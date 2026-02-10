Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 44 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with McMinnville vs. Sherwood and Redmond taking on Summit in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Lakeridge vs. Tualatin — 7:30 PM
South Albany vs. West Albany — 5:30 PM
Nelson vs. Sandy — 5:30 PM
Seaside vs. Scappoose — 5:30 PM
Silverton vs. Corvallis — 5:30 PM
Lebanon vs. Dallas — 5:30 PM
Woodburn vs. Central — 5:30 PM
Tigard vs. Oregon City — 5:45 PM
Harrisburg vs. La Pine — 6:00 PM
McDaniel vs. Roosevelt — 6:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Lincoln — 6:00 PM
Valley Catholic vs. Riverside — 6:00 PM
Amity vs. Dayton — 6:00 PM
Scio vs. Jefferson — 6:00 PM
Grant vs. Benson Tech — 6:00 PM
Ida B. Wells vs. Franklin — 6:00 PM
Clackamas vs. Central Catholic — 6:00 PM
David Douglas vs. Gresham — 6:00 PM
Ridgeview vs. Mountain View — 6:30 PM
Bend vs. Crook County — 6:30 PM
South Salem vs. McNary — 6:30 PM
Barlow vs. Reynolds — 6:30 PM
Columbia vs. Rochester — 7:00 PM
Kennedy vs. Regis — 7:00 PM
Newport vs. North Marion — 7:00 PM
Astoria vs. Molalla — 7:00 PM
Prairie vs. Mountain View — 7:00 PM
Philomath vs. Sweet Home — 7:00 PM
Redmond vs. Summit — 7:00 PM
Nyssa vs. Baker — 7:00 PM
Stayton vs. Cascade — 7:00 PM
McKay vs. Crescent Valley — 7:00 PM
St. Helens vs. Tillamook — 7:00 PM
Evergreen vs. Kelso — 7:00 PM
Liberty vs. Forest Grove — 7:15 PM
Sprague vs. West Salem — 7:15 PM
McMinnville vs. Sherwood — 7:15 PM
Glencoe vs. Newberg — 7:15 PM
Warrenton vs. Neah-Kah-Nie — 7:30 PM
Banks vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Salem Academy vs. Willamina — 7:30 PM
Churchill vs. Lake Oswego — 7:30 PM
La Grande vs. Riverside — 7:30 PM
Rainier vs. Yamhill-Carlton — 7:30 PM
