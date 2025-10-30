Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-November 1, 2025
There are 72 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31, including many games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Oregon City vs West Linn will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are fifteen games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, October 30. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Scio (3-5) vs Blanchet Catholic (1-7), 5:00 PM
Newport (1-7) vs Salem Academy (2-5), 5:00 PM
Warrenton (5-2) vs Banks (7-0), 5:00 PM
McDaniel (2-6) vs Franklin (2-6), 7:00 PM
Lake Oswego (7-1) vs Lakeridge (5-3), 7:00 PM
Ida B. Wells (5-4) vs Jefferson (2-7), 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (6-2) vs Toledo (4-3), 7:00 PM
Aloha (2-5) vs McNary (2-6), 7:00 PM
Parkrose (5-3) vs Hood River Valley (7-1), 7:00 PM
David Douglas (2-6) vs Centennial (3-5), 7:00 PM
McDaniel (2-4) vs Franklin (2-6), 7:00 PM
Nelson (6-1) vs Clackamas (3-4), 7:00 PM
Liberty (4-3) vs Century (4-5), 7:00 PM
Toutle Lake (5-3) vs Onalaska (6-3), 7:00 PM
Prosser (5-3) vs Selah (5-3), 7:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Bend vs Mountain View. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Prairie (5-3) vs Heritage (6-2), 4:30 PM
Yamhill-Carlton (1-7) vs North Marion (3-5), 5:00 PM
Pleasant Hill (7-1) vs Madras (3-5), 5:00 PM
Valley Catholic (4-3) vs Kennedy (5-2), 5:00 PM
Amity (3-5) vs Dayton (8-0), 5:00 PM
The Dalles (3-5) vs Baker (2-5), 6:00 PM
Burns (7-1) vs Nyssa (4-3), 6:00 PM
Tillamook (6-2) vs Seaside (4-4), 7:00 PM
Sweet Home (6-2) vs Philomath (5-3), 7:00 PM
Ontario (0-7) vs Stayton (6-2), 7:00 PM
Molalla (1-6) vs Woodburn (1-7), 7:00 PM
Pendleton (1-6) vs La Grande (4-4), 7:00 PM
Scappoose (7-1) vs Gladstone (0-6), 7:00 PM
Cascade (8-0) vs Estacada (6-2), 7:00 PM
Westview (4-4) vs Southridge (1-7), 7:00 PM
Tualatin (5-3) vs Tigard (1-7), 7:00 PM
South Salem (0-8) vs Willamette (8-0), 7:00 PM
Sprague (4-4) vs Sheldon (2-6), 7:00 PM
Oregon City (4-4) vs West Linn (8-0), 7:00 PM
Newberg (5-3) vs Sherwood (6-2), 7:00 PM
Beaverton (5-3) vs Mountainside (5-3), 7:00 PM
Jesuit (6-2) vs Sunset (4-4), 7:00 PM
Grants Pass (5-3) vs West Salem (6-2), 7:00 PM
Grant (4-5) vs Roosevelt (5-3), 7:00 PM
Glencoe (7-1) vs McMinnville (1-7), 7:00 PM
Rainier (3-5) vs Neah-Kah-Nie (1-6), 7:00 PM
Ridgeview (6-2) vs Redmond (2-6), 7:00 PM
Putnam (0-8) vs Milwaukie (6-1), 7:00 PM
McKay (0-7) vs Wilsonville (7-1), 7:00 PM
Gresham (5-3) vs La Salle (2-6), 7:00 PM
Dallas (6-2) vs Lebanon (6-1), 7:00 PM
West Albany (5-3) vs Central (4-4), 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (7-2) vs Canby (4-4), 7:00 PM
Caldera (3-5) vs Summit (8-0), 7:00 PM
Bend (4-4) vs Mountain View (7-1), 7:00 PM
Lincoln (7-1) vs Cleveland (0-8), 7:00 PM
Beaverton (5-3) vs Sunset (4-4), 7:00 PM
Barlow (1-7) vs Reynolds (1-7), 7:00 PM
North Salem (4-4) vs Forest Grove (4-4), 7:00 PM
Sandy (5-2) vs Central Catholic (6-2), 7:00 PM
South Albany (2-6) vs Crook County (2-6), 7:00 PM
Corvallis (2-4) vs Silverton (7-1), 7:00 PM
Astoria (3-5) vs St. Helens (2-6), 7:00 PM
Taft (6-2) vs Santiam Christian (6-2), 7:00 PM
Hudson's Bay (2-6) vs Columbia River (5-2), 7:00 PM
Washougal (7-1) vs Hockinson (2-6), 7:00 PM
Woodland (5-3) vs Ridgefield (4-4), 7:00 PM
Union (2-6) vs Battle Ground (4-4), 7:00 PM
Winlock (3-6) vs Wahkiakum (8-0), 7:00 PM
R.A. Long (0-8) vs Mark Morris (3-5), 7:00 PM
King's Way Christian (3-5) vs Fort Vancouver (0-8), 7:00 PM
Stevenson (1-6) vs Columbia (2-5), 7:00 PM
La Center (7-1) vs Seton Catholic (6-3), 7:00 PM
Skyview (2-5) vs Camas (6-2), 7:00 PM
Castle Rock (3-4) vs Kalama (3-4), 7:00 PM
Evergreen (5-3) vs Mountain View (0-8), 7:00 PM
Kelso (7-1) vs Shelton (2-6), 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.