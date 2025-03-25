Oregon high school football: Who will be the breakthrough stars of 2025?
It’s hard to believe, but we are almost five months to the day from kicking off the 2025 football season.
Players have been busy with offseason workouts, hitting the weight room and playing on the 7v7 circuit, with spring drills in early June and summer camps just around the corner.
With that in mind, we asked coaches around the state who is someone on their team who was a bit of an unknown last year — maybe a JV up-and-comer or an honorable mention all-leaguer ready to take on a bigger role — that they’re most excited to see how they’ve progressed during the offseason. (Grades listed are for the current school year.)
QB AJ Altishin, Philomath, sophomore
Altishin sat behind 4A all-state quarterback Caleb Russell (2,735 yards, 35 touchdowns) last season, and Russell's graduation leaves a gigantic hole in Alex Firth's offense.
Altishin is the early leader for the starting role, but with limited opportunities the past two years to play in many JV games, Firth mostly has mop-up action film to go on.
“AJ is taller than Caleb and has a stronger arm, and he will allows us to stretch the field vertically,” Firth said. “It's on me as a coach not to overload him and let him develop. He understands the system and now just needs reps in summer drills and passing tournaments.”
RB/LB Cole Angel, South Albany, junior
Angel received all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention as an outside linebacker last season, and since then, he's put on 20 pounds and “looks faster than ever,” RedHawks coach Jeff Louber said, as he anticipates becoming the team's feature back in the fall. He ran for 320 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries in 2024.
“We're looking forward to what he can do with the ball in his hands more,” Louber said.
OG/NT Kadin Anthony, Eagle Point, junior
Anthony was an all-Midwestern League honorable mention selection on defense last season, when he finished with 18 tackles (4½ for loss).
“Kadin has the potential to be a force in the interior line on both sides of the ball,” Eagles coach Erik Johnson said. “His athleticism and effort give him a great opportunity to make a difference in the upcoming season.”
RB/LB Maveryck Ayers, Willamette, junior
Ayers arrived at Willamette last summer after transferring from Roseburg and was a two-way starter, amassing 1,332 total yards and scoring 19 touchdowns in making the all-Midwestern League second team. Wolverines coach Josh Line is challenging him to increase his off-field work this offseason to reach his full potential.
“If Maveryck gets after it in the weight room and the classroom this offseason, we believe he’s a college-level player and a player that can take our team to the next level as well,” Line said.
“We need Maveryck to be a more vocal leader and use his voice more in practice to positively encourage his teammates to do more each day to make us better. If Mav chooses to accept this role, in addition to other players we see as leaders, our team could be really good.”
QB Sloan Baker, West Linn, sophomore
Baker led the Lions JV team to a 7-1 record last season, and with all-state signal-caller Baird Gilroy graduating, the 5-8, 165-pounder is the leading candidate (for now; he’ll battle last year’s backup, junior Ryan Hemsley, during summer camp) to take over behind center for the defending 6A champions.
West Linn coach Jon Eagle praised his athleticism — Baker also plays basketball and baseball — saying that Baker “processes information very quickly, is shifty and can be hard to tackle. He throws a very nice, accurate ball.”
LB Brady Bousquet, Churchill, junior
Bousquet has only started to scratch his potential for the Lancers, finishing with 61 tackles (three for loss), three interceptions and three pass breakups to help them win the 2024 Midwestern League title.
Churchill coach Layne Coffin describes Bousquet as “a big hitter with great instincts. I expect Brady with his effort and leadership to play at an all-conference level next year.”
RB/LB Cai Brokopp, Ridgeview, junior
Brokopp overcame a slow start last season to eventually nab a starting spot on defense, playing safety and outside linebacker. He also handled the Ravens' punting duties. He finished with 18 tackles (three for loss), and he won't be a surprise to coach Patrick Pileggi and his staff entering summer workouts.
“Cai is our hardest hitter on defense and one of our fastest players,” Pileggi said, adding that Brokopp will get more time in the backfield next season.
