Philomath Forfeit Shakes Up OSAA Class 4A Playoff Bracket
An unfortunate set of circumstances led to a last-minute change to the Oregon Class 4A high school football state playoff bracket Saturday morning.
Philomath initially defeated Sweet Home, 26-14, on Friday night to secure one of the three automatic berths out of the Emerald League.
However, the school discovered after the game that it had used a player for more quarters than allowed in a week without having the required amount of rest in a 48-hour period.
The school self-reported the violation to the OSAA, which carried the punishment of forfeiting the contest, dropping Philomath to fifth place in the league standings and out of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Sweet Home claimed the automatic qualifying spot to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Here are the playoff brackets for the 2025 postseason.
Class 6A Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 16 Roosevelt (6-3) at No. 1 West Linn (9-0), 7 pm
No. 9 Tualatin (6-3) at No. 8 Jesuit (7-2), 7 pm
No. 12 Newberg (5-4) at No. 5 Central Catholic (7-2), TBD
No. 13 Mountainside (6-3) at No. 4 Willamette (9-0), 7 pm
No. 14 Sprague (5-4) at No. 3 Lake Oswego (8-1), 7 pm
No. 11 Grants Pass (6-3) at No. 6 Sherwood (7-2), 7 pm
No. 10 Lakeridge (5-4) at No. 7 Glencoe (8-1), Hare Field, 7 pm
No. 15 West Salem (6-3) at No. 2 Nelson (8-1), 7 pm
Class 6A Columbia Cup
Friday, November 7
No. 24 Lincoln (7-2) at No. 17 Sandy (5-4), TBD
No. 21 Beaverton (5-4) at No. 20 North Salem (5-4), TBD
No. 22 Liberty (5-4) at No. 19 Clackamas (4-5), 7 pm
No. 23 Oregon City (4-5) at No. 18 South Medford (5-4), TBD
Class 5A Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 16 Gresham (6-3) at No. 1 Summit (9-0), 7 pm
No. 9 West Albany (6-3) at No. 8 Hood River Valley (8-1), 7 pm
No. 12 Bend (4-5) at No. 5 Thurston (9-1), 7 pm
No. 13 Churchill (6-3) at No. 4 Lebanon (8-1), 7 pm
No. 14 Hillsboro (7-2) at No. 3 Mountain View (8-1), 7 pm
No. 11 Milwaukie (7-1) at No. 6 Dallas (6-3), 7 pm
No. 10 Ridgeview (7-2) at No. 7 Wilsonville (8-1), 7 pm
No. 15 Crater (6-3) at No. 2 Silverton (8-1), TBD
Class 4A Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 16 Pendleton/Nixyaawii (2-7) at No. 1 Cascade (9-0), Scio HS, 7 pm
No. 9 Stayton (7-2) at No. 8 Junction City (6-3), 7 pm
No. 12 North Bend (4-5) at No. 5 Tillamook (7-2), TBD
No. 13 Baker (3-6) at No. 4 Scappoose (8-1), 7 pm
No. 14 Seaside (4-5) at No. 3 Henley (6-2), 6 pm
No. 11 Marist Catholic (4-5) at No. 6 Estacada (6-3), TBD
No. 10 Sweet Home (7-2) at No. 7 La Grande (5-4), 7 pm
No. 15 Crescent Valley (5-4) at No. 2 Marshfield (8-1), TBD
Class 3A Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 16 Pleasant Hill (7-2) at No. 1 Cascade Christian (9-0), Crater HS, 7 pm
No. 9 North Valley (6-3) at No. 8 Sisters (7-2), 6 pm
No. 12 Gervais (6-3) at No. 5 Siuslaw (7-2), 7 pm
No. 13 Douglas (5-4) at No. 4 Dayton (9-0), TBD
No. 14 Phoenix (6-3) at No. 3 Burns (8-1), TBD
No. 10 Santiam Christian (7-2) at No. 7 Kennedy (6-2), TBD
No. 15 Sutherlin (6-3) at No. 2 Banks (9-0), 7 pm
Saturday, November 8
No. 11 Warrenton (5-3) at No. 6 Vale (8-1), 1 pm
Class 2A Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 16 Nestucca (6-3) at No. 1 Heppner (9-0), TBD
No. 9 Oakland (4-4) at No. 8 Lowell (8-1), TBD
No. 12 Colton (6-3) at No. 5 Clatskanie (9-0), TBD
No. 13 Gold Beach (5-4) at No. 4 St. Paul (6-2), TBD
No. 14 Harrisburg (7-2) at No. 3 Bandon (8-0), TBD
No. 11 Culver (8-1) at No. 6 Santiam (7-2), TBD
No. 10 Myrtle Point (6-3) at No. 7 Knappa (7-1), TBD
No. 15 Weston-McEwen (5-3) at No. 2 Lost River (8-1), TBD
Class 1A 8-Player Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 9 Powder Valley (6-3) at No. 8 Perrydale (7-2), TBD
Winner plays No. 1 Dufur (9-0), Nov. 15
No. 12 Camas Valley (3-5) at No. 5 Elgin (6-3), TBD
Winner plays No. 4 Crosspoint Christian (7-2), Nov. 15
No. 11 Riddle (6-2) at No. 6 Imbler (6-3), TBD
Winner plays No. 3 Union (7-2), Nov. 15
No. 10 Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood (5-4) at No. 7 North Douglas (7-2), TBD
Winner plays No. 2 Adrian (9-0), Nov. 15
Class 1A 6-Player Championship Bracket
Friday, November 7
No. 9 Crow (6-2) at No. 8 Dayville/Monument/Long Creek (6-3), TBD
Winner plays No. 1 Triangle Lake (9-0), Nov. 15
No. 12 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler (4-5) at No. 5 Joseph (7-2), TBD
Winner plays No. 4 Elkton (7-1), Nov. 15
No. 11 North Lake (5-3) at No. 6 Sherman (7-2), TBD
Winner plays No. 3 Eddyville Charter (8-1), Nov. 15
No. 10 Powers (5-4) at No. 7 Jordan Valley (6-3), TBD
Winner plays No. 2 Harper Charter (9-0), Nov. 15