Oregon (OSAA) high school state wrestling: champions, placewinners, team scores (4A, 3A, 2A/1A, 4A/3A/2A/1A girls)

René Ferrán

Oregon (OSAA) wrestling state championships 2024
2A/1A Boys

106

1st Place - Evan Burns of Imbler

2nd Place - Everett Palanuk of Oakridge

3rd Place - Anthony Vasquez of Irrigon

4th Place - Forrest Yarbrough of Mohawk

Championship Match

Evan Burns (Imbler) 23-2, So. over Everett Palanuk (Oakridge) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 16-9)

3rd Place Match

Anthony Vasquez (Irrigon) 30-8, Jr. over Forrest Yarbrough (Mohawk) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 11-7)

113

1st Place - Landyn Fincher of Elgin

2nd Place - Braden Nielsen of Culver

3rd Place - Donnie VanGundy of Knappa

4th Place - Cody Weseman of Grant Union/Prairie City

Championship Match

Landyn Fincher (Elgin) 37-3, So. over Braden Nielsen (Culver) 34-17, So. (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match

Donnie VanGundy (Knappa) 17-7, Sr. over Cody Weseman (Grant Union/Prairie City) 28-9, So. (TF-1.5 3:49 (17-2))

120

1st Place - James Conn of Illinois Valley

2nd Place - Justin Kilman of Colton

3rd Place - Levi Farrens of Nestucca

4th Place - Kaden Williams of Camas Valley

Championship Match

James Conn (Illinois Valley) 25-0, Jr. over Justin Kilman (Colton) 25-4, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:58 (16-0))

3rd Place Match

Levi Farrens (Nestucca) 42-11, Jr. over Kaden Williams (Camas Valley) 25-11, So. (Fall 4:23)

126

1st Place - Harley Hardison of Lowell

2nd Place - Taylor Parsons of Grant Union/Prairie City

3rd Place - Preston Slawson of Irrigon

4th Place - Bohden Sowa of Kennedy

Championship Match

Harley Hardison (Lowell) 34-3, Sr. over Taylor Parsons (Grant Union/Prairie City) 38-4, Jr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Preston Slawson (Irrigon) 40-8, Jr. over Bohden Sowa (Kennedy) 30-4, Fr. (MD 11-3)

132

1st Place - Zak Chatelain of Nestucca

2nd Place - Jonavin Keller of Oakridge

3rd Place - Cole Rahi of Culver

4th Place - Bridger Fosmark of Culver

Championship Match

Zak Chatelain (Nestucca) 45-7, Sr. over Jonavin Keller (Oakridge) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

Cole Rahi (Culver) 45-11, Sr. over Bridger Fosmark (Culver) 26-13, Jr. (Fall 0:57)

138

1st Place - Rowdy Williams of Oakridge

2nd Place - Carlos Fernandez of Culver

3rd Place - Jerett Waddel of Grant Union/Prairie City

4th Place - Brayden Cortaberria of Echo

Championship Match

Rowdy Williams (Oakridge) 42-3, Fr. over Carlos Fernandez (Culver) 44-10, Sr. (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match

Jerett Waddel (Grant Union/Prairie City) 39-8, So. over Brayden Cortaberria (Echo) 27-15, Fr. (Fall 1:25)

144

1st Place - Micah Davis of Siletz Valley

2nd Place - Aaron Martin of Glendale

3rd Place - Noah Cory of Culver

4th Place - Draven Marsh of Nestucca

Championship Match

Micah Davis (Siletz Valley) 34-9, Jr. over Aaron Martin (Glendale) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

Noah Cory (Culver) 41-17, So. over Draven Marsh (Nestucca) 40-9, Sr. (MD 9-1)

150

1st Place - Kayden Tiller of Oakridge

2nd Place - Henry Coiner of Lowell

3rd Place - Brady Otley of Crane

4th Place - Jude Lichte of Reedsport

Championship Match

Kayden Tiller (Oakridge) 43-2, Sr. over Henry Coiner (Lowell) 31-9, So. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Brady Otley (Crane) 29-4, Sr. over Jude Lichte (Reedsport) 14-9, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

157

1st Place - Zachary Brown of Heppner

2nd Place - Trevor Lasater of Gold Beach

3rd Place - Carson Watson of Toledo

4th Place - Ethan Green of Illinois Valley

Championship Match

Zachary Brown (Heppner) 40-0, Sr. over Trevor Lasater (Gold Beach) 46-17, Jr. (Fall 3:34)

3rd Place Match

Carson Watson (Toledo) 27-2, Sr. over Ethan Green (Illinois Valley) 30-10, Sr. (Fall 1:17)

165

1st Place - Nolan Timeus of Gold Beach

2nd Place - Leland Minson of Culver

3rd Place - Max Dickson of Culver

4th Place - Bear Doman of Crane

Championship Match

Nolan Timeus (Gold Beach) 47-7, Jr. over Leland Minson (Culver) 41-15, Fr. (Fall 1:31)