QB Hayden Bump, Parkrose, freshman
With the Broncos set to return to the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference next season, coach Paris Penn is hopeful his freshman signal-caller can continue to develop. Penn has watched Bump attend every early workout session and put in extra work after school to improve his throwing mechanics and footwork.
“His dedication to improving is clear not only in the physical aspect of the game but also in how he approaches learning football,” Penn said. “His development from a freshman who was focused on doing what was asked of him to a player who is beginning to contribute and take ownership of his role on this team excites me.”
OT Kristjan Burke, Summit, junior
Burke suffered a major injury last spring and didn't fully hit his stride during the football season until the midway point, when the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder entered the starting lineup. Once he did, Storm coach Corben Hyatt said, “he hasn't looked back, becoming one of our most dominant linemen.”
The honorable mention all-Intermountain Conference pick is getting looks from Ivy League schools — he sports a 4.25 GPA.
“He is what every team wants in a lineman — big, physical and really smart,” Hyatt said.
DB Tyler Campbell, Echo, sophomore
Campbell had an immediate impact upon entering the starting lineup for the Cougars last season, averaging four tackles per game and making the all-league honorable mention list.
What has impressed coach Thomas VanNice since the season ended “is how Tyler is growing into a leader, not just with his play but with his voice. He's been instrumental in getting other guys into the weight room and setting the tone for the kind of work ethic we want in the program. We're expecting him to take a big step forward this year, both in his role on defense and as someone the team looks to for leadership.”
RB/LB Eden Cardoza, Sutherlin, sophomore
Cardoza filled in as a running back last fall when injuries forced coach Bret Prock to move his fullback to the offensive line, leaving Cardoza as his lead blocker in several run schemes. Then, when one of his starting inside linebackers went down, Cardoza stepped in there as well.
“He grew up a lot during the season and helped us stay afloat and reach one of our goals of making the playoffs,” Prock said. “We see him moving into a main ball-carrier role and solidifying his spot on defense.”
RB/LB Taylor Carnahan, McMinnville, sophomore
Carnahan received all-Pacific Conference honorable mention playing behind first-teamer Riley Donahue last year, rushing for 394 yards on 43 carries and catching nine passes for 90 yards. He also made 50 tackles (four for loss) with an interception during a season in which Grizzlies coach Ty Tomlin said he “was getting his feet wet. But his work in the weight room and his desire to be great is some of the best I have coached in my 24 years. The ceiling could be the limit for this kid.”
WR/DB Dayvion Curtis, Central Catholic, junior
Curtis was primarily a secondary option for quarterback Robbie Long last season, catching 19 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns and making the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list.
With all-state wide receiver Landon Kelsey off to the University of Arizona and D’Marieon Gates at Western Oregon, Curtis is poised to take on a bigger role in the Rams offense.
“He's an explosive threat on the perimeter that has elite ball skills and is physical in the run game,” Central Catholic coach Charlie Landgraf said. “He's having a great offseason, one of the best leaders in our program.”
RB/DE Kevin Diaz Cervantes, Milwaukie, freshman
Cervantes has hardly scratched the surface of his potential after earning all-Cowapa League honorable mention in the fall, finishing with 52 tackles (11 for loss), four sacks and three pass breakups.
Mustangs coach Jonathon Simpson said the 6-foot, 253-pounder “entered the program with the determination to make a name for himself,” making every summer workout and showing he'd be a consistent force.
Simpson expects Cervantes to grow into a leadership role as a sophomore and make the leap from consistent to dominant.
OL/DL Brody Curtis, Thurston, junior
Thomas had not played football until entering high school, but at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, he is an imposing figure on both lines, finishing with 17 tackles (six for loss) last season.
“Learning line play has been challenging at times, but during our winter workouts, things have begun to click,” Colts coach Justin Starck said. “Brody is primed to be a dominant lineman in our league and throughout the state. Look for his name as the season progresses.”
QB Aris Dimick, Tigard, sophomore
Dimick held his own as a sophomore first-year starter behind center in the grueling Three Rivers League, throwing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He'll need to improve his accuracy (48.6% completions), but Tigers coach Todd Crist is excited to see how much the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder improves with a full season under his belt.
