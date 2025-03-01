Oregon (OSAA) high school state wrestling: champions, placewinners, team scores (4A, 3A, 2A/1A, 4A/3A/2A/1A girls)
The champions, placewinners and top teams from the 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls Oregon (OSAA) high school wrestling state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland ...
2A/1A Boys
106
1st Place - Evan Burns of Imbler
2nd Place - Everett Palanuk of Oakridge
3rd Place - Anthony Vasquez of Irrigon
4th Place - Forrest Yarbrough of Mohawk
Championship Match
Evan Burns (Imbler) 23-2, So. over Everett Palanuk (Oakridge) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 16-9)
3rd Place Match
Anthony Vasquez (Irrigon) 30-8, Jr. over Forrest Yarbrough (Mohawk) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 11-7)
113
1st Place - Landyn Fincher of Elgin
2nd Place - Braden Nielsen of Culver
3rd Place - Donnie VanGundy of Knappa
4th Place - Cody Weseman of Grant Union/Prairie City
Championship Match
Landyn Fincher (Elgin) 37-3, So. over Braden Nielsen (Culver) 34-17, So. (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match
Donnie VanGundy (Knappa) 17-7, Sr. over Cody Weseman (Grant Union/Prairie City) 28-9, So. (TF-1.5 3:49 (17-2))
120
1st Place - James Conn of Illinois Valley
2nd Place - Justin Kilman of Colton
3rd Place - Levi Farrens of Nestucca
4th Place - Kaden Williams of Camas Valley
Championship Match
James Conn (Illinois Valley) 25-0, Jr. over Justin Kilman (Colton) 25-4, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0))
3rd Place Match
Levi Farrens (Nestucca) 42-11, Jr. over Kaden Williams (Camas Valley) 25-11, So. (Fall 4:23)
126
1st Place - Harley Hardison of Lowell
2nd Place - Taylor Parsons of Grant Union/Prairie City
3rd Place - Preston Slawson of Irrigon
4th Place - Bohden Sowa of Kennedy
Championship Match
Harley Hardison (Lowell) 34-3, Sr. over Taylor Parsons (Grant Union/Prairie City) 38-4, Jr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
Preston Slawson (Irrigon) 40-8, Jr. over Bohden Sowa (Kennedy) 30-4, Fr. (MD 11-3)
132
1st Place - Zak Chatelain of Nestucca
2nd Place - Jonavin Keller of Oakridge
3rd Place - Cole Rahi of Culver
4th Place - Bridger Fosmark of Culver
Championship Match
Zak Chatelain (Nestucca) 45-7, Sr. over Jonavin Keller (Oakridge) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
Cole Rahi (Culver) 45-11, Sr. over Bridger Fosmark (Culver) 26-13, Jr. (Fall 0:57)
138
1st Place - Rowdy Williams of Oakridge
2nd Place - Carlos Fernandez of Culver
3rd Place - Jerett Waddel of Grant Union/Prairie City
4th Place - Brayden Cortaberria of Echo
Championship Match
Rowdy Williams (Oakridge) 42-3, Fr. over Carlos Fernandez (Culver) 44-10, Sr. (Fall 1:41)
3rd Place Match
Jerett Waddel (Grant Union/Prairie City) 39-8, So. over Brayden Cortaberria (Echo) 27-15, Fr. (Fall 1:25)
144
1st Place - Micah Davis of Siletz Valley
2nd Place - Aaron Martin of Glendale
3rd Place - Noah Cory of Culver
4th Place - Draven Marsh of Nestucca
Championship Match
Micah Davis (Siletz Valley) 34-9, Jr. over Aaron Martin (Glendale) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
Noah Cory (Culver) 41-17, So. over Draven Marsh (Nestucca) 40-9, Sr. (MD 9-1)
150
1st Place - Kayden Tiller of Oakridge
2nd Place - Henry Coiner of Lowell
3rd Place - Brady Otley of Crane
4th Place - Jude Lichte of Reedsport
Championship Match
Kayden Tiller (Oakridge) 43-2, Sr. over Henry Coiner (Lowell) 31-9, So. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Brady Otley (Crane) 29-4, Sr. over Jude Lichte (Reedsport) 14-9, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
157
1st Place - Zachary Brown of Heppner
2nd Place - Trevor Lasater of Gold Beach
3rd Place - Carson Watson of Toledo
4th Place - Ethan Green of Illinois Valley
Championship Match
Zachary Brown (Heppner) 40-0, Sr. over Trevor Lasater (Gold Beach) 46-17, Jr. (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match
Carson Watson (Toledo) 27-2, Sr. over Ethan Green (Illinois Valley) 30-10, Sr. (Fall 1:17)
165
