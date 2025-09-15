Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
No. 2 Lake Oswego won its showdown with then-No. 3 Central Catholic, while No. 8 Summit knocked off then-No. 4 Wilsonville, leading to some shaking up of this week’s High School on SI Oregon top 25 high school football rankings.
1. West Linn Lions (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 19 Sherwood 49-7
Next up: at Sumner (WA), Sept. 19
Lions quarterback Sloan Baker has thrown nine touchdown passes in his first two career starts.
2. Lake Oswego Lakers (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 7 Central Catholic 21-0
Next up: at Newberg, Sept. 19
Utah commit LaMarcus Bell ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Jalen Bauman returned an interception for the only scoring of the second half.
3. Willamette Wolverines (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 23 Grants Pass 56-21
Next up: at Sprague, Sept. 19
Senior Hunter Vaughn, a transfer from eight-man North Douglas, returned his second kick for a touchdown in two games.
4. Tualatin Timberwolves (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. South Salem 57-12
Next up: vs. No. 19 Sherwood, Sept. 19
Carter Powers’ 65-yard touchdown pass to Houston Lillard highlighted the Timberwolves’ victory.
5. Mountain View Cougars (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Mazama 55-6
Next up: at No. 8 Summit, Sept. 19
Angel Valenzuela ran for three touchdowns, Ryder Carpenter added two scoring runs, and the Cougars led 41-0 at halftime.
6. Jesuit Crusaders (1-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Tigard 34-21
Next up: vs. No. 7 Central Catholic, Sept. 19
Senior RB Luke Ortner finished with 357 yards on 38 carries, the second-most yards by a Jesuit running back in the past 27 years.
7. Central Catholic Rams (1-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Lake Oswego 21-0
Next up: at No. 6 Jesuit, Sept. 19
The Rams were shut out by an in-state opponent for the first time since Clackamas in Week 4 of the 2017 season.
8. Summit Storm (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. No. 12 Wilsonville 28-20
Next up: vs. No. 5 Mountain View, Sept. 19
Senior WR/S Connor Conneely caught 11 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns and had a third-quarter interception.
9. Nelson Hawks (2-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. then-No. 24 Newberg 17-14
Next up: vs. No. 13 Mountainside, Sept. 19
The Hawks bounced back from their loss in Idaho’s Treasure Valley as Danny Leary hit Malachi Garlington for two touchdowns.
10. Lakeridge Pacers (1-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Sandy, Sept. 19
University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe could use the week off to recover from a shoulder injury suffered in the Pacers’ Week 1 win over Mountainside.
11. Silverton Foxes (2-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. South Albany, Sept. 19
The Foxes got an extra week to prepare for the start of Mid-Willamette Conference play this week.
12. Wilsonville Wildcats (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Summit 28-20
Next up: at Hillsboro, Sept. 18
Junior QB Trevor Glos had a big night, completing 27 of 44 passes for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
13. Mountainside Mavericks (1-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Oregon City 35-0
Next up: at No. 9 Nelson, Sept. 19
Senior QB Cade Mitchell threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for three scores.
14. Henley Hornets (1-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Marist Catholic 33-7
Next up: at Thurston, Sept. 19
The Hornets finally got to take the field and avenged their loss in the 4A final to the Spartans, with QB Joe Janney running for three touchdowns.
15. West Albany Bulldogs (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Caldera 33-6
Next up: at Lebanon, Sept. 19
Tyson Walker had an interception and ran for a touchdown, and Justice Edmiston rushed for two scores.
16. Cascade Cougars (3-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. No. 25 Scappoose 59-37
Next up: at No. 23 Tillamook, Sept. 19
Senior QB Cade Coreson — who hadn’t attempted a pass in the Cougars’ first two games — threw for 263 yards and five touchdowns.
17. Banks Braves (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Seaside 42-13
Next up: at North Marion, Sept. 19
Junior QB Nate Lyda finished 13-of-14 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown to Jarrett Martin, who had eight catches for 131 yards.
18. Dallas Dragons (2-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Ida B. Wells 65-0
Next up: vs. Corvallis, Sept. 19
Hunter Rivers ran for the Dragons’ first two touchdowns, DL Zack Nelson stripped a ball loose and returned it 20 yards for another score as they built a 44-0 halftime lead.
19. Sherwood Bowmen (1-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 1 West Linn 49-7
Next up: at No. 4 Tualatin, Sept. 19
The third time was not the charm for the Bowmen, who lost for the third time in two seasons to the Lions.
20. West Salem Titans (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 24 Sheldon 29-14
Next up: at McMinnville, Sept. 19
Koen Campos ran for three touchdowns, including two in the second half to help seal the victory.
21. Ridgeview Ravens (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. South Albany 27-0
Next up: vs. Caldera, Sept. 26
The Ravens have yet to allow a point in their first three games, and QB Gage Hobbs threw three touchdown passes.
22. Churchill Lancers (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Roseburg 35-7
Next up: at Springfield, Sept. 19
Another week, another big game for senior Lukas Babbitt, who ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
23. Tillamook Cheesemakers (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. La Grande 33-26
Next up: vs. No. 16 Cascade, Sept. 19
Kevin Hurliman tossed four touchdown passes to Griffyn Boomer and finished 25-of-33 passing for 250 yards.
24. Grants Pass Cavemen (1-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to Willamette 56-21
Next up: vs. North Salem, Sept. 19
Jordan Rossetta and Brevik Hill connected on two touchdown passes in defeat.
25. Scappoose Indians (2-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to No. 16 Cascade 59-37
Next up: at Estacada, Sept. 19
The Indians jumped out to a 14-0 lead but couldn’t keep pace with the Cougars in the second half.
Dropped out
16. Sheldon
23. North Medford
24. Newberg