“He's a tough kid with a high ceiling,” Crist said. “He has a live arm and good feet. A leader on and off the field.”
RB/LB Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior
Fresh off winning the program’s first league title since 1984, the Cowboys will return to the 5A Intermountain Conference next season, and Dominguez will be counted upon to help them compete against the likes of Mountain View, Summit and Bend. He ran for 570 yards and six touchdowns and made 30 tackles (five for loss) last year.
“Emy works hard in the offseason, and we’re looking forward to him taking over as one of our team leaders his senior year,” Crook County coach Pard Smith said.
OT/DE Travis Ege, Crater, junior
Ege shined on both sides of the ball for the Comets last season, and coach Seth Womack said he has gotten significantly bigger and stronger over the winter in anticipation of a big senior season.
“He will be a lot of fun to watch on both sides of the ball,” Womack said.
OL/DL Toka'one-he-luto Fakapulia, McDaniel, freshman
Fakapulia dominated his JV competition his first two games before suffering an ankle injury that delayed his varsity introduction until Week 7 against Grant, when he recovered a fumble in the end zone. He finished with three tackles in two games, and since the season ended, he’s been one of the core Mountain Lions to attend Zero Period training at 6:45 a.m. while also maintaining a 3.8 GPA. McDaniel coach Russell Millage projects him to be a two-way starter at offensive tackle and defensive end barring injury.
OL Domanic Frakes, Franklin, sophomore
Frakes was thrown into the fire as the Lightning's starter at left tackle last season, and coach Adam Grimes will count on him to anchor the offensive line next fall.
“Dom is the first one to the weight room each morning, has a terrific attitude and gets it done in the classroom as well, maintaining over a 3.3 GPA,” Grimes said.
RB/LB Zan Galton, Lincoln, junior
Galton was on track for a breakthrough season until suffering a season-ending injury in the Cardinals’ PIL opener against Grant in Week 3. Before then, he had 32 tackles (four for loss) and a sack to go with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Lincoln coach Cody Schnaufer admired how Galton has shown “tremendous resilience during his recovery and grown exponentially as a team leader this offseason. Offensively, he's on track to be a featured ball-carrier, and defensively, he'll be paired with (all-state sophomore linebacker) Leo Correani to give us one of the best linebacking corps in the state.”
RB/LB Mateo Garcia, McKay, sophomore
Royal Scots coach Ken Ramirez called Garcia “a true workhorse on both sides of the ball” after a sophomore season in which he earned all-district honorable mention on offense with 250 total yards and made 26 tackles (five for loss), four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble at linebacker.
“Mateo embodies leadership, resilience, and has the kind of dedication every program hopes for in their athletes,” Ramirez said. “Defensively, Mateo was relentless. Though not the biggest athlete in stature, he plays with a heart and intensity that set him apart. We expect big things from this young leader.”
OL/LB Ali Garza, Elmira, junior
Falcons coach Bo Highburger went to Garza before the 2024 season and asked him to move from fullback to guard, and as Highburger recalled, “he did not hesitate to answer the call for his team.”
He became a cornerstone for the team on both sides of the ball, with Highburger praising “the physicality that he brings to the table. We’re excited to see Ali compete during his senior season.”
TE/DE Jettson Gillam, Mountain View, sophomore
Gillam dealt with a nagging calf injury most of the past season, but when he was on the field, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder showed why he nabbed a starting spot in camp, finishing with 29 tackles, a sack, three hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Cougars coach Brian Crum called him “one of our strongest players and incredibly dedicated to his craft,” marveling at his work ethic during the offseason.
“I expect him to explode on the 5A scene this coming season on both sides of the ball, and he most definitely projects at the high college level,” Crum said.
DL Elijah Green, Grant, sophomore
Green transferred last summer from Benson and started the season playing JV, but after a few weeks, he forced his way into the varsity rotation at defensive tackle and end, with one of his best games coming at Franklin (four tackles, two for loss).