1st Place - Nolan Timeus of Gold Beach
2nd Place - Leland Minson of Culver
3rd Place - Max Dickson of Culver
4th Place - Bear Doman of Crane
Championship Match
Nolan Timeus (Gold Beach) 47-7, Jr. over Leland Minson (Culver) 41-15, Fr. (Fall 1:31)
3rd Place Match
Max Dickson (Culver) 37-11, Fr. over Bear Doman (Crane) 45-13, So. (Dec 3-2)
175
1st Place - Paul Clark of Lowell
2nd Place - Sam Platz of Union/Cove
3rd Place - Eli Maley of Crane
4th Place - Xander Olman of Irrigon
Championship Match
Paul Clark (Lowell) 31-1, Sr. over Sam Platz (Union/Cove) 39-6, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
Eli Maley (Crane) 38-10, Sr. over Xander Olman (Irrigon) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
190
1st Place - Lee Brainard of Oakridge
2nd Place - Gunnar McDowell of Enterprise/Wallowa
3rd Place - Ben Imdicke of Colton
4th Place - Jaime Cavan of Heppner
Championship Match
Lee Brainard (Oakridge) 27-2, Jr. over Gunnar McDowell (Enterprise/Wallowa) 30-4, Sr. (Fall 3:01)
3rd Place Match
Ben Imdicke (Colton) 33-2, Sr. over Jaime Cavan (Heppner) 38-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (24-7))
215
1st Place - Landon McMahon of Heppner
2nd Place - Jaxson Heckard of Illinois Valley
3rd Place - Coby Holmes of Culver
4th Place - Steven Murphy of Siletz Valley
Championship Match
Landon McMahon (Heppner) 52-2, Jr. over Jaxson Heckard (Illinois Valley) 23-10, Sr. (Fall 4:27)
3rd Place Match
Coby Holmes (Culver) 28-7, So. over Steven Murphy (Siletz Valley) 23-7, Sr. (MD 11-1)
285
1st Place - Kolby Coxen of Toledo
2nd Place - David Finch of Lowell
3rd Place - Keegan Sallee of Crane
4th Place - Chase Hawley of Myrtle Point
Championship Match
Kolby Coxen (Toledo) 24-2, Sr. over David Finch (Lowell) 36-4, Jr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
Keegan Sallee (Crane) 20-6, Sr. over Chase Hawley (Myrtle Point) 29-9, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
Team Scores
1, Culver 158
2, Oakridge 137
3, Lowell 104.5
4, Heppner 67
5, Illinois Valley 63
6, Nestucca 62.5
7, Grant Union/Prairie City 57
8, Crane 55
9, Irrigon 52
10, Gold Beach 45
11, Toledo 44
12, Colton 38
13, Siletz Valley 37
14, Imbler 31
15, Elgin 25.5
16, Enterprise/Wallowa 25
17, Knappa 20.5
18, Union/Cove 20
19, Glendale 18
tie, Kennedy 18
3A Boys
106
1st Place - Liam Shepherd of Burns
2nd Place - Jose Jimenez of Nyssa
3rd Place - Brandon Henderson of Harrisburg
4th Place - Dean Scott of Pleasant Hill
5th Place - Kyle Bond of Warrenton
6th Place - Jack Quinones of Pleasant Hill
Championship Match
Liam Shepherd (Burns) 32-12, Fr. over Jose Jimenez (Nyssa) 33-11, Jr. (Fall 2:35)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Henderson (Harrisburg) 37-14, Fr. over Dean Scott (Pleasant Hill) 28-7, So. (MD 14-2)
5th Place Match
Kyle Bond (Warrenton) 24-16, So. over Jack Quinones (Pleasant Hill) 22-10, Fr. (Fall 2:25)
113
1st Place - Bryson Boyles of Pleasant Hill
2nd Place - Rangle Marquess of Pleasant Hill
3rd Place - Braxton Henager of Harrisburg
4th Place - Daniel Simpson of Burns
5th Place - Adan De La Fuente of Nyssa
6th Place - Daniel Dinan of Banks
Championship Match
Bryson Boyles (Pleasant Hill) 40-5, So. over Rangle Marquess (Pleasant Hill) 23-6, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Braxton Henager (Harrisburg) 33-14, So. over Daniel Simpson (Burns) 32-12, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Adan De La Fuente (Nyssa) 35-19, Fr. over Daniel Dinan (Banks) 25-11, So. (Fall 1:57)
120
1st Place - Riley Flack of La Pine
2nd Place - Andrei Donayri of Harrisburg
3rd Place - John Henderson of Harrisburg
4th Place - Peyton Wafer of Douglas
5th Place - Gianni Gervasi of Rogue River
6th Place - Dane Strunk of Sutherlin
Championship Match
Riley Flack (La Pine) 44-8, Sr. over Andrei Donayri (Harrisburg) 24-10, So. (SV-1 9-6)
3rd Place Match
John Henderson (Harrisburg) 26-12, Jr. over Peyton Wafer (Douglas) 37-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:59 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Gianni Gervasi (Rogue River) 25-13, Fr. over Dane Strunk (Sutherlin) 26-12, So. (Fall 5:33)
126
1st Place - Kale Cornell of Burns
