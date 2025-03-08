Oregon (OSAA) state round of 16 basketball playoffs: scores, recap (3/7/2025)
Chauncey Andersen scored 19 points and Abrianna Lawrence added 15 to lead top-seeded Jefferson to a 65-31 victory over South Salem on Friday night in the second round of the OSAA Class 6A girls basketball playoffs.
The Democrats (26-1) are headed back to the Chiles Center for the second consecutive year, where they’ll take on No. 9 West Linn in the opening game of the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“They are just playing basketball,” Jefferson coach Andre Lawrence said of the No. 1 seed. “Being No. 1 means nothing to them.”
No. 9 West Linn 43, No. 8 Benson 41
Sophie Maxwell drove the lane for the go-ahead basket with 16 seconds left, and Kaylor Buse blocked a potential tying shot in the dying seconds as the Lions (20-7) traveled to Southeast Portland and knocked last year’s runner-up out of the postseason.
Reese Jordan led West Linn with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ayla Arnold added 12 points and five rebounds, and Buse had eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Freshmen Kemara Phillips and Jayla Lackey scored nine points apiece for the Astros (21-5).
No. 5 Clackamas 67, No. 12 Beaverton 33
Jazzy Davidson scored a game-high 29 points, and the Cavaliers (25-2) completed a fourth consecutive season going undefeated at home to return to the Chiles Center for the fourth year in a row.
Sara Barrhoum added 18 points and made four 3-pointers for Clackamas.
No. 4 McMinnville 61, No. 13 Forest Grove 45
The Grizzlies (21-5) made 11 3-pointers and led 33-11 at halftime on their way to a second-round home win over their Pacific Conference rivals.
Ali Jensen led McMinnville with 23 points. Rylie McManus scored 17 points, Macie Arzner had 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and Ruby Riddle pulled down 11 rebounds.
Savannah Dahl had a game-high 26 points for Forest Grove (17-9).
No. 6 South Medford 58, No. 11 Century 30
Dylin Howell and Maddy Warberg led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece as the defending champion Panthers (22-4) rolled to the second-round home win.
Jordan Barlow added 13 points for South Medford, and Mayen Akpan had 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“We’re really excited to get back to the Chiles,” Panthers coach Tom Cole said. “Quite honestly, after watching a devastating ACL injury happen to our senior captain (Sara Schmerbach in a first-round win over Newberg), I wasn’t sure how the team would bounce back.
“Sara meant a great deal to our team as she’s been a four-year starter. The journey back to the state championship is a testimony to this group’s perseverance, and we are grateful to get back.”
No. 3 Tualatin 69, No. 14 Nelson 41
Jordyn Smith scored all 14 of her points in the first half and grabbed six rebounds, leading six Timberwolves (23-2) in double figures as they romped past the Hawks (16-8) to return to the quarterfinals after a one-year absence.
Maaya Lucas added 13 points for Tualatin, freshman point guard Love Lei Best chipped in 12 points and five assists before sitting the final 10 minutes, and Ries Miadich, Kendall Dawkins and Alex Padilla scored 10 points apiece.
Love Forde and Simone Sideris scored 12 points each for Nelson, which was seeking its first quarterfinals berth.
No. 7 Southridge 50, No. 10 Grants Pass 34
The Skyhawks (19-7) opened an 18-4 lead early in the second quarter and were never threatened as they won in Southwest Beaverton to book a return trip to the Chiles Center.
Camryn Herzberg led Southridge with 20 points, going 5 for 6 from the free throw line. Addie White grabbed 10 rebounds, and Sara Mangan added eight points and three steals.
No. 2 Willamette 73, No. 15 Jesuit 50
Brynn Smith scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Wolverines (22-5) back to the Chiles Center by avenging their 2023 quarterfinal loss to the Crusaders (13-12).
Class 6A Boys
No. 4 West Linn 72, No. 13 Sherwood 58
The Lions (21-5) trailed 18-17 after one quarter, and it was still a one-point game midway through the third before the hosts took control to defeat the Bowmen (21-6) and return to the Chiles Center after a one-year absence.