“Elijah is a fierce competitor who is quick on his feet and has a relentless motor,” Generals coach Alex Melson said. “He’s dedicated himself to becoming a better athlete and spent the majority of his free time in the weight room. He will be a player we can feature on the inside and outside on the D-line, and we’re looking forward to putting him in positions to succeed.”
QB/S Travis Hale, Forest Grove, junior
Hale played mostly at receiver last season, catching 17 passes for 191 yards and running for 170 yards and two scores, but after serving as the backup quarterback, he’ll slide behind center this year. He also was a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference safety (31 tackles, two fumble recoveries, interception), and Vikings coach Cam McFarland will continue to count on his versatility.
“Travis is a big, strong, athletic player and has great potential to play at the next level,” McFarland said. “He will be on the field in several roles this year and will be one of our most impactful players. He is also a tremendous leader for his teammates.”
TE/LB Luke Hanifan, Jesuit, sophomore
The Crusaders' last first-team 6A all-state linebacker was Garrett Speer in 2022. Hanifan has the potential to be the next. He competes in the decathlon and will run the hurdles and throw the javelin during the spring.
“He makes quick and very good reads at linebacker, and the hope is that he will be a step quicker and much stronger for the 2025 season,” Jesuit coach Ken Potter said.
RB/LB Owen Hodson, Canby, sophomore
Hodson moved up from the freshman squad last season, and his immediate impact (312 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries) was tempered by a persistent ankle injury that hampered him during the second half of the season.
Cougars coach Jimmy Joyce praised the “excellent leadership skills and incredible determination to improve” Hodson demonstrated.
“With high aspirations, we are excited to see him progress this fall, taking on more responsibilities as an every-down back and starting linebacker,” Joyce said.
DL Eli Hoffman, Sunset, junior
Hoffman battled weekly as an undersized lineman (6-foot-2, 191 pounds), yet by season's end, he'd earned third-team all-Metro League recognition. Already, he has put on 10 pounds in the weight room during the offseason, and Apollos coach Damien Merrick sees him becoming a two-way leader on the line this year.
“Eli plays with a high motor every single play, just like a D-lineman should,” Merrick said.
RB/DB Kayson Holmes, Crosspoint Christian, junior
Holmes wasn't sure before last season whether he'd turn out for football, but by season's end, he'd finished with 316 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries to go with 31 tackles (three for loss) and three pass breakups for the 1A eight-man semifinalists.
The week after being eliminated by North Douglas, he became a regular in the weight room, looking to bulk up his 5-foot-8, 130-pound frame while preparing for track season.
“Kayson will have a high ceiling for next year and help us,” Warriors coach Jim Johnston said.
OL/DL John Horlacher, Salem Academy, sophomore
Horlacher turned out for the first time last year and played mostly JV for the Crusaders as the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder got used to the physicality of line play. By season’s end, he was starting on the varsity, and coach Andrew Copeland is excited to see how he develops now that he has dedicated himself to the sport.
“He has been working hard in the offseason to get stronger and faster,” Copeland said. “John will definitely be a starter on the O-line and has the potential to be the best lineman in the league.”
WR/DB Ennik Jimenez, Glencoe, junior
On a senior-dominated team, Jimenez was one of five juniors to break through and help the Crimson Tide win the Northwest Oregon Conference title — the program’s first championship since 2007 — finishing with 11 tackles and five pass breakups in the secondary and catching six passes for 170 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.
“He really established himself as one of our top defensive backs and was even passed down the leadership position amongst the DBs from our previous senior leader,” Glencoe coach Ian Reynoso said. “We are really looking forward to him being a contributor on both sides of the ball.”
QB Cal Johnson, Vale, freshman
Johnson played behind senior Brooks Aldred last season, throwing more than 20 touchdown passes in seven JV games. With Aldred and all-state running backs Kase Schaffeld and Landon Haberman graduating, coach Jeff Aldred will count on that experience as Johnson transitions to being the starter for last year’s 3A runner-up.