2nd Place - Lyosha Mitchell of Creswell
3rd Place - Connor Devoogd of Glide
4th Place - Tobijah Mauck of Banks
5th Place - Cameron King of Sutherlin
6th Place - Kalob Dallas of Yamhill-Carlton
Championship Match
Kale Cornell (Burns) 36-5, Sr. over Lyosha Mitchell (Creswell) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
Connor Devoogd (Glide) 36-8, Fr. over Tobijah Mauck (Banks) 30-9, So. (MD 10-1)
5th Place Match
Cameron King (Sutherlin) 21-6, Jr. over Kalob Dallas (Yamhill-Carlton) 23-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:02 (16-0))
132
1st Place - Canon Winn of Burns
2nd Place - Jackson Peterman of Harrisburg
3rd Place - Caden Cox of Glide
4th Place - Sam Schmidgall of Santiam Christian
5th Place - Adonijah Stanton of Willamina
6th Place - Uriah Young of Douglas
Championship Match
Canon Winn (Burns) 32-6, Sr. over Jackson Peterman (Harrisburg) 45-11, So. (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match
Caden Cox (Glide) 22-3, Sr. over Sam Schmidgall (Santiam Christian) 25-14, Sr. (Fall 1:06)
5th Place Match
Adonijah Stanton (Willamina) 29-7, Jr. over Uriah Young (Douglas) 20-15, So. (TF-1.5 2:43 (19-3))
138
1st Place - Devon Kerr of La Pine
2nd Place - Trayson Truesdell of Harrisburg
3rd Place - Dallen Duncan of McLoughlin
4th Place - Kisor Savage of Willamina
5th Place - Benjamin Dinan of Banks
6th Place - Evan Wise of Jefferson
Championship Match
Devon Kerr (La Pine) 42-4, Sr. over Trayson Truesdell (Harrisburg) 36-7, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Dallen Duncan (McLoughlin) 44-4, So. over Kisor Savage (Willamina) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Benjamin Dinan (Banks) 33-9, Sr. over Evan Wise (Jefferson) 17-12, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
144
1st Place - Landyn Philpott of La Pine
2nd Place - James Turner of Banks
3rd Place - Boone Marquess of Pleasant Hill
4th Place - Sylis Williams of South Umpqua
5th Place - Lucian Miller of Burns
6th Place - Keaton Mattinen of Rainier
Championship Match
Landyn Philpott (La Pine) 51-2, Sr. over James Turner (Banks) 33-9, So. (Fall 0:49)
3rd Place Match
Boone Marquess (Pleasant Hill) 33-8, Sr. over Sylis Williams (South Umpqua) 30-16, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
5th Place Match
Lucian Miller (Burns) 16-9, Jr. over Keaton Mattinen (Rainier) 32-14, Sr. (Fall 5:31)
150
1st Place - Cannon Kemper of Burns
2nd Place - Devin Huston of Willamina
3rd Place - Leonardo Robertson of Siuslaw/Mapleton
4th Place - Justin Hoyt of Harrisburg
5th Place - Tyson Kemp of Sisters
6th Place - Isaac Talmadge of Harrisburg
Championship Match
Cannon Kemper (Burns) 32-6, So. over Devin Huston (Willamina) 28-5, Sr. (Fall 3:16)
3rd Place Match
Leonardo Robertson (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 42-9, Sr. over Justin Hoyt (Harrisburg) 26-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Tyson Kemp (Sisters) 23-8, Jr. over Isaac Talmadge (Harrisburg) 35-17, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
157
1st Place - Philemon Mauck of Banks
2nd Place - Kamran Ness of Santiam Christian
3rd Place - Vedder Anderson of Pleasant Hill
4th Place - Kaden Konovalov of Willamina
5th Place - Jasper Skunkcap of Burns
6th Place - Luke Baker of Nyssa
Championship Match
Philemon Mauck (Banks) 36-4, Sr. over Kamran Ness (Santiam Christian) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
Vedder Anderson (Pleasant Hill) 39-5, Sr. over Kaden Konovalov (Willamina) 26-10, Sr. (Fall 3:38)
5th Place Match
Jasper Skunkcap (Burns) 23-15, So. over Luke Baker (Nyssa) 34-18, So. (Fall 3:09)
165
1st Place - Gunnar Tamez of Vale
2nd Place - Jeremy Ness of Santiam Christian
3rd Place - Camaron Houston of Coquille
4th Place - Wyatt Jackson of Banks
5th Place - Dane Flora of Sutherlin
6th Place - Masyn Lindsey of McLoughlin
Championship Match
Gunnar Tamez (Vale) 37-4, So. over Jeremy Ness (Santiam Christian) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Camaron Houston (Coquille) 38-4, Sr. over Wyatt Jackson (Banks) 30-6, So. (TF-1.5 2:39 (16-1))
5th Place Match