3rd Place Match

Max Dickson (Culver) 37-11, Fr. over Bear Doman (Crane) 45-13, So. (Dec 3-2)

175

1st Place - Paul Clark of Lowell

2nd Place - Sam Platz of Union/Cove

3rd Place - Eli Maley of Crane

4th Place - Xander Olman of Irrigon

Championship Match

Paul Clark (Lowell) 31-1, Sr. over Sam Platz (Union/Cove) 39-6, Jr. (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match

Eli Maley (Crane) 38-10, Sr. over Xander Olman (Irrigon) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 4:00)

190

1st Place - Lee Brainard of Oakridge

2nd Place - Gunnar McDowell of Enterprise/Wallowa

3rd Place - Ben Imdicke of Colton

4th Place - Jaime Cavan of Heppner

Championship Match

Lee Brainard (Oakridge) 27-2, Jr. over Gunnar McDowell (Enterprise/Wallowa) 30-4, Sr. (Fall 3:01)

3rd Place Match

Ben Imdicke (Colton) 33-2, Sr. over Jaime Cavan (Heppner) 38-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (24-7))

215

1st Place - Landon McMahon of Heppner

2nd Place - Jaxson Heckard of Illinois Valley

3rd Place - Coby Holmes of Culver

4th Place - Steven Murphy of Siletz Valley

Championship Match

Landon McMahon (Heppner) 52-2, Jr. over Jaxson Heckard (Illinois Valley) 23-10, Sr. (Fall 4:27)

3rd Place Match

Coby Holmes (Culver) 28-7, So. over Steven Murphy (Siletz Valley) 23-7, Sr. (MD 11-1)

285

1st Place - Kolby Coxen of Toledo

2nd Place - David Finch of Lowell

3rd Place - Keegan Sallee of Crane

4th Place - Chase Hawley of Myrtle Point

Championship Match

Kolby Coxen (Toledo) 24-2, Sr. over David Finch (Lowell) 36-4, Jr. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

Keegan Sallee (Crane) 20-6, Sr. over Chase Hawley (Myrtle Point) 29-9, Jr. (Fall 2:00)

Team Scores

1, Culver 158

2, Oakridge 137

3, Lowell 104.5

4, Heppner 67

5, Illinois Valley 63

6, Nestucca 62.5

7, Grant Union/Prairie City 57

8, Crane 55

9, Irrigon 52

10, Gold Beach 45

11, Toledo 44

12, Colton 38

13, Siletz Valley 37

14, Imbler 31

15, Elgin 25.5

16, Enterprise/Wallowa 25

17, Knappa 20.5

18, Union/Cove 20

19, Glendale 18

tie, Kennedy 18

3A Boys

106

1st Place - Liam Shepherd of Burns

2nd Place - Jose Jimenez of Nyssa

3rd Place - Brandon Henderson of Harrisburg

4th Place - Dean Scott of Pleasant Hill

5th Place - Kyle Bond of Warrenton

6th Place - Jack Quinones of Pleasant Hill

Championship Match

Liam Shepherd (Burns) 32-12, Fr. over Jose Jimenez (Nyssa) 33-11, Jr. (Fall 2:35)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Henderson (Harrisburg) 37-14, Fr. over Dean Scott (Pleasant Hill) 28-7, So. (MD 14-2)

5th Place Match

Kyle Bond (Warrenton) 24-16, So. over Jack Quinones (Pleasant Hill) 22-10, Fr. (Fall 2:25)

113

1st Place - Bryson Boyles of Pleasant Hill

2nd Place - Rangle Marquess of Pleasant Hill

3rd Place - Braxton Henager of Harrisburg

4th Place - Daniel Simpson of Burns

5th Place - Adan De La Fuente of Nyssa

6th Place - Daniel Dinan of Banks

Championship Match

Bryson Boyles (Pleasant Hill) 40-5, So. over Rangle Marquess (Pleasant Hill) 23-6, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Braxton Henager (Harrisburg) 33-14, So. over Daniel Simpson (Burns) 32-12, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Adan De La Fuente (Nyssa) 35-19, Fr. over Daniel Dinan (Banks) 25-11, So. (Fall 1:57)

120

1st Place - Riley Flack of La Pine

2nd Place - Andrei Donayri of Harrisburg

3rd Place - John Henderson of Harrisburg

4th Place - Peyton Wafer of Douglas

5th Place - Gianni Gervasi of Rogue River

6th Place - Dane Strunk of Sutherlin

Championship Match

Riley Flack (La Pine) 44-8, Sr. over Andrei Donayri (Harrisburg) 24-10, So. (SV-1 9-6)

3rd Place Match

John Henderson (Harrisburg) 26-12, Jr. over Peyton Wafer (Douglas) 37-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:59 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Gianni Gervasi (Rogue River) 25-13, Fr. over Dane Strunk (Sutherlin) 26-12, So. (Fall 5:33)