Trey Price led West Linn with 19 points. Kevin Benson added 15 points, and Jalen Snook and Gavin Gross scored 11 apiece to help the Lions enter the quarterfinals on an eight-game win streak.
Brody Rygh scored 17 points for Sherwood, and Avery Johnson and Brady Hix added 16 apiece.
Class 5A Girls
No. 8 Wilsonville 53, No. 9 Corvallis 41
Gabi Moultrie scored a game-high 25 points and Ryme Jaekel added 13 as the Wildcats (17-9) overcame a slow start to get past the Spartans (16-9).
Wilsonville will play top seed Crater (25-1), a 63-30 winner over Lebanon, in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Linfield University in McMinnville.
Sofie Robel led Corvallis with 20 points and 17 rebounds.
No. 5 Summit 54, No. 12 Eagle Point 37
Jade Durfee scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half as the Storm (20-6) pulled away to secure their first trip to the main tournament site since 2009.
Kalyn Chryst added 14 points for Summit, which went 9 for 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to keep the Eagles at bay.
No. 4 Redmond 62, No. 13 La Salle Prep 43
Aspen Morris led the host Panthers (20-5) with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Redmond returned to the quarterfinals, where it’ll meet Intermountain Conference rival Summit.
Freya Snow added 13 points for Redmond, and Azlynn Ure chipped in eight points and five assists while setting the tone defensively.
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 11 Crescent Valley 45
Sailor Hall had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Mylah Wilson added 13 points and four steals to help lift the host Millers (18-7) past the Raiders (15-11).
Iyahna Woodard had 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks for Springfield, which will play South Albany (22-4) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals after the RedHawks beat Canby 70-28.
No. 2 Silverton 62, No. 15 Hillsboro 18
Maggie Davisson scored 18 points and Hadley Craig added 14 before both joined the rest of the Silverton starters on the bench for the entire fourth quarter as the defending state champions rolled to the first-round win.
Silverton (23-3) will play Mid-Willamette Conference rival West Albany (20-6), a 58-35 winner over Caldera, in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Class 4A Girls
No. 1 Philomath 58, No. 16 North Bend 23
The top-seeded Warriors (21-5) got 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals from Reagan Heiken and 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Anneka Steen as they cruised past the visiting Bulldogs (14-11).
Philomath outscored North Bend 15-2 in the second quarter to take control, building a 27-12 halftime lead. The Warriors held the visitors to 22.8% shooting (8 of 35).
No. 8 Crook County 59, No. 9 Astoria 46
A switch in defenses fueled the Cowgirls’ rally from a 27-20 halftime deficit, as the hosts changed to a man-to-man in the second half and took control.
Kacy Wiederholt scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, when Crook County (16-9) outscored Astoria 22-8 to take a 42-35 lead it would never relinquish. Freshman Hayden Decker added six in the quarter on her way to a game-high 19 points. Harper Smith added 15.
Malory Dundas led Astoria (14-10) with 12 points.
No. 4 La Grande 48, No. 13 The Dalles 28
Sydney Newby had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and Hailey Johnston scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting with four rebounds in a losing effort for the Riverhawks (18-6).
The Tigers (19-4) will play fifth-seeded Cascade (18-6), a 47-38 winner over Junction City, in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School.
No. 11 Baker 59, No. 6 Marshfield 46
The Bulldogs (17-9) made the 525-mile trip to Coos Bay worth their while, outscoring the Pirates 18-5 in the final quarter to break a 41-41 tie and punch their ticket to Forest Grove for next week’s state tournament.
Lily Logsdon led Baker with 16 points, with Molly Rasmussen adding 15 and Gwen Rasmussen 10.
No. 3 Henley 72, No. 14 St. Helens 60
Henley (23-2) built a 20-point lead, then watched the Lions draw within six before the defending champion Hornets pulled away to defeat St. Helens (15-8) for the second consecutive year in the Round of 16.
No. 2 Stayton 65, No. 15 Phoenix 26
Katherine Samek, Brecci Hampton and Korbyn Schmidt scored in double figures for the host Eagles (24-1) in the first-round home win. Stayton will play Seaside (14-9), a 54-43 winner over Marist Catholic, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Alissa Alvarez led the Pirates (14-10) with 15 points.