Dane Flora (Sutherlin) 28-12, So. over Masyn Lindsey (McLoughlin) 30-18, So. (Dec 9-7)
175
1st Place - Brody Buzzard of Harrisburg
2nd Place - Kase Schaffeld of Vale
3rd Place - Ryder Sawyer of Douglas
4th Place - Ty Terry of Sutherlin
5th Place - Joaquin Cuevas of Nyssa
6th Place - Tyler Pond of Yamhill-Carlton
Championship Match
Brody Buzzard (Harrisburg) 47-3, Jr. over Kase Schaffeld (Vale) 25-4, Sr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
Ryder Sawyer (Douglas) 35-3, Jr. over Ty Terry (Sutherlin) 25-12, Sr. (Fall 0:47)
5th Place Match
Joaquin Cuevas (Nyssa) 35-20, So. over Tyler Pond (Yamhill-Carlton) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
190
1st Place - Easton Kemper of Burns
2nd Place - Wyatt Cox of Vale
3rd Place - Ryan Gaskin of North Valley
4th Place - Sean Irwin of Warrenton
5th Place - Landon Risseeuw of Willamina
6th Place - Tyson Breshears of Burns
Championship Match
Easton Kemper (Burns) 36-4, Sr. over Wyatt Cox (Vale) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Gaskin (North Valley) 27-8, Sr. over Sean Irwin (Warrenton) 40-13, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
5th Place Match
Landon Risseeuw (Willamina) 27-10, So. over Tyson Breshears (Burns) 15-10, So. (Fall 0:30)
215
1st Place - Joe Weil of Burns
2nd Place - Jacob Mann of Siuslaw/Mapleton
3rd Place - Tauj Flora of Sutherlin
4th Place - Logan Garza of South Umpqua
5th Place - Cole Wilson of Banks
6th Place - Alejandro Arenas of Willamina
Championship Match
Joe Weil (Burns) 36-4, Jr. over Jacob Mann (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 46-4, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Tauj Flora (Sutherlin) 29-3, Sr. over Logan Garza (South Umpqua) 33-8, Sr. (Fall 5:34)
5th Place Match
Cole Wilson (Banks) 31-9, Jr. over Alejandro Arenas (Willamina) 17-17, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
285
1st Place - Kaison Smith of Warrenton
2nd Place - Hunter Langham of Harrisburg
3rd Place - Carl Orchard of Corbett
4th Place - Zane Clemmer of Elmira
5th Place - Joseph Trammell of Sheridan
6th Place - Gavin Smith of Yamhill-Carlton
Championship Match
Kaison Smith (Warrenton) 41-1, Sr. over Hunter Langham (Harrisburg) 47-5, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Carl Orchard (Corbett) 21-3, Jr. over Zane Clemmer (Elmira) 38-6, Sr. (Fall 1:39)
5th Place Match
Joseph Trammell (Sheridan) 20-6, Sr. over Gavin Smith (Yamhill-Carlton) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 5:13)
Team Scores
1, Burns 234
2, Harrisburg 191.5
3, Banks 116
4, Pleasant Hill 115
5, Willamina 97
6, La Pine 89
7, Sutherlin 75
8, Vale 71
9, Nyssa 69
10, Santiam Christian 66.5
11, Warrenton 61
12, Douglas 47.5
13, Glide 46.5
14, Siuslaw/Mapleton 36
15, South Umpqua 33
16, Coquille 28.5
17, Yamhill-Carlton 28
18, McLoughlin 26
19, North Valley 24.5
20, Creswell 23.5
4A Boys
106
1st Place - Casen Villastrigo of Crook County
2nd Place - Tanner Brumble of Crook County
3rd Place - Keegan Jefferson of Sweet Home
4th Place - Hank Roy of Pendleton
5th Place - Garron Castro of Marshfield
6th Place - Conner Cunningham of Phoenix
Championship Match
Casen Villastrigo (Crook County) 23-5, So. over Tanner Brumble (Crook County) 33-7, Fr. (MD 19-7)
3rd Place Match
Keegan Jefferson (Sweet Home) 42-10, So. over Hank Roy (Pendleton) 32-12, Fr. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
Garron Castro (Marshfield) 31-8, Jr. over Conner Cunningham (Phoenix) 20-7, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:16 (16-0))
113
1st Place - Riley Vaughan of Sweet Home
2nd Place - Alejandro Vargas of Crook County
3rd Place - Evan Provost of Crook County
4th Place - Braiden Grochowsky of Estacada
5th Place - Kallen Blakely of La Grande
6th Place - Henry Rollins of Seaside
Championship Match
Riley Vaughan (Sweet Home) 48-8, So. over Alejandro Vargas (Crook County) 24-6, Fr. (TB-1 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Evan Provost (Crook County) 24-7, Fr. over Braiden Grochowsky (Estacada) 32-5, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
5th Place Match
Kallen Blakely (La Grande) 31-18, So. over Henry Rollins (Seaside) 36-7, So. (M. For.)
