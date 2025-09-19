Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 75 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including fourteen games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Mountain View vs Summit will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Evergreen (1-1) vs North Thurston (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Wilsonville (1-1) vs Hillsboro (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Portland metro area, on Friday, September 19, highlighted by West Linn vs Sumner. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Waterville-Mansfield (0-2) vs Wahkiakum (2-0) - 4:00 PM
River Ridge (1-1) vs Heritage (2-0) - 4:30 PM
Warrenton (1-1) vs Kennedy (1-1) - 5:00 PM
Yamhill-Carlton (0-2) vs Gervais (2-0) - 5:00 PM
Newport (0-2) vs Dayton (2-0) - 5:00 PM
Burns (3-0) vs La Grande (1-2) - 5:00 PM
Banks (2-0) vs North Marion (1-1) - 5:00 PM
Scio (1-1) vs Amity (1-1) - 5:00 PM
Franklin (1-1) vs Jefferson (0-2) - 6:00 PM
Kalama (0-2) vs King's Way Christian (1-1) - 6:00 PM
McDaniel (0-2) vs Ida B. Wells (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Valley Catholic (2-0) vs Willamina (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Taft (1-1) vs Blanchet Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Woodburn (0-3) vs Sweet Home (2-0) - 7:00 PM
North Bend (1-1) vs Philomath (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Seaside (1-2) vs Marist (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Molalla (0-2) vs Gladstone (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Scappoose (2-1) vs Estacada (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (3-0) vs Tillamook (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Vale (2-1) vs Baker (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Willamette (2-0) vs Sprague (1-2) - 7:00 PM
South Salem (0-2) vs South Medford (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Sherwood (1-1) vs Tualatin (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (0-2) vs Tigard (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Westview (2-0) vs Reynolds (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Sandy (2-1) vs Lakeridge (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lake Oswego (3-0) vs Newberg (1-1) - 7:00 PM
North Salem (2-0) vs Grants Pass (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (2-0) vs Grant (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Southridge (0-2) vs Glencoe (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (2-0) vs Waldport (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Clatskanie (2-0) vs Rainier (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Milwaukie (1-0) vs Parkrose (2-0) - 7:00 PM
West Albany (3-0) vs Lebanon (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Putnam (0-2) vs Hood River Valley (2-0) - 7:00 PM
McNary (1-2) vs Forest Grove (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Gresham (0-2) vs David Douglas (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Redmond (2-1) vs Crook County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Corvallis (2-0) vs Dallas (2-0) - 7:00 PM
La Salle (0-2) vs Centennial (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Canby (0-2) vs McKay (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Bend (1-1) vs Caldera (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Clackamas (1-2) vs Liberty (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Cleveland (0-2) vs Century (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic (1-1) vs Jesuit (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Beaverton (2-0) vs Aloha (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Culver (3-0) vs Columbia (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Madras (0-3) vs Coquille (1-1) - 7:00 PM
South Albany (1-1) vs Silverton (2-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Helens (1-1) vs Stayton (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Barlow (1-2) vs Oregon City (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Santiam Christian (1-1) vs Salem Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM
West Salem (2-0) vs McMinnville (0-2) - 7:00 PM
La Center (1-1) vs Napavine (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Mark Morris (0-2) vs Columbia River (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Prairie (2-0) vs Battle Ground (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Ridgefield (0-2) vs Hockinson (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Woodland (1-1) vs Washougal (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Union (0-2) vs Mountain View (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Hudson's Bay (1-1) vs R.A. Long (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Castle Rock (1-1) vs Seton Catholic (1-1) - 7:00 PM
West Linn (2-0) vs Sumner (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (1-1) vs Camas (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Goldendale (0-2) vs River View (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Fort Vancouver (0-2) vs Stevenson (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Skyview (0-2) vs Puyallup (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Bellarmine Prep (1-1) vs Kelso (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Prosser (2-0) vs East Valley (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Mountain View (3-0) vs Summit (3-0) - 7:15 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Portland metro area on Saturday, September 20. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Toutle Lake (2-0) vs Bellevue Christian (1-0) - 1:00 PM
