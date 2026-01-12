Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 12, 2026
Two of the four games matching teams in the High School on SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings led to modest changes this week.
No. 3 South Medford rolled to a 69-38 win at Sheldon in both teams’ Southwest Conference opener, dropping the Irish to No. 12.
Meanwhile, West Albany shot up nine spots to No. 16 following its 40-34 victory over crosstown rival South Albany, which fell five spots to No. 9.
No. 7 South Salem (over Oregon City) and No. 13 Southridge (over Sherwood) also posted Top 25 wins last week as they completed preparations for the start of league play.
Two teams — No. 24 North Bend and No. 25 Wilsonville — entered the rankings this week, displacing West Salem and Philomath.
1. Tualatin (9-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves closed out their nonleague campaign with a dominant home win over No. 15 Jesuit and a nine-point win at Beaverton.
2. West Linn (9-1)
Last week: 2
The Lions’ only game was an emphatic victory over Beaverton that showed their win in the third-place game in the POA Holiday Classic Emerald Bracket was no fluke.
3. South Medford (10-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers opened Southwest Conference play by traveling up I-5 to Eugene and routing No. 12 Sheldon.
4. Benson (7-2)
Last week: 5
The Astros served notice that the road to the PIL championship would run through their gym with three comfortable wins to open league play.
5. Crater (10-3)
Last week: 6
The Comets ran their win streak to seven with a 42-point win over North Eugene to start their Midwestern League campaign.
6. Springfield (10-1)
Last week: 7
The Millers held off Cascade on the road and will close out their nonleague slate Monday night against No. 12 Stayton.
7. South Salem (11-1)
Last week: 8
The Saxons finished off their nonleague schedule by edging Oregon City by two and routing Caldera.
8. Redmond (11-1)
Last week: 9
The Panthers enter Intermountain League play on an 11-game win streak thanks to easy road wins at Pendleton and La Grande.
9. South Albany (8-2)
Last week: 4
The Redhawks fell to crosstown rival West Albany to drop their first Mid-Willamette Conference game in three tries.
10. Baker (11-2)
Last week: 11
The Bulldogs handled Burns at home in their only game of the week.
11. Stayton (9-1)
Last week: 12
The reigning 4A champs picked up a good home win against Marist Catholic but now face road tests against Springfield and Madras this week.
12. Sheldon (11-2)
Last week: 10
No shame in the Irish losing to South Medford, but they’ll need to bounce back with road games against Grants Pass and Willamette upcoming.
13. Southridge (6-5)
Last week: 14
The Skyhawks beat Sherwood in their only game of the week after a showdown with Washington power Union and its University of Oregon signee Brooklyn Haywood was canceled.
14. Clackamas (8-2)
Last week: 17
The Cavaliers open Mt. Hood Conference play this week on a roll, having won seven in a row after thrashing Putnam in its nonleague finale.
15. Jesuit (8-3)
Last week: 13
The Crusaders struggled to score points against No. 1 Tualatin but put away rival Central Catholic 57-21 to close out the week.
16. West Albany (7-4)
Last week: 25
The Bulldogs posted one of the biggest wins of the week, knocking off crosstown rival South Albany to take the solo lead in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
17. Vale (12-1)
Last week: 18
The Vikings followed up their win over defending 3A champion Amity with three victories last week, including a 58-16 win at Umatilla to open Eastern Oregon League play.
18. Oregon City (9-3)
Last week: 16
The Pioneers followed up their two-point defeat against South Salem by beating Glencoe in their final nonleague game.
19. Sherwood (9-3)
Last week: 15
The Bowmen closed out the preseason by bouncing back from their home loss to Southridge with a 33-point win at Tigard.
20. Amity (10-2)
Last week: 19
The Warriors cruised to three wins to begin defense of their PacWest Conference crown.
21. Summit (8-4)
Last week: 20
The Storm pulled away in the fourth quarter at Forest Grove for a 62-39 win in their final preparation for an Intermountain Conference opener against No. 8 Redmond.
22. Mountainside (8-4)
Last week: 23
A 34-point win over Tigard closed out the preseason slate for the Mavericks.
23. Crook County (8-3)
Last week: 24
The Cowgirls escaped an upset bid from Madras in their only game of the week.
24. North Bend (10-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Bulldogs kicked off Sky-Em League play with a decisive home win over Junction City.
25. Wilsonville (7-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Wildcats romped to home wins over Hood River Valley and Centennial to open Northwest Oregon Conference play.
Dropped Out
21. West Salem
22. Philomath
Under Consideration
Barlow
Century
Henley
La Salle Prep
Lake Oswego
Lakeridge
Lebanon
Rainier
Regis
Silverton
Tillamook
Weston-McEwen
Yamhill-Carlton