Top 25 Oregon High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Oregon High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Oregon boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Oregon City and Central Catholic were the top two teams competing for the top spot this week, with Oregon City ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, Prep Hoops, and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Oregon Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:
1. Oregon City – Average Rank: 1.0
Oregon City earns the top spot after finishing No. 1 in all three major sources.
2. Central Catholic – Average Rank: 3.0
Central Catholic appears in all three rankings, including a No. 2 peak, making it a consensus top team.
3. Southridge – Average Rank: 4.0
Southridge cracks the top five with strong showings in each source and a No. 2 peak from MaxPreps.
4. Crook County – Average Rank: 4.33
Crook County maintains consistency with top-five appearances on two lists and a top-20 ranking in On3/Rivals.
5. Tualatin – Average Rank: 5.33
Tualatin’s high MaxPreps and On3/Rivals rankings keep it inside the top five of the composite.
6. Parkrose – Average Rank: 7.33
Parkrose earns its spot through strong mid-to-high rankings across all three sources.
7. Jesuit – Average Rank: 7.67
Jesuit shows steady top-10 placement on every list.
8. Sherwood – Average Rank: 9.67
Sherwood’s consistent mid-range rankings across the sources earn it a solid composite slot.
9. Westview – Average Rank: 11.0
Westview cracks the top 15 on every source and benefits from a top-10 peak on On3/Rivals.
10. Lake Oswego – Average Rank: 11.0
Lake Oswego appears in all three sources with high-teens to top-10 placements.
11. Thurston – Average Rank: 12.33
Thurston’s top-25 presence in all three sources earns it a solid composite standing.
12. West Albany – Average Rank: 13.33
West Albany’s consistent mid-range rankings secure a composite top-15 slot.
13. Grant – Average Rank: 13.0
Grant appears in all three sources and peaks at No. 7 on On3/Rivals, giving it an edge in tiebreakers.
14. Nelson – Average Rank: 15.67
Nelson earns a mid-teen placement from appearances in all three rankings.
15. Valley Catholic – Average Rank: 15.67
Valley Catholic ties Nelson in average rank but has fewer appearances across sources.
16. North Eugene – Average Rank: 10.0
North Eugene appears on Prep Hoops only, noted accordingly in the composite.
17. Sunset – Average Rank: 17.0
Sunset’s presence in two sources earns it a late top-20 placement.
18. South Salem – Average Rank: 19.0
South Salem appears in Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals, rounding out the composite.
19. Mountainside – Average Rank: 20.5
Mountainside appears in Prep Hoops and On3/Rivals, giving it a low top-25 position.
20. Portland Christian – Average Rank: 12.5
Portland Christian appears in two sources and is noted in the composite.
21. Clackamas – Average Rank: 11.5
Clackamas appears in MaxPreps and On3/Rivals; its high individual rank helps it edge into the Top 25.
22. Westside Christian – Average Rank: 17.0
Westside Christian is ranked in MaxPreps and Prep Hoops, noted accordingly.
23. Madras – Average Rank: 20.5
Madras appears in MaxPreps and Prep Hoops and rounds out the composite lower tier.
24. Sam Barlow – Average Rank: 15.0
Barlow is included based on On3/Rivals only and noted accordingly.
25. West Linn – Average Rank: 13.0
West Linn appears on On3/Rivals only and earns a low-end composite spot.