Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Saturday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A trophy games
The final day of the high school basketball season took place Saturday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers and final scores from Saturday’s trophy games.
Class 4A
Anna Harper, Henley
The senior closed her high school career with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds as the Hornets won the fourth-place trophy 63-48 over La Grande.
Emylia Myer, Baker
The senior came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and score 13 points to go with five rebounds as the Bulldogs beat Cascade 53-35 to place third.
Gracie Spike, Baker
The junior led the Bulldogs with 14 points, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Kathryn Samek, Stayton
The sophomore scored a game-high 18 points, making 8 of 9 free throws, and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Eagles past Philomath 47-38 for the program’s first state title since 2007.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman finished a solid tournament with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 15 rebounds.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore led the Warriors with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior led the Tigers with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Rozalyn Schmunk, Cascade
The junior scored a game-high 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Class 5A
Audrey Counts, Wilsonville
The senior had 18 points and eight rebounds to help the Wildcats win the fourth-place trophy by beating Springfield 62-56 in overtime.
Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville
The junior made four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points with six assists and three steals.
Sailor Hall, Springfield
The sophomore’s free throw with 6 seconds left forced overtime, and she finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting — including 6 of 12 from 3-point range — and six rebounds.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots to help the Foxes close out Redmond 38-33 and win the third-place trophy.
Iyahna Woodard, Springfield
The sophomore finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Lydia Traore, Crater
The senior post had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds to help the Comets close the deal a year after losing in overtime in the state final, beating South Albany 64-58 to win the program’s first championship after four runner-up finishes.
Marley Wertz, Silverton
The sophomore led the Foxes with 12 points and three steals.
Sage Winslow, Crater
The senior guard finished with 16 points, three assists and three steals.
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany
The senior post and Crescent Valley transfer led the RedHawks in their first title game appearance with 17 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
Crater held the junior guard to 10 points (less than half of her season average) on 4-of-19 shooting, but she also had seven rebounds.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard scored a game-high 25 points with six steals and five rebounds. She won her second consecutive state title after transferring from 6A South Medford last summer.
Class 6A
Abrianna Lawrence, Jefferson
The senior made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists as the Democrats posted their best finish at the 6A tournament, beating Willamette 60-48.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The UC Santa Barbara signee scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in her final high school game.
Harper Wagner, Willamette
The senior went 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points and five rebounds in her high school finale.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The USC signee had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in the game’s first 22 minutes, but an ankle injury limited the Naismith Player of the Year finalist’s mobility down the stretch of the Cavaliers’ 63-58 loss to Tualatin in the state final.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior scored seven points, grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and was the spearhead of the Timberwolves’ 1-3-1 trap that turned the game around in the final 10 minutes, getting two steals that led to critical baskets in their comeback.
Kaylor Buse, West Linn
The sophomore finished with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Lions placed fourth with a 51-42 win over Southridge.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The OSAA does not name a tournament MVP, but the freshman point guard probably earned it with a third phenomenal performance — 26 points, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and four rebounds.
Ries Miadich, Tualatin
The junior’s fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:52 to play gave the Timberwolves their first lead, capping an 18-point performance.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The University of Oregon signee scored a team-high 18 points, and her fourth 3-pointer late in the third quarter tied her with Bria Dixson (Franklin/Benson, 2017-20) atop the Class 6A career list with 324 made 3-pointers.
Sara Mangan, Southridge
The senior capped her high school career by making four 3-pointers en route to 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Saturday’s scores
Class 4A
At Forest Grove High School
Fourth-sixth place game
Henley 63, La Grande 48
Third-fifth place game
Cascade 53, Baker 35
Championship
Stayton 47, Philomath 38
Class 5A
At Linfield University, McMinnville
Fourth-sixth place game
Wilsonville 62, Springfield 56 (OT)
Third-fifth place game
Silverton 38, Redmond 33
Championship
Crater 64, South Albany 58
Class 6A
At Chiles Center, Portland
Fourth-sixth place game
West Linn 51, Southridge 42
Third-fifth place game
Jefferson 60, Willamette 48
Championship
Tualatin 63, Clackamas 58
