Rainier and Corbett Combine for 191 Points in Record-Shattering Oregon High School Football Shootout
Rainier coach Mike King could hardly believe what he was watching.
A Night for the Record Books
"It was wild," the 14th-year coach said a day after his team scored 101 points and needed every single one to outlast Corbett 101-90 on Homecoming night at the Class 2A school halfway between Astoria and Portland along the Columbia River.
"I've never experienced anything like that," he continued. "But we won. That's the biggest thing. A win's a win."
Rainier’s Ground Game Runs Wild
The 191 combined points shattered the state's all-classification record of 180 points scored by Yoncalla and Mapleton in a 108-72 Yoncalla victory in a 2016 eight-person game.
The Columbians threw only one pass in the game, with quarter back Gage Mohammed running for 448 yards and nine touchdowns on 19 carries, while tail back Jayden Quevido added 324 yards and five TDs on 19 carries.
Corbett’s Relentless Comeback Effort
Corbett trailed 73-46 at halftime, and coach Jacob Phillips figured that "usually in a game like this, the other team can't get too much going on offense, and it gets to a running clock and the game is over. But we were still able to figure some things out on offense and keep trying to claw back into the game."
History Made Along the Columbia River
With QB Elliott Hunter (442 total yards, six touchdowns) and running back Kale Mickalson (232 total yards, six touchdowns) leading the way, the Cardinals closed to within 93-82 and were driving for another score when Hunter threw an interception in the end zone.
Rainier scored on the ensuing possession, and while Corbett tacked on another score, it couldn't recover the onside kick, allowing the Columbians to run out the clock.
“I was proud that the kids kept fighting and believing we could win,” Phillips said. “We were in disbelief to actually allow 101 points, but they never quit despite both teams just being exhausted.”
The win evened Rainier's record at 2-2, while Corbett dropped to 3-1.
The unforgettable night will be talked about in both communities for years to come, not only because of the gaudy numbers but because of the resilience on display from both squads. Players left the field exhausted, but fans were buzzing long after the final whistle. For Rainier, the hope is that the confidence gained from surviving such chaos can spark a mid-season surge. For Corbett, the narrow defeat still revealed plenty of promise.