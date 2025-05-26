High School

Taylor Donahue of Sandy voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (5/26/2025)

Donahue received 49.34% of the vote, beating out Aloha's Brooklyn Sweatman, who finished second with 35.99%

Dan Brood

High School On SI

Congratulations to Sandy’s Taylor Donahue for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 12-18.

Donahue, a senior outfielder on the Sandy team, went 4 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four runs and two RBIs in the Pioneers’ 13-1 win over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Sandy High School.

Donahue received 49.34% of the vote, beating out Brooklyn Sweatman, a senior on the Aloha team, who finished second with 35.99%. Chloe McKenzie, a senior on the Crook County team, was third with 6.89%, and Macy Johnson, a junior on the Scio team, was fourth with 3.4%. There were more than 15,000 votes tallied last week.

We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon