Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 2, and Friday, October 3, including fifteen games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Tualatin vs Lake Oswego will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 2. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Seton Catholic (2-3) vs. Fort Vancouver (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Portland metro area, on Friday, October 3, highlighted by West Linn vs Tigard. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prairie (3-1) vs. Mountain View (0-4) - 4:30 PM
Meridian (4-0) vs. King's Way Christian (1-3) - 5:00 PM
La Pine (0-4) vs. Madras (0-4) - 5:00 PM
North Marion (1-3) vs. Kennedy (3-1) - 5:00 PM
Salem Academy (1-2) vs. Dayton (4-0) - 5:00 PM
#16 Banks (4-0) vs. Gervais (4-0) - 5:00 PM
Newport (1-3) vs. Amity (1-3) - 5:00 PM
Mark Morris (0-4) vs. Hudson's Bay (2-2) - 5:00 PM
Cleveland (0-4) vs. McDaniel (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Coeur d'Alene (3-2) vs. Camas (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Yamhill-Carlton (0-4) vs. Willamina (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Warrenton (2-2) vs. Valley Catholic (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Taft (2-2) vs. Scio (2-2) - 7:00 PM
The Dalles (2-2) vs. Woodburn (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Seaside (1-3) vs. #23 Scappoose (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Marist (1-3) vs. Sweet Home (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Ontario (0-4) vs. La Grande (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Estacada (3-2) vs. Stayton (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Philomath (3-1) vs. Crescent Valley (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Molalla (1-3) vs. #13 Cascade (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Baker (0-4) vs. Pendleton (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Gladstone (0-2) vs. Astoria (2-2) - 7:00 PM
#1 West Linn (4-0) vs. Tigard (1-3) - 7:00 PM
South Salem (0-4) vs. Sprague (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Reynolds (1-3) vs. Sandy (2-2) - 7:00 PM
North Salem (2-2) vs. Sheldon (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Sunset (2-2) vs. #15 Mountainside (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (1-3) vs. Lincoln (4-0) - 7:00 PM
McMinnville (1-3) vs. Liberty (3-0) - 7:00 PM
#10 Jesuit (2-2) vs. Westview (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (1-4) vs. Grant (0-4) - 7:00 PM
#24 Sherwood (2-2) vs. #25 Glencoe (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Rainier (2-2) vs. Nestucca (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (3-1) vs. Harrisburg (4-0) - 7:00 PM
#12 Wilsonville (3-1) vs. North Medford (0-4) - 7:00 PM
#8 Silverton (4-0) vs. #21 West Albany (3-1) - 7:00 PM
La Salle (1-3) vs. Hood River Valley (4-0) - 7:00 PM
McNary (1-4) vs. Hillsboro (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Gresham (1-3) vs. Putnam (0-4) - 7:00 PM
McKay (0-4) vs. Forest Grove (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Milwaukie (3-0) vs. David Douglas (1-3) - 7:00 PM
#9 Mountain View (3-1) vs. Crook County (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Central (2-2) vs. #14 Dallas (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Parkrose (2-2) vs. Centennial (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Aloha (2-2) vs. Canby (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (1-3) vs. Ida B. Wells (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Century (3-2) vs. Newberg (2-2) - 7:00 PM
#5 Central Catholic (3-1) vs. Clackamas (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Southridge (1-3) vs. Beaverton (3-1) - 7:00 PM
#7 Nelson (3-1) vs. Barlow (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Horizon Christian (0-0) vs. King's Way Christian (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Goldendale (0-4) vs. La Salle (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Post Falls (2-3) vs. Battle Ground (3-1) - 7:00 PM
#2 Lake Oswego (4-0) vs. #4 Tualatin (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Umatilla (2-3) vs. Burns (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Union (1-3) vs. Tumwater (3-1) - 7:00 PM
South Albany (1-3) vs. Corvallis (2-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Helens (1-3) vs. Tillamook (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Sheridan (1-3) vs. Jefferson (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Oregon City (3-1) vs. #11 Lakeridge (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Columbia (1-3) vs. Rainier (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Ridgefield (2-2) vs. Washougal (3-1) - 7:00 PM
De La Salle North Catholic (0-0) vs. Goldendale (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Columbia River (2-1) vs. R.A. Long (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Hockinson (1-3) vs. Woodland (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Ocosta (3-1) vs. Wahkiakum (4-0) - 7:00 PM
La Center (3-1) vs. Castle Rock (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Toutle Lake (3-1) vs. Hoquiam (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Stevenson (1-2) vs. Kalama (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Prosser (3-1) vs. Quincy (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Shelton (1-3) vs. Heritage (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Evergreen (2-2) vs. Kelso (3-1) - 7:00 PM
#3 Willamette (4-0) vs. #19 West Salem (4-0) - 7:15 PM
Decatur (2-2) vs. Skyview (0-4) - 8:00 PM
