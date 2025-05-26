Taylor Donahue of Sandy voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/26/2025)
Congratulations to Sandy’s Taylor Donahue for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 12-18.
Donahue, a senior outfielder on the Sandy team, went 4 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four runs and two RBIs in the Pioneers’ 13-1 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Sandy High School.
Donahue received 49.34% of the vote, beating out Brooklyn Sweatman, a senior on the Aloha team, who finished second with 35.99%. Chloe McKenzie, a senior on the Crook County team, was third with 6.89%, and Macy Johnson, a junior on the Scio team, was fourth with 3.4%. There were more than 15,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
