating Jefferson.
5. Oregon City (5-0)
The Pioneers have jumped out to a strong start to the season, with wins over Jesuit, Clackamas, Centennial and Barlow already on their resumé.
6. Wilsonville (3-1)
The Wildcats won their bracket at their season-opening tournament but fell to intradistrict rival West Linn on Friday.
7. Crook County (4-0)
The jump back to 5A hasn’t been an issue so far for the Cowboys, who won their invitational on opening weekend and rolled at South Eugene on Friday.
8. Summit (4-0)
The Storm appear primed for another run to a 5A tournament appearance, winning a close game at Putnam and knocking off Churchill at home.
9. Barlow (3-1)
The Bruins won their first three before falling to Oregon City in the final of their annual tournament.
10. Lake Oswego (3-1)
The Lakers have won three straight since an opening loss to Beaverton, including a big win at Nelson on Friday.
11. Nelson (3-1)
The Hawks bounced back from the loss to Lake Oswego to beat Caldera at historic Mac Court on the University of Oregon campus.
12. Jesuit (3-1)
The Crusaders dropped their season opener to Oregon City but have posted three double-digit wins since.
13. Clackamas (2-1)
The Cavaliers are another of Oregon City’s early victims but came back Friday to post a 77-68 win at West Salem.
14. Canby (2-0)
The Cougars have had a light schedule so far, posting home wins over Corvallis and Mountain View.
15. Westview (3-1)
The Wildcats traveled to Mac Court and beat La Salle Prep on Friday, then followed up with a solid win at South Eugene.
16. West Linn (2-1)
The Lions have been solid despite losing all-TRL guard Trey Price to Mater Dei, picking up a solid win over Wilsonville on Friday.
17. North Eugene (5-0)
The 5A Highlanders are off to a fast start, beating four 6A opponents before downing Lebanon 80-62 on Saturday.
18. West Albany (3-0)
The Bulldogs edged Thurston, then rolled Philomath last week as they prepared for this weekend’s Capitol City Classic.
19. Scappoose (4-1)
The Indians’ only defeat so far was in the Crook County Invite final to the Cowboys.
20. Valley Catholic (4-1)
The Valiants responded to their first loss at Scappoose by rolling past Pleasant Hill and Banks at home.
21. Ridgeview (2-0)
The Ravens will see their schedule pick up with holiday tournaments the next week, opening with Sheldon on Saturday at McNary’s Candy Cane Classic.
22. Marshfield (2-1)
The Pirates romped past Hidden Valley and Phoenix to rebound from an opening loss to Churchill at Mac Court.
23. Benson (2-1)
The Astros’ only loss so far was a one-point defeat to Sherwood, but they rebounded by trouncing Glencoe.
24. Crater (5-0)
The Comets have been kings of clutch time, with four of their five wins by six or fewer points.
25. Junction City (4-0)
The Tigers won the Coquille Winter Lake Classic and their home tournament over the first two weekends and now head to Medford for the Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian.
Under Consideration
Baker
Beaverton
Cascade Christian
Centennial
Gresham
La Salle Prep
Madras
Newport
Oregon Episcopal
Portland Christian
Riverside
Sheldon
Sherwood
Westside Christian