“Cal is a special player and a legit three-sport athlete,” Aldred said. “He is 6-1, 165 pounds, and will continue to grow. He is also a very versatile defensive player.”
QB Connor Johnson, North Bend, sophomore
Johnson earned the starting nod last year, and Bulldogs coach Gary Prince saw him make great strides throughout the season, finishing with 1,218 passing yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions and rushing for 399 yards and nine scores.
“He is very intelligent, a great competitor, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Connor is able to do this year,” Prince said.
QB Reese Johnson, Klamath Union, sophomore
Johnson acquitted himself well in his first season as a starter, throwing for 1,495 yards (137 of 239) with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Pelicans coach Josh Overstreet said he was “very impressed with Reese in his first year of varsity football and as a leader in our program. I am excited to see him continue to grow and put up big numbers next year.”
RB Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville, junior
Kealoha started at running back for the two-time reigning 5A state champion Wildcats, amassing more than 1,000 total yards and scoring nine touchdowns complementing 2024 Gatorade state player of the year Mark Wiepert in the offense.
With Wiepert off to the University of Oregon and the Wildcats needing to replace several other offensive stalwarts, coach Adam Guenther said “he will be pivotal to our offense, and how we will be using him is yet to be determined.”
QB/DB Will Kessi, Scappoose, sophomore
Kessi backed up all-state quarterback Max Nowlin last season but showed a glimpse of what Scappoose fans can expect when he started in Week 3 against Estacada when Nowlin was injured, going 12 of 15 for 205 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He finished the season 19 of 34 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Will runs well, and with him at quarterback, we will tweak our offense a bit to fit his style,” coach Sean McNabb said.
QB Corey Kimball, Roseburg, junior
Kimball took over the starting job under new coach Matt Watson last year, learning the triple option and running it efficiently, accounting for 1,164 total yards and 16 touchdowns and completing 69% of his passes as Roseburg made a three-game improvement in its first season in 5A.
Kimball turned out for lacrosse for the first time this spring, and Watson loves how his signal-caller is expanding his skill set.
“He's a tough-as-nails quarterback and a leader in the weight room and on the field,” Watson said.
QB Danny Leary, Nelson, junior
Leary has bided his time the past three years playing behind Avirey Durdahl, a three-time all-state honorable mention selection who threw for 1,646 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.
Leary completed 85% of his passes for 371 yards spelling Durdahl last season, and Hawks coach Aaron Hazel is excited to see how the improvement he's shown in his accuracy and anticipation on the 7v7 circuit translates to full-time duty on Friday nights.
“At 6-foot-3, Danny sees the field very well, and our receivers are aware of how well he sees open space,” Hazel said. “They know that if they work hard to get open, he will get them the ball.”
TE/LB Tony Luna, La Salle Prep, junior
Luna earned all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention playing alongside all-state linebacker Jacob Thayer last season, finishing with 79 tackles (3½ for loss), two pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. He’ll also get more time at tight end and running back next season.
“He is our leader and going to be a big part of our success this coming year,” Falcons coach Dustin Janz said.
WR/DB Max Makarenko, Sprague, junior
Makarenko was a two-way starter for the Olympians last season, catching 22 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns for a 6A Open quarterfinalist and making the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list.
“Max has a chance to be a college football player,” Sprague coach AJ Robinson said. “He has been working hard and growing into his body and will take a large jump in production in 2025.”
OL Dylan Marquez, Lake Oswego, sophomore
Marquez started last season as a JV swing player for the Lakers, but he was thrust into the lineup because of an ankle injury suffered by right tackle Jackson Graetz in the 6A Open semifinals, and he got his first start in the title game against West Linn. He and Graetz will be expected to anchor a line that graduates four starters, and in anticipation of his increased role, Marquez has been a constant presence in the weight room.
“He is doing everything he needs to do in order to take a leap this year and become one of our most valuable players,” assistant coach Nick Halberg said. “Our (offensive line) group this year has the potential to be one of the better groups we've had, and I believe Dylan will be a big part of that group and our offense's success as a whole.”
