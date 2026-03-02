National High School Softball Top 25 Preseason Rankings
Several teams around the country have already played multiple softball games on the diamond while others are just getting into the swing of things. That means it is time for the High School on SI national softball rankings to be released.
Two Alabama programs hold the top spots in the initial release, as Orange Beach High School is the preseason No. 1. Right behind them is another Alabama school in Thompson, as Katy from Texas comes in at No. 3.
Rounding out the Top 5 is Norco of California and the Calvary Baptist Academy from Louisiana.
High School On SI National Softball Top 25
1. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)
Record: 1-0
It was a dominating 10-2 victory in the season opener for the Makos, who went 46-2 last year and were 46-1 two seasons ago. Orange Beach captured the Class 4A state championship a season ago and returns Arkansas commits Ava Hodo and Katie King.
2. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)
Record: 11-0
It has been a flawless start for the defending Class 7A state champion Warriors, as they have rolled to an 11-0 record with multiple shutouts and several games with at least 10 runs scored already.
3. Katy (Katy, Texas)
Record: 16-4
Nearly half of the games the Tigers have played this spring have resulted in 10-plus runs being scored by the offense. Dual-threat E.K. Smith, an Oklahoma commit, anchors Katy.
4. Norco (Norco, California)
Record: 4-0
After opening the year with two wins by a combined score of 22-0, the Cougars have scored back-to-back wins in eight innings (3-0) and by a run over Orange Lutheran (2-1).
5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)
Record: 11-0
Keep an eye on the Cavaliers, as they are unbeaten through the early going of the season. Georgia signee Kynzee Anderson leads the team and has helped Calvary Baptist Academy to five consecutive state championships.
6. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
Record: 5-0
The Eagles knocked off IMG Academy most recently, remaining unbeaten.
7. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)
Record: 4-0-1
Around a 2-2 tie with Basha, the Wolves have put up 18, 13, 15 and 10 runs in their four wins. Lilly Goodwin, a Northwestern commit, anchors the pitching staff after going 20-0 last year.
8. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)
Record: 17-3
It has been a busy start for the Eagles, who are already 17-3 overall, including a Top 10 win over Lake Creek.
9. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)
Record: 17-1
The Lions have won four in a row since a loss to Barbers Hill. Future Wichita State Shocker Sara Wiggins helped the team to an unbeaten record last year.
10. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)
Record: 12-2
The Cardinals closed out February with seven straight wins, with five of those resulting in either shutouts or just one run allowed. Future Florida Gator Kennedy Bradley is a standout infielder and hitter.
11. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)
Record: 10-1
12. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)
Record: 6-3
13. Del Oro (Loomis, California)
Record: 0-0
14. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)
Record: 0-0
15. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Record: 3-1
16. Midway (Waco, Texas)
Record: 9-2-1
17. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Record: 0-0
18. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)
Record: 2-0
19. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)
Record: 0-0
20. Pace (Pace, Florida)
Record: 2-0
21. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)
Record: 0-0
22. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona)
Record: 0-0
23. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California)
Record: 9-0
24. Bentonville (Bentonville, Arkansas)
Record: 18-0
25. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
Record: 1-0