120
1st Place - Jesse Landtroop of Sweet Home
2nd Place - Bragen Anderson of La Grande
3rd Place - Duke Wentzel of Crook County
4th Place - River Sandstrom of Philomath
5th Place - Justin England of Crook County
6th Place - Brody Mooney of Tillamook
Championship Match
Jesse Landtroop (Sweet Home) 46-4, So. over Bragen Anderson (La Grande) 33-9, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Duke Wentzel (Crook County) 29-11, Sr. over River Sandstrom (Philomath) 34-10, Sr. (Fall 5:59)
5th Place Match
Justin England (Crook County) 11-6, Sr. over Brody Mooney (Tillamook) 25-15, Fr. (Dec 15-8)
126
1st Place - Tytus Hardee of Sweet Home
2nd Place - Jak Hopkes of Tillamook
3rd Place - Chase Hemphill of Crook County
4th Place - Michael Cobabe of St. Helens
5th Place - Conrad Baxter of Cascade
6th Place - Trayton Forbes of Marshfield
Championship Match
Tytus Hardee (Sweet Home) 43-9, Jr. over Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) 37-4, Sr. (Dec 11-4)
3rd Place Match
Chase Hemphill (Crook County) 43-7, So. over Michael Cobabe (St. Helens) 38-8, Sr. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
Conrad Baxter (Cascade) 16-6, Sr. over Trayton Forbes (Marshfield) 25-9, Jr. (M. For.)
132
1st Place - Dillan Davis of Sweet Home
2nd Place - Chance Yancey of Crook County
3rd Place - Jeffery Conklin of Cottage Grove
4th Place - Henry Bankhead of North Marion
5th Place - Beau Sandberg of Molalla
6th Place - Reese Hite of Marshfield
Championship Match
Dillan Davis (Sweet Home) 40-14, Jr. over Chance Yancey (Crook County) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Jeffery Conklin (Cottage Grove) 49-9, So. over Henry Bankhead (North Marion) 37-10, So. (Fall 5:50)
5th Place Match
Beau Sandberg (Molalla) 41-14, Jr. over Reese Hite (Marshfield) 31-13, Sr. (MD 20-10)
138
1st Place - Landon Lavey of Crook County
2nd Place - Leonardo Michel of Stayton
3rd Place - John Hayes of Molalla
4th Place - Beau Smith of Astoria
5th Place - Greg Hall of St. Helens
6th Place - Russell Dickerman of Sweet Home
Championship Match
Landon Lavey (Crook County) 39-9, Sr. over Leonardo Michel (Stayton) 40-3, Jr. (MD 15-2)
3rd Place Match
John Hayes (Molalla) 45-5, Sr. over Beau Smith (Astoria) 42-8, So. (MD 12-3)
5th Place Match
Greg Hall (St. Helens) 45-6, Jr. over Russell Dickerman (Sweet Home) 32-22, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:38 (16-0))
144
1st Place - Hans Kamm of Cascade
2nd Place - Porter Compton of Philomath
3rd Place - Cole Roy of Pendleton
4th Place - Jackson Walls of Scappoose
5th Place - Chase Brumble of Crook County
6th Place - Levi Hicks of Klamath Union
Championship Match
Hans Kamm (Cascade) 51-7, So. over Porter Compton (Philomath) 43-10, Jr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Cole Roy (Pendleton) 34-8, Jr. over Jackson Walls (Scappoose) 38-9, So. (MD 13-5)
5th Place Match
Chase Brumble (Crook County) 25-13, So. over Levi Hicks (Klamath Union) 22-5, Sr. (Dec 22-16)
150
1st Place - Riley Barrett of Philomath
2nd Place - Vance Nelson of Pendleton
3rd Place - Earl Oliver of Madras
4th Place - Brody Copple of Cascade
5th Place - Daxon Pennington of Crook County
6th Place - Brayden Cooley of Seaside
Championship Match
Riley Barrett (Philomath) 33-3, Jr. over Vance Nelson (Pendleton) 42-10, Jr. (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match
Earl Oliver (Madras) 44-11, Jr. over Brody Copple (Cascade) 39-14, Sr. (MD 11-1)
5th Place Match
Daxon Pennington (Crook County) 29-11, Jr. over Brayden Cooley (Seaside) 34-8, So. (Fall 2:00)
157
1st Place - Tommy Belding of La Grande
2nd Place - Kyle Zajic of Sweet Home
3rd Place - Kainen Zimmerman of Pendleton
4th Place - Lyric Burroughs of Stayton
5th Place - Wyatt Stewart of Crook County