WR/CB Braden Martinez, Ontario, sophomore
Martinez came on during the second half of last season, taking pressure off the Tigers’ all-state receiver, Alex Nunez, finishing with 19 catches for 490 yards and nine touchdowns — including a career-best five catches for 155 yards and three scores in the season finale against The Dalles — and earning all-Greater Oregon League honorable mention.
He and Nunez will provide a safety net for whoever steps in for graduated all-state quarterback Diego Rodriguez.
"Great hands, great athleticism, and a great kid to have overall with a positive attitude," Ontario coach Greg Simmons said. "We're looking forward to him building on the success from last year."
OL/LB Elan Mealus, Beaverton, sophomore
First-year Beavers coach James Testa is just getting to know his players, but one who has stood out in offseason workouts in Mealus, who last season had 17 tackles (five for loss) and a pass breakup before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4.
Testa praised Mealus’ work “attacking his recovery and is having a great offseason in the weight room. It is apparent that few kids work harder, and you can tell that he is motivated to get back on the field and contribute to this team.”
RB/CB Caleb Meyer, Barlow, junior
Meyer was a two-way starter for the Bruins last year, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list on offense with 737 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and making 22 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble in the secondary.
“He's had a really strong offseason, and we're expecting him to be a leader on and off the field for next season,” Barlow coach Steven Andreen said.
QB/S Ezra Meyer, Gladstone, sophomore
Gladiators coach Doug Sommer moved Meyer around the field on both sides of the ball before an injury ended his sophomore season. Sommer expects Meyer to take over at quarterback this year and start at safety.
“He's a tremendous athlete, person and worker,” Sommer said.
OL/DL Omar Navarro, Reynolds, sophomore
Navarro hadn’t played football before turning out last year, and the 5-foot-10, 265-pounder earned a starting job at guard from Week 1, with Raiders coach Bo Jones raving about his constant improvement over the course of the season.
He carried that work ethic to the weight room this winter, and Jones said “the sky's the limit for him. We’re extremely excited to see what he can accomplish in the next two seasons as he continues to learn the game, and we expect when it is all said and done that he will be a top O-lineman in the Mt. Hood Conference.”
TE/DE Cole Newton, Tualatin, junior
Newton has the perfect frame for an elite tight end and edge rusher at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, and he was an honorable mention all-Three Rivers League pick on offense last season with 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns while also demonstrating solid blocking skills.
Timberwolves coach Dominic Ferraro expects Newton to make a big leap in his play next season.
“We are looking for him to step up on both sides of the ball as well as in a leadership role,” Ferraro said.
QB/DB Za’Shawn Perez, David Douglas, sophomore
The Scots will drop to the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference next season seeking their first winning record since 2010, and coach Jay Williams will count on Perez to be one of the team leaders on both sides of the ball.
WR Ryan Perkins, Central, sophomore
Before breaking a hand in Week 6 against Silverton, Perkins matched the state record for career kickoff returns for a touchdown, taking three to the end zone and averaging 28.3 yards per return. He caught 24 passes for 471 yards and two touchdowns, and Panthers coach Joel Everett can’t wait to see how he and tight end Joe Mendanoza team with quarterback JD Giron with a full offseason to work together.
DE Jaden Ralls, Jefferson, sophomore
Ralls was a swing player between JV and varsity to begin last season, dominating at the lower level before becoming a full-time varsity starter for the final three games. He played defensive end and outside linebacker for the Democrats, and coach Anthony Stoudamire raved about his “outstanding motor and go-get-it attitude. He will be a dominant player next year.”
LB Tyce Ramirez, North Salem, junior
Ramirez made the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list last year, when he made 44 tackles (9½ for loss) and five sacks, and Vikings coach Caleb Singleton has high hopes he'll take the next step in his development with a solid summer.
“He has a very high motor, a high level of knowledge for the game and shows a ton of versatility in both run stopping and pass coverage,” Singleton said. “Our outlook for him this season is he will be one of the best linebackers in the league and continue to impress us with his leadership on defense.”
