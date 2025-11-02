High School

Philomath Forfeit Shakes Up OSAA Class 4A Playoff Bracket

Warriors use ineligible player in finale against Sweet Home

René Ferrán

Philomath thought it had won a spot in the Class 4A playoff bracket until learning it used an ineligible player in the season finale.
An unfortunate set of circumstances led to a last-minute change to the Oregon Class 4A high school football state playoff bracket Saturday morning.

Philomath initially defeated Sweet Home, 26-14, on Friday night to secure one of the three automatic berths out of the Emerald League.

However, the school discovered after the game that it had used a player for more quarters than allowed in a week without having the required amount of rest in a 48-hour period.

The school self-reported the violation to the OSAA, which carried the punishment of forfeiting the contest, dropping Philomath to fifth place in the league standings and out of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sweet Home claimed the automatic qualifying spot to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Here are the playoff brackets for the 2025 postseason.

Class 6A Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 16 Roosevelt (6-3) at No. 1 West Linn (9-0), 7 pm

No. 9 Tualatin (6-3) at No. 8 Jesuit (7-2), 7 pm

No. 12 Newberg (5-4) at No. 5 Central Catholic (7-2), TBD

No. 13 Mountainside (6-3) at No. 4 Willamette (9-0), 7 pm

No. 14 Sprague (5-4) at No. 3 Lake Oswego (8-1), 7 pm

No. 11 Grants Pass (6-3) at No. 6 Sherwood (7-2), 7 pm

No. 10 Lakeridge (5-4) at No. 7 Glencoe (8-1), Hare Field, 7 pm

No. 15 West Salem (6-3) at No. 2 Nelson (8-1), 7 pm

Class 6A Columbia Cup

Friday, November 7

No. 24 Lincoln (7-2) at No. 17 Sandy (5-4), TBD

No. 21 Beaverton (5-4) at No. 20 North Salem (5-4), TBD

No. 22 Liberty (5-4) at No. 19 Clackamas (4-5), 7 pm

No. 23 Oregon City (4-5) at No. 18 South Medford (5-4), TBD

Class 5A Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 16 Gresham (6-3) at No. 1 Summit (9-0), 7 pm

No. 9 West Albany (6-3) at No. 8 Hood River Valley (8-1), 7 pm

No. 12 Bend (4-5) at No. 5 Thurston (9-1), 7 pm

No. 13 Churchill (6-3) at No. 4 Lebanon (8-1), 7 pm

No. 14 Hillsboro (7-2) at No. 3 Mountain View (8-1), 7 pm

No. 11 Milwaukie (7-1) at No. 6 Dallas (6-3), 7 pm

No. 10 Ridgeview (7-2) at No. 7 Wilsonville (8-1), 7 pm

No. 15 Crater (6-3) at No. 2 Silverton (8-1), TBD

Class 4A Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 16 Pendleton/Nixyaawii (2-7) at No. 1 Cascade (9-0), Scio HS, 7 pm

No. 9 Stayton (7-2) at No. 8 Junction City (6-3), 7 pm

No. 12 North Bend (4-5) at No. 5 Tillamook (7-2), TBD

No. 13 Baker (3-6) at No. 4 Scappoose (8-1), 7 pm

No. 14 Seaside (4-5) at No. 3 Henley (6-2), 6 pm

No. 11 Marist Catholic (4-5) at No. 6 Estacada (6-3), TBD

No. 10 Sweet Home (7-2) at No. 7 La Grande (5-4), 7 pm

No. 15 Crescent Valley (5-4) at No. 2 Marshfield (8-1), TBD

Class 3A Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 16 Pleasant Hill (7-2) at No. 1 Cascade Christian (9-0), Crater HS, 7 pm

No. 9 North Valley (6-3) at No. 8 Sisters (7-2), 6 pm

No. 12 Gervais (6-3) at No. 5 Siuslaw (7-2), 7 pm

No. 13 Douglas (5-4) at No. 4 Dayton (9-0), TBD

No. 14 Phoenix (6-3) at No. 3 Burns (8-1), TBD

No. 10 Santiam Christian (7-2) at No. 7 Kennedy (6-2), TBD

No. 15 Sutherlin (6-3) at No. 2 Banks (9-0), 7 pm

Saturday, November 8

No. 11 Warrenton (5-3) at No. 6 Vale (8-1), 1 pm

Class 2A Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 16 Nestucca (6-3) at No. 1 Heppner (9-0), TBD

No. 9 Oakland (4-4) at No. 8 Lowell (8-1), TBD

No. 12 Colton (6-3) at No. 5 Clatskanie (9-0), TBD

No. 13 Gold Beach (5-4) at No. 4 St. Paul (6-2), TBD

No. 14 Harrisburg (7-2) at No. 3 Bandon (8-0), TBD

No. 11 Culver (8-1) at No. 6 Santiam (7-2), TBD

No. 10 Myrtle Point (6-3) at No. 7 Knappa (7-1), TBD

No. 15 Weston-McEwen (5-3) at No. 2 Lost River (8-1), TBD

Class 1A 8-Player Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 9 Powder Valley (6-3) at No. 8 Perrydale (7-2), TBD

Winner plays No. 1 Dufur (9-0), Nov. 15

No. 12 Camas Valley (3-5) at No. 5 Elgin (6-3), TBD

Winner plays No. 4 Crosspoint Christian (7-2), Nov. 15

No. 11 Riddle (6-2) at No. 6 Imbler (6-3), TBD

Winner plays No. 3 Union (7-2), Nov. 15

No. 10 Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood (5-4) at No. 7 North Douglas (7-2), TBD

Winner plays No. 2 Adrian (9-0), Nov. 15

Class 1A 6-Player Championship Bracket

Friday, November 7

No. 9 Crow (6-2) at No. 8 Dayville/Monument/Long Creek (6-3), TBD

Winner plays No. 1 Triangle Lake (9-0), Nov. 15

No. 12 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler (4-5) at No. 5 Joseph (7-2), TBD

Winner plays No. 4 Elkton (7-1), Nov. 15

No. 11 North Lake (5-3) at No. 6 Sherman (7-2), TBD

Winner plays No. 3 Eddyville Charter (8-1), Nov.  15

No. 10 Powers (5-4) at No. 7 Jordan Valley (6-3), TBD

Winner plays No. 2 Harper Charter (9-0), Nov. 15

