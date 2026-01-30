Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 54 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Crook County vs. Caldera and Oregon City taking on West Linn in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Sweet Home vs Newport – 5:30 PM.
Philomath vs Stayton – 5:30 PM.
North Marion vs Cascade – 5:30 PM.
Centennial vs Hillsboro – 5:45 PM.
McMinnville vs Century – 5:45 PM.
Liberty vs Glencoe – 5:45 PM.
Hood River Valley vs Milwaukie – 5:45 PM.
West Salem vs Sherwood – 5:45 PM.
Forest Grove vs Newberg – 5:45 PM.
McDaniel vs Franklin – 6:00 PM.
Sisters vs Harrisburg – 6:00 PM.
Scio vs Salem Academy – 6:00 PM.
Roosevelt vs Benson Tech – 6:00 PM.
Amity vs Blanchet Catholic – 6:00 PM.
Dayton vs Willamina – 6:00 PM.
Lakeridge vs Lake Oswego – 6:00 PM.
Santiam Christian vs Taft – 6:00 PM.
Castle Rock vs Stevenson – 6:00 PM.
North Salem vs McNary – 6:15 PM.
Wahkiakum vs Oakville – 6:30 PM.
Sprague vs South Salem – 6:30 PM.
Crook County vs Caldera – 6:30 PM.
Madras vs Henley – 7:00 PM.
Gladstone vs Molalla – 7:00 PM.
Toledo vs Toutle Lake – 7:00 PM.
McKay vs Corvallis – 7:00 PM.
Skyview vs Battle Ground – 7:00 PM.
Oregon City vs West Linn – 7:00 PM.
Redmond vs Mountain View – 7:00 PM.
Astoria vs Seaside – 7:00 PM.
Camas vs Union – 7:00 PM.
Mountain View vs Heritage – 7:00 PM.
Cleveland vs Lincoln – 7:00 PM.
Woodburn vs Silverton – 7:00 PM.
Beaverton vs Jesuit – 7:00 PM.
West Albany vs Dallas – 7:00 PM.
Colton vs Kennedy – 7:00 PM.
South Albany vs Lebanon – 7:00 PM.
Crescent Valley vs Central – 7:00 PM.
La Center vs King’s Way Christian – 7:00 PM.
Prairie vs Kelso – 7:00 PM.
Columbia vs Fort Vancouver – 7:00 PM.
Wilsonville vs La Salle – 7:15 PM.
Sunset vs Westview – 7:15 PM.
Grant vs Ida B. Wells – 7:15 PM.
Parkrose vs Putnam – 7:15 PM.
La Grande vs Pendleton – 7:30 PM.
Ridgeview vs Summit – 7:30 PM.
Valley Catholic vs De La Salle North Catholic – 7:30 PM.
Aloha vs Tigard – 7:30 PM.
Ontario vs Baker – 7:30 PM.
Southridge vs Mountainside – 7:30 PM.
Kalama vs Seton Catholic – 7:30 PM.
David Douglas vs Reynolds – 8:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.