Portland Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6. including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Oregon's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Sheldon vs Lake Oswego will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 1 game scheduled across the Portland metro area on Thursday, September 4. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Portland High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Portland metro area, highlighted bySheldon vs Lake Oswego on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Skyview (0-0) vs Eagle (1-0) at 4:30 PM
Fort Vancouver (0-0) vs Heritage (0-0) at 4:30 PM
Sweet Home (0-0) vs Madras (0-1) at 5:00 PM
Taft (0-0) vs Kennedy (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Elmira (0-0) vs Dayton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Burns (1-0) vs Sisters (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Banks 20 (0-0) vs Santiam Christian (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Amity (0-0) vs Warrenton (0-0) at 5:00 PM
La Grande (1-0) vs Vale (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Putnam (0-0) vs Sammamish (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Rochester (0-0) vs King's Way Christian (0-0) at 6:00 PM
McDaniel (0-0) vs Hillsboro (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Yamhill-Carlton (0-0) vs Scio (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Valley Catholic (0-0) vs Blanchet Catholic (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Newport (0-0) vs Philomath (0-1) at 7:00 PM
The Dalles (1-0) vs Molalla (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Marist (0-1) vs Tillamook (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Junction City (0-0) vs Seaside (0-1) at 7:00 PM
North Marion (0-0) vs Cottage Grove (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Baker (0-1) vs Scappoose 25 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Stayton (1-0) vs Astoria (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Sunset (0-1) vs Tigard 16 (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Sherwood 11 (0-0) vs Roosevelt (0-0) at 7:00 PM
McMinnville (0-0) vs Westview (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln (0-0) vs La Salle (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Mountainside 7 (0-0) vs Lakeridge 10 (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Tualatin 9 (1-0) vs Jesuit 8 (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Glencoe (0-0) vs Jefferson (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (0-0) vs Neah-Kah-Nie (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Sandy (1-0) vs Wilsonville 4 (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Thurston (1-0) vs Silverton 15 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Summit 17 (1-0) vs Roseburg (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Redmond (1-0) vs Cascade 21 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ridgeview (1-0) vs McNary (0-1) at 7:00 PM
South Albany (0-0) vs McKay (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Lebanon (0-0) vs Mountain View 12 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hood River Valley (0-0) vs Reynolds (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Estacada (0-1) vs Crook County (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Crater (0-1) vs Southridge (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Churchill 22 (1-0) vs Dallas (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Newberg (0-0) vs Canby (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bend (0-0) vs West Albany 19 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Gresham (0-0) vs Aloha (0-0) at 7:00 PM
David Douglas (0-0) vs Franklin (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Cleveland (0-0) vs Parkrose (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Beaverton (0-0) vs Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Barlow (0-1) vs Liberty (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Central Catholic 3 (0-0) vs Central Catholic (0-2) at 7:00 PM
North Salem (0-0) vs South Salem (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Forest Grove (0-0) vs Century (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Sheldon 13 (0-0) vs Lake Oswego 2 (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (0-0) vs St. Helens (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Oregon City (0-0) vs Grant (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Ida B. Wells 24 (0-0) vs Clackamas (0-1) at 7:00 PM
West Salem (0-0) vs Sprague (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Woodburn (0-1) vs Crescent Valley (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hockinson (0-0) vs Chief Sealth (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Prairie (0-0) vs Ridgefield (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Kalama (0-0) vs Woodland (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Ilwaco (0-0) vs Toutle Lake (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Taholah (0-0) vs Wahkiakum (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Kelso (0-0) vs Mark Morris (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Hoquiam (0-0) vs Columbia (0-0) at 7:00 PM
R.A. Long (0-0) vs Castle Rock (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Battle Ground (0-0) vs Eisenhower (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Evergreen (0-0) vs Union (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Montesano (0-0) vs La Center (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Ephrata (0-0) vs Prosser (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Hudson's Bay (0-0) vs Stevenson (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Columbia River (0-0) vs Seton Catholic (0-0) at 8:00 PM
Portland High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Portland metro area, highlighted by Camas vs Roosevelt on Saturday, September 6. You can follow every game on our Portland Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rainier (0-0) vs Riverside (0-0) at 1:00 PM
Napavine (0-0) vs Goldendale (0-0) at 2:00 PM
Camas (0-0) vs Roosevelt (0-0) at 3:30 PM
