Oregon's top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's best posts
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school girls basketball. This list focuses on post players and is based on nominations from coaches throughout the state.
OREGON'S BEST GIRLS BASKETBALL POSTS
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, 6-1 senior
With her college future settled — the 4A co-player of the year in volleyball signed with Western Oregon after setting the Pirates to a second state title in the past three years — Ainsworth returns to the hardcourt after taking a year off from basketball, although “you wouldn't be able to tell based on her play this year,” raved Marshfield coach Teresa Dea.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, 6-4 junior
Akpan broke the 6A tournament record for rebounds in helping the Panthers win the title last March en route to making the all-state honorable mention list. In the fall, she was a first-team all-state middle blocker for the volleyball team.
Ella Barron, Central Catholic, 5-11 senior
Barron is experiencing a breakthrough season for the Rams, boosting her numbers to 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game in the first two weeks of the season.
Chloe Betts, Estacada, 6-0 senior
Betts broke through last season for the Rangers, averaging 8.5 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks per game, and she averaged 15 points (including a career-high 25 in one game), 12 rebounds and four blocks in their first six games this season. Estacada coach Ashley Justice considers Betts “one of our team’s better ball-handlers and three-point shooters. However, her presence in the post is so valuable, she doesn’t get the opportunities she really should to showcase those skills.”
Maddie Eischen, Forest Grove, 6-1 senior
Eischen, the oldest of seven siblings, transferred from Glencoe, where she received all-Pacific Conference honorable mention for the second time. She had an immediate impact in the middle for the Vikings, averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 steals through two weeks.
Kylie Fisher, Mountainside, 6-0 senior
Fisher is the only returning all-Metro League selection for the Mavericks, making the second team last season after averaging 10 points and nine rebounds per game. She's scoring at a similar clip in the first couple of weeks this season. “Kylie is one of the kindest, classiest players you'll ever see all while competing at a high level,” Mountainside coach Laurie Evans-Gygax said.
Love Forde, Nelson, 6-2, sophomore
Forde is equally comfortable in the low post or on the three-point line, averaging a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) and receiving 6A all-state honorable mention as a freshman. First-year Hawks coach Kasima Knight-Hodge eased her back after Forde returned from a week’s stay in Switzerland attending a basketball academy, but that won’t last long. “What sets Love apart is her ability to seamlessly blend power and finesse,” Knight-Hodge said. “Her smooth, reliable three-point shot makes her a dual-threat and a matchup nightmare for any defender. With an imposing presence in the paint, she commands attention on both ends of the floor, consistently overpowering opponents with her basketball IQ, strength and tenacity.”
Ceanna Forney, Jesuit, 6-4 freshman
Forney steps into the role vacated by the graduation of all-state first-teamer Kendra Hicks (Nevada), and she averaged 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in her first four varsity games. Crusaders coach Jason Lowery called her “a gifted shot-blocker and three-level scorer.”
Andi Harmon, Klamath Union, 6-3 senior
Harmon showed off her athleticism as a sophomore, winning the 4A state title in the high jump. She was a part-time starter last season but still earned first-team all-Skyline honors, and this season, she is averaging 5.4 points and 10.6 rebounds. Pelicans coach John Najar II called her “one of our best defenders.”
Morgan Hoover, Lake Oswego, 6-0 senior
Hoover earned all-Three Rivers League honorable mention last season, averaging nine points, seven rebounds and two steals per game, and the Whitman College commit put up similar numbers during the Lakers’ 5-2 start this season. “Morgan uses her length and speed to disrupt on defense and get to the rim on offense,” Lake Oswego coach Kate Jackson said.
Addi Knight, Barlow, 6-2 senior
Knight returns for her final basketball season fresh off winning Mt. Hood Conference player of the year and being voted first-team 6A all-state in volleyball and signing with Cal Poly Pomona. She provides a solid post presence for the Bruins, averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior.
Jocelyn Neufer, Sprague, 5-9 senior
Neufer is finally getting her opportunity after swinging between varsity and JV last season, showing off the attributes first-year Olympians coach Andy Sydow appreciates. “A very strong post who rebounds well,” he said. “A good, aggressive player.”
Sydney Newby, The Dalles, 6-0 senior
Newby is one of the most underrated posts in 4A, averaging a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds) as a junior and adding five steals, four assists and three blocks per game in making the all-Tri-Valley Conference first team. She’s bidding to garner all-state honors this season, averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Riverhawks coach Darcey Hodges described Newby as “very athletic, hard-working and a student of the game.”
Brooklynn Pfeifer, Silverton, 5-9 senior
Foxes coach Alyssa Ogle praises her returning all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention captain for being a natural leader and someone who leads the team in all the hustle stats.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, 6-2 senior
Smith was one of two Timberwolves to make the 6A all-state honorable mention list last season, when she averaged 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. Tualatin coach Wes Pappas called her the anchor of their suffocating zone defense and “a dominant post.”
Brooklynn Summers, McMinnville, 6-1 junior
Summers is poised for a breakthrough season after averaging seven points and six rebounds as a sophomore, with Grizzlies coach Sean Coste calling her “one of the best overall athletes on our team and for sure amongst the posts in our league. Brooklynn is really fast, has very good hands, is strong and has a number of moves around the basket.”
Brook Tate, South Salem, 5-10 junior
Saxons coach Adrian Lewis called Tate the team's “jack of all trades,” someone who can shoot the three, drive to the rim or score in the low post. She averaged 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore, making the all-Central Valley Conference second team. “She has an incredible basketball IQ and anticipation,” Lewis said.
Marley Wertz, Silverton, 5-10 sophomore
Wertz played a critical role off the bench for the defending state champion Foxes as a freshman, but now coach Alyssa Ogle is counting on her to take on a bigger role that shows off her versatility on both ends of the court.
Addison White, Southridge, 6-1 junior
White is on her way to earning her full International Baccalaureate degree and becoming a doctor, and she’s also becoming one of the Metro League’s top posts, grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring seven points per game over the first two weeks.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App