QB Caelen Riley, Roosevelt, junior
Riley has done everything Roughriders coach Ryan McCants has asked of him. A natural skill position player, he lined up on the offensive line as a freshman JV player, then moved to quarterback despite not having played much behind center the past two seasons, throwing for 815 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
“He has been a team-first guy since he stepped on campus,” McCants said “Collectively, we have had one of our best winter workout seasons, and a lot of that has to do with him. Players rally around him. He has made great progress physically hitting personal records in all of his lifts. We look forward to maximizing his skill set not only as a passer but by putting the ball in his hands more often.”
WR/DB Sam Robbins, Valley Catholic, freshman
Robbins was the only freshman to make the Coastal Range League all-league team, earning honorable mention at receiver after catching 20 passes for 247 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 35 tackles (six for loss) with three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Valiants coach Michael Snyder said Robbins impressed the staff with “how quickly he picked up the offensive and defensive playbooks. He ended up starting on both sides of the ball for us and we see him becoming a huge piece on offense and defense next year.”
TE Kenya Roberts-Marshall, Westview, junior
Roberts-Marshall struggled with health issues to start last season but recovered in time to finish with 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. In the team's playoff game against West Salem, he broke through with four catches for 83 yards and two scores, giving coach Dan Weaver hope that Roberts-Marshall can follow a similar trajectory to Peyton Read, who caught 42 passes last year and signed with Washington State — although Roberts-Marshall broke his collarbone in early January and only recently returned to offseason workouts.
“He has been really focused and dedicated,” Weaver said. “I’m really excited for him to have a huge breakout year.”
WR/S Cavan Rogers, Oregon City, junior
Pioneers coach Aaron Skinner doesn't hand out compliments lightly, but he believes Rogers — who started on both sides of the ball before sustaining an injury in Week 4 that sidelined him until the postseason — has “Division I potential with some of the most natural ball skills I've ever been around.”
Rogers caught two touchdown passes and had an interception and a fumble recovery in the season opener, and in the playoffs against Newberg, he made six catches for 63 yards in his return.
Since the season ended, he's worked in the weight room to bulk up his 6-foot, 170-pound frame, and Skinner said, “he could become one of the top players in the state regardless of position.”
QB Steven Rogosin, Cleveland, sophomore
As the Warriors look to rebuild their program under a new coach in Alan Hopper, they’ll turn to a new quarterback in Rogosin, who played JV last season.
Hopper has watched Rogosin during offseason workouts, and based on what Hopper has seen, Hopper thinks Rogosin will contribute in many ways on the field next fall.
LB Cam Shea, Wells, junior
Shea overcame multiple obstacles throughout his career, including several leg breaks, to become an integral part of the Guardians defense last year, making 35 tackles in earning all-PIL honorable mention.
Wells coach Robby Scharf projects him as a two-way starter next season, which he called “the culmination of him climbing his personal mountain. He comes from some difficult circumstances physically and otherwise, but has a heart of gold and is made of iron.”
HB/LB Deacon Shinkle, West Salem, junior
Shinkle was a two-way honorable mention selection to the 2024 all-South Central Football Conference team, catching 12 passes for 195 yards and making 60 tackles (four for loss), three sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Titans coach Shawn Stanley said Shinkle has worked to change his body in the offseason and thinks he will contend for SCFC defensive player of the year honors in the fall.
RB Steen Smith, Santiam Christian, junior
Smith backed up all-state running back Jeremy Ness, the 3A rushing champion with 1,837 yards during the regular season, but showed he’s ready to take over the No. 1 job when Ness graduates in June, rushing for 540 yards and receiving all-league recognition.
“We’re looking for him to have a more prominent role and a strong year this season,” Eagles coach Justin Carley said.
OL/DL Ethan Stalcup, Estacada, junior
Stalcup was an honorable mention all-Tri-Valley Conference selection as a sophomore but missed all of last season because of an injury. Rangers coach Andy Mott can hardly wait to see Stalcup line up again, projecting him to start on both lines as a senior.
OG/DE Chad Sweat, Lost River, junior
Sweat has battled injuries the past couple of years, but Raiders coach Dennis Dunlea can’t wait to see how he performs as a senior now that those are in his rear-view mirror.