6th Place - Lucas Robertson of Tillamook
Championship Match
Tommy Belding (La Grande) 47-2, Jr. over Kyle Zajic (Sweet Home) 47-12, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Kainen Zimmerman (Pendleton) 41-9, Jr. over Lyric Burroughs (Stayton) 29-12, Sr. (Fall 5:33)
5th Place Match
Wyatt Stewart (Crook County) 20-15, So. over Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) 20-20, Sr. (Fall 2:00)
165
1st Place - Maverick Heimbuck of Scappoose
2nd Place - Jayden Lopez of Crook County
3rd Place - Noah Collins of La Grande
4th Place - Griffin Copple of Cascade
5th Place - Jacob Landtroop of Sweet Home
6th Place - Turner Jackson of Estacada
Championship Match
Maverick Heimbuck (Scappoose) 50-3, Sr. over Jayden Lopez (Crook County) 24-14, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:34 (18-0))
3rd Place Match
Noah Collins (La Grande) 29-11, So. over Griffin Copple (Cascade) 34-15, So. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Jacob Landtroop (Sweet Home) 23-7, Sr. over Turner Jackson (Estacada) 22-19, So. (TF-1.5 2:09 (17-1))
175
1st Place - Gavin Sandoval of Crook County
2nd Place - Aryan Wright of Marshfield
3rd Place - Luke Rosa of Sweet Home
4th Place - Aidan Perkins of Pendleton
5th Place - Elijah Cruz of Sweet Home
6th Place - Koi Smith of Tillamook
Championship Match
Gavin Sandoval (Crook County) 28-6, Sr. over Aryan Wright (Marshfield) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
Luke Rosa (Sweet Home) 45-9, Jr. over Aidan Perkins (Pendleton) 40-11, Jr. (Fall 1:25)
5th Place Match
Elijah Cruz (Sweet Home) 26-13, Fr. over Koi Smith (Tillamook) 25-14, Sr. (SV-1 7-6)
190
1st Place - Lake Mulberry of Philomath
2nd Place - Jack Kaefring of Mazama
3rd Place - Jeremiah Steagall of Sweet Home
4th Place - Miles Kennedy of Pendleton
5th Place - Cayden Baker of Scappoose
6th Place - Noah Hughes of Estacada
Championship Match
Lake Mulberry (Philomath) 27-7, Jr. over Jack Kaefring (Mazama) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Jeremiah Steagall (Sweet Home) 23-8, Jr. over Miles Kennedy (Pendleton) 30-13, Sr. (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match
Cayden Baker (Scappoose) 32-15, Sr. over Noah Hughes (Estacada) 28-13, Sr. (Dec 10-8)
215
1st Place - Matthew Hinkle of Cascade
2nd Place - Dex Dunlap of La Grande
3rd Place - Mitchell Quist of Hidden Valley
4th Place - Dylan Sharp of Sweet Home
5th Place - Ty Bradbury of Hidden Valley
6th Place - Carlos Silva-Villa of Seaside
Championship Match
Matthew Hinkle (Cascade) 48-6, Jr. over Dex Dunlap (La Grande) 36-13, So. (Fall 2:20)
3rd Place Match
Mitchell Quist (Hidden Valley) 36-6, Jr. over Dylan Sharp (Sweet Home) 31-14, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
Ty Bradbury (Hidden Valley) 17-8, Sr. over Carlos Silva-Villa (Seaside) 23-6, Jr. (Fall 4:37)
285
1st Place - Kenai Huff of La Grande
2nd Place - Gabriel Nunn of Molalla
3rd Place - Nicholas Lopez of Cascade
4th Place - Skylar Folau of Marshfield
5th Place - Colton Bennett of Sweet Home
6th Place - Kaleb Lillie of Pendleton
Championship Match
Kenai Huff (La Grande) 38-5, Sr. over Gabriel Nunn (Molalla) 36-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Nicholas Lopez (Cascade) 41-12, Sr. over Skylar Folau (Marshfield) 37-6, So. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Colton Bennett (Sweet Home) 35-17, Sr. over Kaleb Lillie (Pendleton) 9-5, So. (Fall 2:44)
Team Scores
1, Crook County 319
2, Sweet Home 284.5
3, La Grande 156
4, Pendleton 149
5, Cascade 129
6, Tillamook 98
7, Marshfield 89.5
tie, Philomath 89.5
9, Scappoose 65.5
10, Molalla 54
11, Hidden Valley 50.5
12, St. Helens 46.5
13, Estacada 42
14, Stayton 41
15, Cottage Grove 38
16, Seaside 33
17, North Marion 29.5