126

1st Place - Kale Cornell of Burns

2nd Place - Lyosha Mitchell of Creswell

3rd Place - Connor Devoogd of Glide

4th Place - Tobijah Mauck of Banks

5th Place - Cameron King of Sutherlin

6th Place - Kalob Dallas of Yamhill-Carlton

Championship Match

Kale Cornell (Burns) 36-5, Sr. over Lyosha Mitchell (Creswell) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 1:08)

3rd Place Match

Connor Devoogd (Glide) 36-8, Fr. over Tobijah Mauck (Banks) 30-9, So. (MD 10-1)

5th Place Match

Cameron King (Sutherlin) 21-6, Jr. over Kalob Dallas (Yamhill-Carlton) 23-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:02 (16-0))

132

1st Place - Canon Winn of Burns

2nd Place - Jackson Peterman of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Caden Cox of Glide

4th Place - Sam Schmidgall of Santiam Christian

5th Place - Adonijah Stanton of Willamina

6th Place - Uriah Young of Douglas

Championship Match

Canon Winn (Burns) 32-6, Sr. over Jackson Peterman (Harrisburg) 45-11, So. (MD 14-6)

3rd Place Match

Caden Cox (Glide) 22-3, Sr. over Sam Schmidgall (Santiam Christian) 25-14, Sr. (Fall 1:06)

5th Place Match

Adonijah Stanton (Willamina) 29-7, Jr. over Uriah Young (Douglas) 20-15, So. (TF-1.5 2:43 (19-3))

138

1st Place - Devon Kerr of La Pine

2nd Place - Trayson Truesdell of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Dallen Duncan of McLoughlin

4th Place - Kisor Savage of Willamina

5th Place - Benjamin Dinan of Banks

6th Place - Evan Wise of Jefferson

Championship Match

Devon Kerr (La Pine) 42-4, Sr. over Trayson Truesdell (Harrisburg) 36-7, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Dallen Duncan (McLoughlin) 44-4, So. over Kisor Savage (Willamina) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Benjamin Dinan (Banks) 33-9, Sr. over Evan Wise (Jefferson) 17-12, Jr. (Fall 1:28)

144

1st Place - Landyn Philpott of La Pine

2nd Place - James Turner of Banks

3rd Place - Boone Marquess of Pleasant Hill

4th Place - Sylis Williams of South Umpqua

5th Place - Lucian Miller of Burns

6th Place - Keaton Mattinen of Rainier

Championship Match

Landyn Philpott (La Pine) 51-2, Sr. over James Turner (Banks) 33-9, So. (Fall 0:49)

3rd Place Match

Boone Marquess (Pleasant Hill) 33-8, Sr. over Sylis Williams (South Umpqua) 30-16, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

5th Place Match

Lucian Miller (Burns) 16-9, Jr. over Keaton Mattinen (Rainier) 32-14, Sr. (Fall 5:31)

150

1st Place - Cannon Kemper of Burns

2nd Place - Devin Huston of Willamina

3rd Place - Leonardo Robertson of Siuslaw/Mapleton

4th Place - Justin Hoyt of Harrisburg

5th Place - Tyson Kemp of Sisters

6th Place - Isaac Talmadge of Harrisburg

Championship Match

Cannon Kemper (Burns) 32-6, So. over Devin Huston (Willamina) 28-5, Sr. (Fall 3:16)

3rd Place Match

Leonardo Robertson (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 42-9, Sr. over Justin Hoyt (Harrisburg) 26-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Tyson Kemp (Sisters) 23-8, Jr. over Isaac Talmadge (Harrisburg) 35-17, Sr. (Fall 1:37)

157

1st Place - Philemon Mauck of Banks

2nd Place - Kamran Ness of Santiam Christian

3rd Place - Vedder Anderson of Pleasant Hill

4th Place - Kaden Konovalov of Willamina

5th Place - Jasper Skunkcap of Burns

6th Place - Luke Baker of Nyssa

Championship Match

Philemon Mauck (Banks) 36-4, Sr. over Kamran Ness (Santiam Christian) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 9-7)

3rd Place Match

Vedder Anderson (Pleasant Hill) 39-5, Sr. over Kaden Konovalov (Willamina) 26-10, Sr. (Fall 3:38)

5th Place Match

Jasper Skunkcap (Burns) 23-15, So. over Luke Baker (Nyssa) 34-18, So. (Fall 3:09)

165

1st Place - Gunnar Tamez of Vale

2nd Place - Jeremy Ness of Santiam Christian

3rd Place - Camaron Houston of Coquille

4th Place - Wyatt Jackson of Banks

5th Place - Dane Flora of Sutherlin

6th Place - Masyn Lindsey of McLoughlin

Championship Match

Gunnar Tamez (Vale) 37-4, So. over Jeremy Ness (Santiam Christian) 33-2, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Camaron Houston (Coquille) 38-4, Sr. over Wyatt Jackson (Banks) 30-6, So. (TF-1.5 2:39 (16-1))

5th Place Match

Dane Flora (Sutherlin) 28-12, So. over Masyn Lindsey (McLoughlin) 30-18, So. (Dec 9-7)

175

1st Place - Brody Buzzard of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Kase Schaffeld of Vale

