High School

Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025

Get Portland area schedules and scores as the 2025 Oregon high school football season continues on Thursday, October 2

Ben Dagg

Scenes from West Salem vs Beaverton
Scenes from West Salem vs Beaverton / ANNA REED / STATESMAN JOURNAL, Salem Statesman Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are 79 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 2, and Friday, October 3, including fifteen games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Tualatin vs Lake Oswego will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.

Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 2. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Seton Catholic (2-3) vs. Fort Vancouver (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 77 games scheduled across the Portland metro area, on Friday, October 3, highlighted by West Linn vs Tigard. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Prairie (3-1) vs. Mountain View (0-4) - 4:30 PM

Meridian (4-0) vs. King's Way Christian (1-3) - 5:00 PM

La Pine (0-4) vs. Madras (0-4) - 5:00 PM

North Marion (1-3) vs. Kennedy (3-1) - 5:00 PM

Salem Academy (1-2) vs. Dayton (4-0) - 5:00 PM

#16 Banks (4-0) vs. Gervais (4-0) - 5:00 PM

Newport (1-3) vs. Amity (1-3) - 5:00 PM

Mark Morris (0-4) vs. Hudson's Bay (2-2) - 5:00 PM

Cleveland (0-4) vs. McDaniel (1-3) - 6:00 PM

Coeur d'Alene (3-2) vs. Camas (2-2) - 6:00 PM

Yamhill-Carlton (0-4) vs. Willamina (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Warrenton (2-2) vs. Valley Catholic (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Taft (2-2) vs. Scio (2-2) - 7:00 PM

The Dalles (2-2) vs. Woodburn (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Seaside (1-3) vs. #23 Scappoose (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Marist (1-3) vs. Sweet Home (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Ontario (0-4) vs. La Grande (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Estacada (3-2) vs. Stayton (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Philomath (3-1) vs. Crescent Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Molalla (1-3) vs. #13 Cascade (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Baker (0-4) vs. Pendleton (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Gladstone (0-2) vs. Astoria (2-2) - 7:00 PM

#1 West Linn (4-0) vs. Tigard (1-3) - 7:00 PM

South Salem (0-4) vs. Sprague (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Reynolds (1-3) vs. Sandy (2-2) - 7:00 PM

North Salem (2-2) vs. Sheldon (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Sunset (2-2) vs. #15 Mountainside (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Roosevelt (1-3) vs. Lincoln (4-0) - 7:00 PM

McMinnville (1-3) vs. Liberty (3-0) - 7:00 PM

#10 Jesuit (2-2) vs. Westview (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Jefferson (1-4) vs. Grant (0-4) - 7:00 PM

#24 Sherwood (2-2) vs. #25 Glencoe (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Rainier (2-2) vs. Nestucca (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Lowell (3-1) vs. Harrisburg (4-0) - 7:00 PM

#12 Wilsonville (3-1) vs. North Medford (0-4) - 7:00 PM

#8 Silverton (4-0) vs. #21 West Albany (3-1) - 7:00 PM

La Salle (1-3) vs. Hood River Valley (4-0) - 7:00 PM

McNary (1-4) vs. Hillsboro (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Gresham (1-3) vs. Putnam (0-4) - 7:00 PM

McKay (0-4) vs. Forest Grove (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Milwaukie (3-0) vs. David Douglas (1-3) - 7:00 PM

#9 Mountain View (3-1) vs. Crook County (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Central (2-2) vs. #14 Dallas (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Parkrose (2-2) vs. Centennial (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Aloha (2-2) vs. Canby (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Franklin (1-3) vs. Ida B. Wells (2-3) - 7:00 PM

Century (3-2) vs. Newberg (2-2) - 7:00 PM

#5 Central Catholic (3-1) vs. Clackamas (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Southridge (1-3) vs. Beaverton (3-1) - 7:00 PM

#7 Nelson (3-1) vs. Barlow (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Horizon Christian (0-0) vs. King's Way Christian (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Goldendale (0-4) vs. La Salle (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Post Falls (2-3) vs. Battle Ground (3-1) - 7:00 PM

#2 Lake Oswego (4-0) vs. #4 Tualatin (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Umatilla (2-3) vs. Burns (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Union (1-3) vs. Tumwater (3-1) - 7:00 PM

South Albany (1-3) vs. Corvallis (2-1) - 7:00 PM

St. Helens (1-3) vs. Tillamook (3-1) - 7:00 PM

Sheridan (1-3) vs. Jefferson (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Oregon City (3-1) vs. #11 Lakeridge (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Columbia (1-3) vs. Rainier (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Ridgefield (2-2) vs. Washougal (3-1) - 7:00 PM

De La Salle North Catholic (0-0) vs. Goldendale (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Columbia River (2-1) vs. R.A. Long (0-4) - 7:00 PM

Hockinson (1-3) vs. Woodland (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Ocosta (3-1) vs. Wahkiakum (4-0) - 7:00 PM

La Center (3-1) vs. Castle Rock (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Toutle Lake (3-1) vs. Hoquiam (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Stevenson (1-2) vs. Kalama (2-2) - 7:00 PM

Prosser (3-1) vs. Quincy (1-3) - 7:00 PM

Shelton (1-3) vs. Heritage (4-0) - 7:00 PM

Evergreen (2-2) vs. Kelso (3-1) - 7:00 PM

#3 Willamette (4-0) vs. #19 West Salem (4-0) - 7:15 PM

Decatur (2-2) vs. Skyview (0-4) - 8:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Oregon