18, Astoria 26
19, Madras 25
20, Henley 24
tie, Mazama 24
4A/3A/2A/1A Girls
100
1st Place - Lorien Bowns of Nyssa
2nd Place - Eden Ridgley of Harrisburg
3rd Place - Alexis Cruz of Cascade
4th Place - Chevelle Boynton of Crook County
5th Place - Tanner Gibney of Sisters
6th Place - Nora Dame of St. Helens
Championship Match
Lorien Bowns (Nyssa) 33-9, So. over Eden Ridgley (Harrisburg) 40-4, Fr. (Fall 5:44)
3rd Place Match
Alexis Cruz (Cascade) 34-7, So. over Chevelle Boynton (Crook County) 26-5, Fr. (Fall 4:45)
5th Place Match
Tanner Gibney (Sisters) 23-16, Fr. over Nora Dame (St. Helens) 18-11, Fr. (Fall 1:12)
105
1st Place - Zoe Brewer of Willamina
2nd Place - Kiya Roe of Knappa
3rd Place - Gracie Williams of Harrisburg
4th Place - Lacatia Mason of Four Rivers
5th Place - Zoey Beam of Grant Union
6th Place - Morgan Melton of Illinois Valley
Championship Match
Zoe Brewer (Willamina) 51-4, Sr. over Kiya Roe (Knappa) 29-3, Jr. (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match
Gracie Williams (Harrisburg) 35-9, Jr. over Lacatia Mason (Four Rivers) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 4:55)
5th Place Match
Zoey Beam (Grant Union) 36-13, Sr. over Morgan Melton (Illinois Valley) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 4:45)
110
1st Place - Vanessa Keller of Oakridge
2nd Place - Paxton Steele of Harrisburg
3rd Place - Kasey Neal of Rainier
4th Place - Emerie Cox of Crook County
5th Place - Aja Henager of Junction City
6th Place - Audrey Miller of Tillamook
Championship Match
Vanessa Keller (Oakridge) 34-5, Jr. over Paxton Steele (Harrisburg) 30-8, So. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Kasey Neal (Rainier) 37-3, Sr. over Emerie Cox (Crook County) 26-10, Fr. (Dec 8-6)
5th Place Match
Aja Henager (Junction City) 32-12, Sr. over Audrey Miller (Tillamook) 21-10, Sr. (Fall 1:36)
115
1st Place - Hadley Gunderson of Burns
2nd Place - Emmalee Brissette of Oakridge
3rd Place - Riley Stubbs of Lakeview
4th Place - Abby Riggs of Siuslaw/Mapleton
5th Place - Krista Bozley of Neah-Kah-Nie
6th Place - Julia Towers of Taft
Championship Match
Hadley Gunderson (Burns) 43-5, Fr. over Emmalee Brissette (Oakridge) 43-6, So. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
Riley Stubbs (Lakeview) 38-3, Sr. over Abby Riggs (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 34-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Krista Bozley (Neah-Kah-Nie) 27-7, Sr. over Julia Towers (Taft) 14-5, Sr. (For.)
120
1st Place - Macali Lade of Siuslaw/Mapleton
2nd Place - Victoria Keller of Oakridge
3rd Place - Lyndie Isaacson of La Grande
4th Place - Allison Palluck of Cottage Grove
5th Place - Scarlett McHugh of Scappoose
6th Place - Kayla Borregard of Scio
Championship Match
Macali Lade (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 45-3, Sr. over Victoria Keller (Oakridge) 38-9, Fr. (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match
Lyndie Isaacson (La Grande) 48-11, Sr. over Allison Palluck (Cottage Grove) 19-4, Sr. (Fall 1:56)
5th Place Match
Scarlett McHugh (Scappoose) 35-13, So. over Kayla Borregard (Scio) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
125
1st Place - Abigail Mardock of Nyssa
2nd Place - Bailey Chafin of Sweet Home
3rd Place - Sydnee Azure of La Grande
4th Place - Averi Fisher of Echo
5th Place - Claire Travis of Tillamook
6th Place - Arianna Flores of Sutherlin
Championship Match
Abigail Mardock (Nyssa) 39-8, Sr. over Bailey Chafin (Sweet Home) 45-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:36)
3rd Place Match
Sydnee Azure (La Grande) 31-17, So. over Averi Fisher (Echo) 29-10, So. (Fall 3:29)
5th Place Match
Claire Travis (Tillamook) 26-6, Jr. over Arianna Flores (Sutherlin) 33-12, Sr. (M. For.)