“He has worked hard and has the potential to be a dynamic standout for us next year,” Dunlea said.
RB/LB Korbin Taft, Lakeridge, junior
Taft played almost exclusively on JV last year, getting mop-up duty in five varsity games (four carries and five tackles).
“He has just unfortunately been behind some really good players in the same spot,” Pacers coach Spencer Phillips said of the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Taft. “He works super hard. He’s very tough, very physical. A great kid!”
WR/DB Lincoln Teeney, Silverton, sophomore
Teeney, the younger brother of all-state quarterback Sawyer Teeney, established himself as a jack-of-all-trades for the 5A semifinalist Foxes. He caught seven passes for 85 yards in their semifinal loss to Wilsonville, finishing the season with 17 receptions for 212 yards, and he made 38 tackles in the secondary.
In the winter, he grew two inches and added 20 pounds to his 6-0, 175-pound frame.
“He will be an impact player for us this fall,” Silverton coach Dan Lever said.
WR/DB Cam Thomas, Sheldon, sophomore
Thomas started at strong safety for the Irish last year, finishing with 29 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups for the 6A state semifinalists, earning all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention.
Sheldon coach Tyler Martell plans to move him to free safety, “where we expect him to be a leader of the defense,” while also expanding his role on offense at receiver.
RB/LB Mace Tingey, Sherwood, sophomore
Tingey was one of the Bowmen’s most improved players last season, finishing with 311 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries and making 16 tackles. With their top two rushers graduating, coach Mark Gribble is ready to see how one of his biggest prospects performs in a bigger role.
“He has been working incredibly hard, and we expect him to do big things this year as a junior,” Gribble said. “His stats are deceiving because of who we had last year, but he is a game-changer and big-play type of kid.”
OT/DE Tylr Traeger, Scio, sophomore
Traeger was a two-way starter for the Loggers last season, finishing among the team leaders in tackles and returning a fumble for a score, and coach Ty Hargis raved that as soon as the season ended, “Tylr bought into the weight room and a personalized meal plan and has gained over 20 pounds in just a few months.”
Traeger also has taken on a leadership role during offseason workouts, with Hargis adding, “I don't know if there are any kids I have met that care more than him, and he will be a key factor as a leader and a player to the success that we have next season.”
RB/DE Methias Tuiolemotu, Tillamook, junior
Tuiolemotu played primarily on special teams for the Cheesemakers last season but split time at linebacker and defensive end, finishing with 13 tackles. He received 12 carries out of the backfield.
Tillamook coach Kye Johnson raved that “Methias has a really good combination of speed and strength” and praised his work in the weight room during the offseason.
“He really started coming into his own defensively towards the end of last season,” Johnson continued. “It's a little bit of a business decision for defenders to stick their nose in front of him when he's coming downhill because he's heavy and runs hard. I think he's going to make a huge impact for us.”
QB Micaiah Turin, Sandy, sophomore
Turin won the starting job last year and completed 55% of his passes during his debut season for 1,073 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Pioneers coach Josh Dill watched him put on 10 pounds of muscle over the winter and increase his strength levels in the weight room while working with an individual quarterback coach on his release and mobility.
“He showed lots of maturity and the ability to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball under pressure,” Dill said. “I am looking forward to a great jump from him this next season; he certainly is preparing for it.”
WR/DB Carter Wachs, Redmond, sophomore
Wachs led the Panthers JV in catches, yards per catch and touchdowns last season, and coach Kyle Lavender can't wait to see how that plays up at the varsity level.
Lavender challened Wachs to get stronger in the weight room this offseason and improve his leadership qualities.
“He's done that and more,” Lavender said. “Carter has been a tremendous talent coming up through our sub-varsity level. His top-end speed and hands are some of the best we have had at our school in a long time.”
WR Chandler Wyatt, Marshfield, junior
Wyatt came on strong as the 2024 season progressed, finishing with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown while impressing Pirates coach John Lemmons.