3rd Place - Ryder Sawyer of Douglas

4th Place - Ty Terry of Sutherlin

5th Place - Joaquin Cuevas of Nyssa

6th Place - Tyler Pond of Yamhill-Carlton

Championship Match

Brody Buzzard (Harrisburg) 47-3, Jr. over Kase Schaffeld (Vale) 25-4, Sr. (MD 13-2)

3rd Place Match

Ryder Sawyer (Douglas) 35-3, Jr. over Ty Terry (Sutherlin) 25-12, Sr. (Fall 0:47)

5th Place Match

Joaquin Cuevas (Nyssa) 35-20, So. over Tyler Pond (Yamhill-Carlton) 23-16, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

190

1st Place - Easton Kemper of Burns

2nd Place - Wyatt Cox of Vale

3rd Place - Ryan Gaskin of North Valley

4th Place - Sean Irwin of Warrenton

5th Place - Landon Risseeuw of Willamina

6th Place - Tyson Breshears of Burns

Championship Match

Easton Kemper (Burns) 36-4, Sr. over Wyatt Cox (Vale) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

3rd Place Match

Ryan Gaskin (North Valley) 27-8, Sr. over Sean Irwin (Warrenton) 40-13, Jr. (Fall 1:15)

5th Place Match

Landon Risseeuw (Willamina) 27-10, So. over Tyson Breshears (Burns) 15-10, So. (Fall 0:30)

215

1st Place - Joe Weil of Burns

2nd Place - Jacob Mann of Siuslaw/Mapleton

3rd Place - Tauj Flora of Sutherlin

4th Place - Logan Garza of South Umpqua

5th Place - Cole Wilson of Banks

6th Place - Alejandro Arenas of Willamina

Championship Match

Joe Weil (Burns) 36-4, Jr. over Jacob Mann (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 46-4, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Tauj Flora (Sutherlin) 29-3, Sr. over Logan Garza (South Umpqua) 33-8, Sr. (Fall 5:34)

5th Place Match

Cole Wilson (Banks) 31-9, Jr. over Alejandro Arenas (Willamina) 17-17, Sr. (Fall 4:20)

285

1st Place - Kaison Smith of Warrenton

2nd Place - Hunter Langham of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Carl Orchard of Corbett

4th Place - Zane Clemmer of Elmira

5th Place - Joseph Trammell of Sheridan

6th Place - Gavin Smith of Yamhill-Carlton

Championship Match

Kaison Smith (Warrenton) 41-1, Sr. over Hunter Langham (Harrisburg) 47-5, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Carl Orchard (Corbett) 21-3, Jr. over Zane Clemmer (Elmira) 38-6, Sr. (Fall 1:39)

5th Place Match

Joseph Trammell (Sheridan) 20-6, Sr. over Gavin Smith (Yamhill-Carlton) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 5:13)

Team Scores

1, Burns 234

2, Harrisburg 191.5

3, Banks 116

4, Pleasant Hill 115

5, Willamina 97

6, La Pine 89

7, Sutherlin 75

8, Vale 71

9, Nyssa 69

10, Santiam Christian 66.5

11, Warrenton 61

12, Douglas 47.5

13, Glide 46.5

14, Siuslaw/Mapleton 36

15, South Umpqua 33

16, Coquille 28.5

17, Yamhill-Carlton 28

18, McLoughlin 26

19, North Valley 24.5

20, Creswell 23.5

4A Boys

106

1st Place - Casen Villastrigo of Crook County

2nd Place - Tanner Brumble of Crook County

3rd Place - Keegan Jefferson of Sweet Home

4th Place - Hank Roy of Pendleton

5th Place - Garron Castro of Marshfield

6th Place - Conner Cunningham of Phoenix

Championship Match

Casen Villastrigo (Crook County) 23-5, So. over Tanner Brumble (Crook County) 33-7, Fr. (MD 19-7)

3rd Place Match

Keegan Jefferson (Sweet Home) 42-10, So. over Hank Roy (Pendleton) 32-12, Fr. (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match

Garron Castro (Marshfield) 31-8, Jr. over Conner Cunningham (Phoenix) 20-7, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:16 (16-0))

113

1st Place - Riley Vaughan of Sweet Home

2nd Place - Alejandro Vargas of Crook County

3rd Place - Evan Provost of Crook County

4th Place - Braiden Grochowsky of Estacada

5th Place - Kallen Blakely of La Grande

6th Place - Henry Rollins of Seaside

Championship Match

Riley Vaughan (Sweet Home) 48-8, So. over Alejandro Vargas (Crook County) 24-6, Fr. (TB-1 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Evan Provost (Crook County) 24-7, Fr. over Braiden Grochowsky (Estacada) 32-5, Jr. (Fall 2:45)

5th Place Match

Kallen Blakely (La Grande) 31-18, So. over Henry Rollins (Seaside) 36-7, So. (M. For.)