130
1st Place - Taylor Echeverria of Crook County
2nd Place - Kali Williams of Oakridge
3rd Place - Lexie Newman of Brookings-Harbor
4th Place - Payton Perry of Vale
5th Place - Lily Ridgley of Harrisburg
6th Place - Caidence Crawford of Knappa
Championship Match
Taylor Echeverria (Crook County) 39-6, So. over Kali Williams (Oakridge) 46-4, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Lexie Newman (Brookings-Harbor) 18-4, Jr. over Payton Perry (Vale) 44-9, Sr. (MD 18-9)
5th Place Match
Lily Ridgley (Harrisburg) 37-9, Jr. over Caidence Crawford (Knappa) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
135
1st Place - Jade Seymour of La Pine
2nd Place - Kenadi Bonfield of Colton
3rd Place - Danin Lacouture of Siuslaw/Mapleton
4th Place - Shyla Sells of Mazama
5th Place - Katelyn Wiseman of Riverside (Boardman)
6th Place - Kallee Kester of St. Helens
Championship Match
Jade Seymour (La Pine) 37-5, Jr. over Kenadi Bonfield (Colton) 18-2, So. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
Danin Lacouture (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 36-11, Jr. over Shyla Sells (Mazama) 28-2, Fr. (Fall 1:04)
5th Place Match
Katelyn Wiseman (Riverside (Boardman)) 26-10, Sr. over Kallee Kester (St. Helens) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 1:19)
140
1st Place - Paisley Morrison of Coquille
2nd Place - Chloe Comerford of North Marion
3rd Place - Kaydence Johnson of Hidden Valley
4th Place - McKenna Word of Banks
5th Place - Jacie Lathrop of Elgin
6th Place - Journey Cavan-Harris of Heppner
Championship Match
Paisley Morrison (Coquille) 18-0, Fr. over Chloe Comerford (North Marion) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 2:31)
3rd Place Match
Kaydence Johnson (Hidden Valley) 27-5, Sr. over McKenna Word (Banks) 35-7, So. (Fall 3:06)
5th Place Match
Jacie Lathrop (Elgin) 32-12, Sr. over Journey Cavan-Harris (Heppner) 32-16, Jr. (Fall 4:58)
145
1st Place - Chantell Noffsinger of Creswell
2nd Place - Paige Allen of La Grande
3rd Place - Coral Averett of Coquille
4th Place - Bailey Hasbell of Elgin
5th Place - Adysen Maupin of Vale
6th Place - Hailey Holgate of Sutherlin
Championship Match
Chantell Noffsinger (Creswell) 29-1, Sr. over Paige Allen (La Grande) 48-5, Sr. (Fall 3:27)
3rd Place Match
Coral Averett (Coquille) 22-6, Fr. over Bailey Hasbell (Elgin) 26-11, Fr. (Fall 2:26)
5th Place Match
Adysen Maupin (Vale) 33-14, Jr. over Hailey Holgate (Sutherlin) 18-4, Sr. (M. For.)
155
1st Place - Kaylianna Mazzucchi of North Bend
2nd Place - Marli Lind of Baker/Powder Valley
3rd Place - Nicole Buxton of Scappoose
4th Place - Kisten Elbek of Sisters
5th Place - Ksenia Zepeda of Gervais/St Paul
6th Place - Delilah Jaramillo of Rogue River
Championship Match
Kaylianna Mazzucchi (North Bend) 25-0, Sr. over Marli Lind (Baker/Powder Valley) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 4:19)
3rd Place Match
Nicole Buxton (Scappoose) 25-12, So. over Kisten Elbek (Sisters) 33-11, Sr. (Fall 2:52)
5th Place Match
Ksenia Zepeda (Gervais/St Paul) 34-2, Sr. over Delilah Jaramillo (Rogue River) 27-8, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
170
1st Place - Jadyn Pense of St. Helens
2nd Place - Addison Josi of Tillamook
3rd Place - Aliyah Sauceda of Dayton
4th Place - Mysti Ferguson of Newport
5th Place - Rowan Hampton of North Bend
6th Place - Aubrey Maupin of Vale
Championship Match
Jadyn Pense (St. Helens) 47-1, So. over Addison Josi (Tillamook) 30-6, Jr. (Fall 1:05)
3rd Place Match
Aliyah Sauceda (Dayton) 38-4, Jr. over Mysti Ferguson (Newport) 20-9, So. (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
Rowan Hampton (North Bend) 24-4, So. over Aubrey Maupin (Vale) 21-11, So. (Fall 0:29)
190
1st Place - Megan Weil of Burns
2nd Place - Maddie Armstrong of La Grande
3rd Place - Sialafua Polamalu of Douglas
4th Place - Ambar Benito of North Marion
5th Place - Katlyn Morton of Waldport
6th Place - Gracie Baker of Crane
Championship Match
Megan Weil (Burns) 32-2, Fr. over Maddie Armstrong (La Grande) 43-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Sialafua Polamalu (Douglas) 28-5, Sr. over Ambar Benito (North Marion) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Katlyn Morton (Waldport) 21-6, Sr. over Gracie Baker (Crane) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
235
1st Place - Lizabeth Henderson of Mazama
2nd Place - Mallory Lusco of Grant Union
3rd Place - Breanna Meek of North Valley
4th Place - Katie Rehnert of Warrenton
5th Place - Chelsea Howard of Cascade
6th Place - Lillian Anderson of Sutherlin
Championship Match
Lizabeth Henderson (Mazama) 25-4, Jr. over Mallory Lusco (Grant Union) 31-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Breanna Meek (North Valley) 26-5, Sr. over Katie Rehnert (Warrenton) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 2:15)
5th Place Match
Chelsea Howard (Cascade) 20-6, Jr. over Lillian Anderson (Sutherlin) 26-9, So. (Fall 1:14)
Team Scores
1, La Grande 98
2, Oakridge 92.5
3, Harrisburg 73
4, Crook County 65
5, Nyssa 62.5
6, Siuslaw/Mapleton 62
7, Burns 54.5
tie, St. Helens 54.5
9, Mazama 51.5
10, Coquille 45.5
11, North Bend 44
12, North Marion 40
tie, Scappoose 40
tie, Tillamook 40
15, Vale 38
16, Grant Union 36
17, Cascade 35.5
18, Baker/Powder Valley 33
tie, Sweet Home 33
20, Willamina 32
