Oregon (OSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores OSAA - January 30, 2026
Get OSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season continues on January 30, 2026
There are 106 games scheduled across Oregon top classes on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Oregon high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams as Lakeridge hosts Lake Oswego, and Thurston takes on Ashland.
Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 30
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season rolls on.
OSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 20 games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by West Salem vs. Sherwood. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 15 games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by West Albany vs. Dallas. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 13 games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Crook County vs. Caldera. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 16 games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Cascade Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 17 games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Scio vs. Salem Academy. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
OSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30
There are 29 games scheduled in the OSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Perrydale vs. Willamette Valley Christian. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