120

1st Place - Jesse Landtroop of Sweet Home

2nd Place - Bragen Anderson of La Grande

3rd Place - Duke Wentzel of Crook County

4th Place - River Sandstrom of Philomath

5th Place - Justin England of Crook County

6th Place - Brody Mooney of Tillamook

Championship Match

Jesse Landtroop (Sweet Home) 46-4, So. over Bragen Anderson (La Grande) 33-9, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Duke Wentzel (Crook County) 29-11, Sr. over River Sandstrom (Philomath) 34-10, Sr. (Fall 5:59)

5th Place Match

Justin England (Crook County) 11-6, Sr. over Brody Mooney (Tillamook) 25-15, Fr. (Dec 15-8)

126

1st Place - Tytus Hardee of Sweet Home

2nd Place - Jak Hopkes of Tillamook

3rd Place - Chase Hemphill of Crook County

4th Place - Michael Cobabe of St. Helens

5th Place - Conrad Baxter of Cascade

6th Place - Trayton Forbes of Marshfield

Championship Match

Tytus Hardee (Sweet Home) 43-9, Jr. over Jak Hopkes (Tillamook) 37-4, Sr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

Chase Hemphill (Crook County) 43-7, So. over Michael Cobabe (St. Helens) 38-8, Sr. (Fall 0:44)

5th Place Match

Conrad Baxter (Cascade) 16-6, Sr. over Trayton Forbes (Marshfield) 25-9, Jr. (M. For.)

132

1st Place - Dillan Davis of Sweet Home

2nd Place - Chance Yancey of Crook County

3rd Place - Jeffery Conklin of Cottage Grove

4th Place - Henry Bankhead of North Marion

5th Place - Beau Sandberg of Molalla

6th Place - Reese Hite of Marshfield

Championship Match

Dillan Davis (Sweet Home) 40-14, Jr. over Chance Yancey (Crook County) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Jeffery Conklin (Cottage Grove) 49-9, So. over Henry Bankhead (North Marion) 37-10, So. (Fall 5:50)

5th Place Match

Beau Sandberg (Molalla) 41-14, Jr. over Reese Hite (Marshfield) 31-13, Sr. (MD 20-10)

138

1st Place - Landon Lavey of Crook County

2nd Place - Leonardo Michel of Stayton

3rd Place - John Hayes of Molalla

4th Place - Beau Smith of Astoria

5th Place - Greg Hall of St. Helens

6th Place - Russell Dickerman of Sweet Home

Championship Match

Landon Lavey (Crook County) 39-9, Sr. over Leonardo Michel (Stayton) 40-3, Jr. (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match

John Hayes (Molalla) 45-5, Sr. over Beau Smith (Astoria) 42-8, So. (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match

Greg Hall (St. Helens) 45-6, Jr. over Russell Dickerman (Sweet Home) 32-22, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:38 (16-0))

144

1st Place - Hans Kamm of Cascade

2nd Place - Porter Compton of Philomath

3rd Place - Cole Roy of Pendleton

4th Place - Jackson Walls of Scappoose

5th Place - Chase Brumble of Crook County

6th Place - Levi Hicks of Klamath Union

Championship Match

Hans Kamm (Cascade) 51-7, So. over Porter Compton (Philomath) 43-10, Jr. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Cole Roy (Pendleton) 34-8, Jr. over Jackson Walls (Scappoose) 38-9, So. (MD 13-5)

5th Place Match

Chase Brumble (Crook County) 25-13, So. over Levi Hicks (Klamath Union) 22-5, Sr. (Dec 22-16)

150

1st Place - Riley Barrett of Philomath

2nd Place - Vance Nelson of Pendleton

3rd Place - Earl Oliver of Madras

4th Place - Brody Copple of Cascade

5th Place - Daxon Pennington of Crook County

6th Place - Brayden Cooley of Seaside

Championship Match

Riley Barrett (Philomath) 33-3, Jr. over Vance Nelson (Pendleton) 42-10, Jr. (MD 14-0)

3rd Place Match

Earl Oliver (Madras) 44-11, Jr. over Brody Copple (Cascade) 39-14, Sr. (MD 11-1)

5th Place Match

Daxon Pennington (Crook County) 29-11, Jr. over Brayden Cooley (Seaside) 34-8, So. (Fall 2:00)

157

1st Place - Tommy Belding of La Grande

2nd Place - Kyle Zajic of Sweet Home

3rd Place - Kainen Zimmerman of Pendleton

4th Place - Lyric Burroughs of Stayton

5th Place - Wyatt Stewart of Crook County

6th Place - Lucas Robertson of Tillamook

Championship Match

Tommy Belding (La Grande) 47-2, Jr. over Kyle Zajic (Sweet Home) 47-12, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Kainen Zimmerman (Pendleton) 41-9, Jr. over Lyric Burroughs (Stayton) 29-12, Sr. (Fall 5:33)

5th Place Match

Wyatt Stewart (Crook County) 20-15, So. over Lucas Robertson (Tillamook) 20-20, Sr. (Fall 2:00)

