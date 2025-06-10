Utah Utes land powerful 3-star RB recruit
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program reeled in another star-studded prospect from the class of 2026 on Tuesday.
Lake Oswego High School (Oregon) running back LaMarcus Bell announced his commitment to the Utes in a post to X. The former Oregon State commit's decision came hours after three-star quarterback recruit Michael Johnson made his commitment to Utah known through social media.
Bell was one of several high school standouts who took an official visit with the Utes this past weekend and emerged as a high-priority target for Whittingham and company during his recruitment.
Who is LaMarcus Bell?
Bell was regarded by some recruiting analysts as one of the top 2026 running back prospects from the West Coast. While showcasing elite power and vision, he rushed for 1,538 yards and 25 touchdowns on 173 attempts during his junior season, averaging 139.8 yards per game and 8.9 yards per carry. That effort earned him recognition as a MaxPreps Junior All-America second-team selection and garnered class 6A player of the year honors from the Oregonian.
Bell received a three-star ranking and was tabbed as a top-five recruit from the state of Oregon by 247Sports Composite. He received 17 scholarship offers during his recruitment, including from BYU, Cal, Washington State, Arizona and Illinois.
Though he wasn't recognized for having blazing-fast speed on the gridiron, Bell did show off his wheels in the track and field arena this past year. He posted a time of 10.89 seconds in the 100-meter dash and ran a 22.59 in the 200-meter as a junior.
"He’s one of those players who may not wow you in any one particular facet of his game but excels at everything," 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his evaluation of Bell from January. "He’s a patient runner with a nice initial burst, shows good vision and contact balance. He can run between the tackles, is a physical back and tough to bring down in the open field."
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Along with Johnson, who committed to Utah on Tuesday as well, the Utes' 2026 recruiting class received commits from three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. and 6-foot-2 cornerback Major Hinchen.