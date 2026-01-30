High School

Oregon (OSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores OSAA - January 30, 2026

Get OSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season continues on January 30, 2026

Ben Dagg

Oregon high school basketball
Oregon high school basketball / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 106 games scheduled across Oregon top classes on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Oregon high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams as Lakeridge hosts Lake Oswego, and Thurston takes on Ashland.

Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 30

With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Oregon high school boys basketball season rolls on. 

OSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 20 games scheduled in the OSAA 6A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by West Salem vs. Sherwood. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full OSAA Class 6A Scoreboard

OSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 15 games scheduled in the OSAA 5A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by West Albany vs. Dallas. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full OSAA Class 5A Scoreboard

OSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 13 games scheduled in the OSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Crook County vs. Caldera. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full OSAA Class 4A Scoreboard

OSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 16 games scheduled in the OSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Cascade Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full OSAA Class 3A Scoreboard

OSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 17 games scheduled in the OSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Scio vs. Salem Academy. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full OSAA Class 2A Scoreboard

OSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30

There are 29 games scheduled in the OSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 30, highlighted by Perrydale vs. Willamette Valley Christian. You can follow every game on our OSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full OSAA Class 1A Scoreboard

Published
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