165

1st Place - Maverick Heimbuck of Scappoose

2nd Place - Jayden Lopez of Crook County

3rd Place - Noah Collins of La Grande

4th Place - Griffin Copple of Cascade

5th Place - Jacob Landtroop of Sweet Home

6th Place - Turner Jackson of Estacada

Championship Match

Maverick Heimbuck (Scappoose) 50-3, Sr. over Jayden Lopez (Crook County) 24-14, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:34 (18-0))

3rd Place Match

Noah Collins (La Grande) 29-11, So. over Griffin Copple (Cascade) 34-15, So. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Jacob Landtroop (Sweet Home) 23-7, Sr. over Turner Jackson (Estacada) 22-19, So. (TF-1.5 2:09 (17-1))

175

1st Place - Gavin Sandoval of Crook County

2nd Place - Aryan Wright of Marshfield

3rd Place - Luke Rosa of Sweet Home

4th Place - Aidan Perkins of Pendleton

5th Place - Elijah Cruz of Sweet Home

6th Place - Koi Smith of Tillamook

Championship Match

Gavin Sandoval (Crook County) 28-6, Sr. over Aryan Wright (Marshfield) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:52)

3rd Place Match

Luke Rosa (Sweet Home) 45-9, Jr. over Aidan Perkins (Pendleton) 40-11, Jr. (Fall 1:25)

5th Place Match

Elijah Cruz (Sweet Home) 26-13, Fr. over Koi Smith (Tillamook) 25-14, Sr. (SV-1 7-6)

190

1st Place - Lake Mulberry of Philomath

2nd Place - Jack Kaefring of Mazama

3rd Place - Jeremiah Steagall of Sweet Home

4th Place - Miles Kennedy of Pendleton

5th Place - Cayden Baker of Scappoose

6th Place - Noah Hughes of Estacada

Championship Match

Lake Mulberry (Philomath) 27-7, Jr. over Jack Kaefring (Mazama) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Jeremiah Steagall (Sweet Home) 23-8, Jr. over Miles Kennedy (Pendleton) 30-13, Sr. (Fall 0:52)

5th Place Match

Cayden Baker (Scappoose) 32-15, Sr. over Noah Hughes (Estacada) 28-13, Sr. (Dec 10-8)

215

1st Place - Matthew Hinkle of Cascade

2nd Place - Dex Dunlap of La Grande

3rd Place - Mitchell Quist of Hidden Valley

4th Place - Dylan Sharp of Sweet Home

5th Place - Ty Bradbury of Hidden Valley

6th Place - Carlos Silva-Villa of Seaside

Championship Match

Matthew Hinkle (Cascade) 48-6, Jr. over Dex Dunlap (La Grande) 36-13, So. (Fall 2:20)

3rd Place Match

Mitchell Quist (Hidden Valley) 36-6, Jr. over Dylan Sharp (Sweet Home) 31-14, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

Ty Bradbury (Hidden Valley) 17-8, Sr. over Carlos Silva-Villa (Seaside) 23-6, Jr. (Fall 4:37)

285

1st Place - Kenai Huff of La Grande

2nd Place - Gabriel Nunn of Molalla

3rd Place - Nicholas Lopez of Cascade

4th Place - Skylar Folau of Marshfield

5th Place - Colton Bennett of Sweet Home

6th Place - Kaleb Lillie of Pendleton

Championship Match

Kenai Huff (La Grande) 38-5, Sr. over Gabriel Nunn (Molalla) 36-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Nicholas Lopez (Cascade) 41-12, Sr. over Skylar Folau (Marshfield) 37-6, So. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Colton Bennett (Sweet Home) 35-17, Sr. over Kaleb Lillie (Pendleton) 9-5, So. (Fall 2:44)

Team Scores

1, Crook County 319

2, Sweet Home 284.5

3, La Grande 156

4, Pendleton 149

5, Cascade 129

6, Tillamook 98

7, Marshfield 89.5

tie, Philomath 89.5

9, Scappoose 65.5

10, Molalla 54

11, Hidden Valley 50.5

12, St. Helens 46.5

13, Estacada 42

14, Stayton 41

15, Cottage Grove 38

16, Seaside 33

17, North Marion 29.5

18, Astoria 26

19, Madras 25

20, Henley 24

tie, Mazama 24

4A/3A/2A/1A Girls

100

1st Place - Lorien Bowns of Nyssa

2nd Place - Eden Ridgley of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Alexis Cruz of Cascade

4th Place - Chevelle Boynton of Crook County

5th Place - Tanner Gibney of Sisters

6th Place - Nora Dame of St. Helens

Championship Match

Lorien Bowns (Nyssa) 33-9, So. over Eden Ridgley (Harrisburg) 40-4, Fr. (Fall 5:44)

3rd Place Match

Alexis Cruz (Cascade) 34-7, So. over Chevelle Boynton (Crook County) 26-5, Fr. (Fall 4:45)

5th Place Match

Tanner Gibney (Sisters) 23-16, Fr. over Nora Dame (St. Helens) 18-11, Fr. (Fall 1:12)

