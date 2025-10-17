Three Rivers League Titans Meet in Week 7 Showcase Matchup in Oregon
The high school football season in Oregon has only three weeks remaining before the playoffs kick off in early November, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into Week 7 here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 1 West Linn (6-0) at No. 2 Lake Oswego (6-0), Friday
How big is this rematch of last year’s Class 6A Open championship, which the Lions won 44-30 to capture their second title in the past three years? Big enough for MaxPreps to name it as its national game of the week.
Lakers star RB LaMarcus Bell sat out last week’s win over Tigard nursing an ankle injury but will hopefully be good to go. West Linn senior RB Viggo Anderson, one of the stars of last year’s state final, returned from a foot injury last week and had 10 carries for 44 yards.
No. 10 Jesuit (4-2) at No. 15 Mountainside (4-2), Friday
The Mavericks ended the Crusaders’ 10-year Metro League championship run last year on Jesuit’s home field, and once again, this game will likely decide who wins the title this season.
Mountainside will look to slow Jesuit senior RB Luke Ortner, who broke the school record last week with his 396-yard performance against Westview — the most yards by any back in an 11-man game in Oregon since Crater’s Valentin Rodriguez went for 448 yards against Springfield last September.
No. 3 Willamette (6-0) at No. 13 Dallas (6-0), Friday
The Wolverines have dominated this season since moving up from Class 5A to 6A, led by a quarterback with whom the host Dragons should be familiar — sophomore QB Zeke Thomas, who transferred from Dallas’ 5A Mid-Willamette Conference rival Crescent Valley over the summer and has thrown for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
No. 14 Lakeridge (3-3) at No. 6 Tualatin (5-1), Friday
Neither team can afford another loss if they want to keep pace in the Three Rivers League standings, as each has lost to West Linn in the opening two weeks of the TRL campaign. Both have running backs who have struggled with injuries but came back strong last week in Pacers senior Ansu Sanoe, a University of Washington commit, and Timberwolves junior Cole Hachmeister.
Tillamook (5-1) at No. 19 Scappoose (5-1), Friday
The winner of this game should be in good shape to win another Cowapa League title. It’s a battle of standout junior quarterbacks, with the Indians’ Will Kessi ranking second among Class 4A passers with 1,344 yards on 89-of-134 passing and a 4A-best 22 touchdowns, while the Cheesemakers’ Kevin Hurliman is No. 3 with 1,190 yards on 110-of-156 passing and 14 touchdowns.