105

1st Place - Zoe Brewer of Willamina

2nd Place - Kiya Roe of Knappa

3rd Place - Gracie Williams of Harrisburg

4th Place - Lacatia Mason of Four Rivers

5th Place - Zoey Beam of Grant Union

6th Place - Morgan Melton of Illinois Valley

Championship Match

Zoe Brewer (Willamina) 51-4, Sr. over Kiya Roe (Knappa) 29-3, Jr. (MD 15-3)

3rd Place Match

Gracie Williams (Harrisburg) 35-9, Jr. over Lacatia Mason (Four Rivers) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 4:55)

5th Place Match

Zoey Beam (Grant Union) 36-13, Sr. over Morgan Melton (Illinois Valley) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 4:45)

110

1st Place - Vanessa Keller of Oakridge

2nd Place - Paxton Steele of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Kasey Neal of Rainier

4th Place - Emerie Cox of Crook County

5th Place - Aja Henager of Junction City

6th Place - Audrey Miller of Tillamook

Championship Match

Vanessa Keller (Oakridge) 34-5, Jr. over Paxton Steele (Harrisburg) 30-8, So. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Kasey Neal (Rainier) 37-3, Sr. over Emerie Cox (Crook County) 26-10, Fr. (Dec 8-6)

5th Place Match

Aja Henager (Junction City) 32-12, Sr. over Audrey Miller (Tillamook) 21-10, Sr. (Fall 1:36)

115

1st Place - Hadley Gunderson of Burns

2nd Place - Emmalee Brissette of Oakridge

3rd Place - Riley Stubbs of Lakeview

4th Place - Abby Riggs of Siuslaw/Mapleton

5th Place - Krista Bozley of Neah-Kah-Nie

6th Place - Julia Towers of Taft

Championship Match

Hadley Gunderson (Burns) 43-5, Fr. over Emmalee Brissette (Oakridge) 43-6, So. (Dec 9-7)

3rd Place Match

Riley Stubbs (Lakeview) 38-3, Sr. over Abby Riggs (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 34-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Krista Bozley (Neah-Kah-Nie) 27-7, Sr. over Julia Towers (Taft) 14-5, Sr. (For.)

120

1st Place - Macali Lade of Siuslaw/Mapleton

2nd Place - Victoria Keller of Oakridge

3rd Place - Lyndie Isaacson of La Grande

4th Place - Allison Palluck of Cottage Grove

5th Place - Scarlett McHugh of Scappoose

6th Place - Kayla Borregard of Scio

Championship Match

Macali Lade (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 45-3, Sr. over Victoria Keller (Oakridge) 38-9, Fr. (Fall 3:31)

3rd Place Match

Lyndie Isaacson (La Grande) 48-11, Sr. over Allison Palluck (Cottage Grove) 19-4, Sr. (Fall 1:56)

5th Place Match

Scarlett McHugh (Scappoose) 35-13, So. over Kayla Borregard (Scio) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

125

1st Place - Abigail Mardock of Nyssa

2nd Place - Bailey Chafin of Sweet Home

3rd Place - Sydnee Azure of La Grande

4th Place - Averi Fisher of Echo

5th Place - Claire Travis of Tillamook

6th Place - Arianna Flores of Sutherlin

Championship Match

Abigail Mardock (Nyssa) 39-8, Sr. over Bailey Chafin (Sweet Home) 45-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:36)

3rd Place Match

Sydnee Azure (La Grande) 31-17, So. over Averi Fisher (Echo) 29-10, So. (Fall 3:29)

5th Place Match

Claire Travis (Tillamook) 26-6, Jr. over Arianna Flores (Sutherlin) 33-12, Sr. (M. For.)

130

1st Place - Taylor Echeverria of Crook County

2nd Place - Kali Williams of Oakridge

3rd Place - Lexie Newman of Brookings-Harbor

4th Place - Payton Perry of Vale

5th Place - Lily Ridgley of Harrisburg

6th Place - Caidence Crawford of Knappa

Championship Match

Taylor Echeverria (Crook County) 39-6, So. over Kali Williams (Oakridge) 46-4, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Lexie Newman (Brookings-Harbor) 18-4, Jr. over Payton Perry (Vale) 44-9, Sr. (MD 18-9)

5th Place Match

Lily Ridgley (Harrisburg) 37-9, Jr. over Caidence Crawford (Knappa) 43-7, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

135

1st Place - Jade Seymour of La Pine

2nd Place - Kenadi Bonfield of Colton

3rd Place - Danin Lacouture of Siuslaw/Mapleton

4th Place - Shyla Sells of Mazama

5th Place - Katelyn Wiseman of Riverside (Boardman)

6th Place - Kallee Kester of St. Helens

Championship Match

Jade Seymour (La Pine) 37-5, Jr. over Kenadi Bonfield (Colton) 18-2, So. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

Danin Lacouture (Siuslaw/Mapleton) 36-11, Jr. over Shyla Sells (Mazama) 28-2, Fr. (Fall 1:04)

5th Place Match

Katelyn Wiseman (Riverside (Boardman)) 26-10, Sr. over Kallee Kester (St. Helens) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 1:19)

140

1st Place - Paisley Morrison of Coquille

2nd Place - Chloe Comerford of North Marion

3rd Place - Kaydence Johnson of Hidden Valley

4th Place - McKenna Word of Banks

5th Place - Jacie Lathrop of Elgin

6th Place - Journey Cavan-Harris of Heppner

Championship Match

Paisley Morrison (Coquille) 18-0, Fr. over Chloe Comerford (North Marion) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match

Kaydence Johnson (Hidden Valley) 27-5, Sr. over McKenna Word (Banks) 35-7, So. (Fall 3:06)

5th Place Match

Jacie Lathrop (Elgin) 32-12, Sr. over Journey Cavan-Harris (Heppner) 32-16, Jr. (Fall 4:58)

145

1st Place - Chantell Noffsinger of Creswell

2nd Place - Paige Allen of La Grande

3rd Place - Coral Averett of Coquille

4th Place - Bailey Hasbell of Elgin

5th Place - Adysen Maupin of Vale

6th Place - Hailey Holgate of Sutherlin

Championship Match

Chantell Noffsinger (Creswell) 29-1, Sr. over Paige Allen (La Grande) 48-5, Sr. (Fall 3:27)

3rd Place Match

Coral Averett (Coquille) 22-6, Fr. over Bailey Hasbell (Elgin) 26-11, Fr. (Fall 2:26)

5th Place Match

Adysen Maupin (Vale) 33-14, Jr. over Hailey Holgate (Sutherlin) 18-4, Sr. (M. For.)

155

1st Place - Kaylianna Mazzucchi of North Bend

2nd Place - Marli Lind of Baker/Powder Valley

3rd Place - Nicole Buxton of Scappoose

4th Place - Kisten Elbek of Sisters

5th Place - Ksenia Zepeda of Gervais/St Paul

6th Place - Delilah Jaramillo of Rogue River

Championship Match

Kaylianna Mazzucchi (North Bend) 25-0, Sr. over Marli Lind (Baker/Powder Valley) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 4:19)

3rd Place Match

Nicole Buxton (Scappoose) 25-12, So. over Kisten Elbek (Sisters) 33-11, Sr. (Fall 2:52)

5th Place Match

Ksenia Zepeda (Gervais/St Paul) 34-2, Sr. over Delilah Jaramillo (Rogue River) 27-8, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

170

1st Place - Jadyn Pense of St. Helens

2nd Place - Addison Josi of Tillamook

3rd Place - Aliyah Sauceda of Dayton

4th Place - Mysti Ferguson of Newport

5th Place - Rowan Hampton of North Bend

6th Place - Aubrey Maupin of Vale

Championship Match

Jadyn Pense (St. Helens) 47-1, So. over Addison Josi (Tillamook) 30-6, Jr. (Fall 1:05)

3rd Place Match

Aliyah Sauceda (Dayton) 38-4, Jr. over Mysti Ferguson (Newport) 20-9, So. (Fall 2:54)

5th Place Match

Rowan Hampton (North Bend) 24-4, So. over Aubrey Maupin (Vale) 21-11, So. (Fall 0:29)

190

1st Place - Megan Weil of Burns

2nd Place - Maddie Armstrong of La Grande

3rd Place - Sialafua Polamalu of Douglas

4th Place - Ambar Benito of North Marion

5th Place - Katlyn Morton of Waldport

6th Place - Gracie Baker of Crane

Championship Match

Megan Weil (Burns) 32-2, Fr. over Maddie Armstrong (La Grande) 43-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Sialafua Polamalu (Douglas) 28-5, Sr. over Ambar Benito (North Marion) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Katlyn Morton (Waldport) 21-6, Sr. over Gracie Baker (Crane) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 0:55)

235

1st Place - Lizabeth Henderson of Mazama

2nd Place - Mallory Lusco of Grant Union

3rd Place - Breanna Meek of North Valley

4th Place - Katie Rehnert of Warrenton

5th Place - Chelsea Howard of Cascade

6th Place - Lillian Anderson of Sutherlin

Championship Match

Lizabeth Henderson (Mazama) 25-4, Jr. over Mallory Lusco (Grant Union) 31-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Breanna Meek (North Valley) 26-5, Sr. over Katie Rehnert (Warrenton) 25-5, Sr. (Fall 2:15)

5th Place Match

Chelsea Howard (Cascade) 20-6, Jr. over Lillian Anderson (Sutherlin) 26-9, So. (Fall 1:14)

Team Scores

1, La Grande 98

2, Oakridge 92.5

3, Harrisburg 73

4, Crook County 65

5, Nyssa 62.5

6, Siuslaw/Mapleton 62

7, Burns 54.5

tie, St. Helens 54.5

9, Mazama 51.5

10, Coquille 45.5

11, North Bend 44

12, North Marion 40

tie, Scappoose 40

tie, Tillamook 40

15, Vale 38

16, Grant Union 36

17, Cascade 35.5

18, Baker/Powder Valley 33

tie, Sweet Home 33

20, Willamina 32

