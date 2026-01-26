Top 25 Oregon Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 25, 2026
We’re into the heart of league play following the last big day of nonleague play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
This week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 boys basketball rankings saw the top three teams remain the same, with the biggest shakeup resulting from Westview’s 58-51 double-overtime win at Southridge.
Three teams moved into the rankings this week — No. 21 Sheldon, No. 24 Lakeridge and No. 25 Portland Christian.
1. Central Catholic (10-5)
Last week: 1
The Rams opened the week with a loss to St. Pius X in the MLK Classic in Concord, Calif., before picking up easy Mt. Hood Conference wins over Gresham and Reynolds.
2. Parkrose (13-2)
Last week: 2
The Broncos won their only game of the week by 12 at home against La Salle Prep.
3. Oregon City (15-1)
Last week: 3
The Pioneers were idle after beating Cleveland 62-37 at Monday’s PIL MLK Invite.
4. Tualatin (13-5)
Last week: 5
The Timberwolves handed Edmonds-Woodway (No. 7 in High School On SI’s Washington rankings) its second loss of the season at an MLK event in Kent, Wash., then won at Lake Oswego the next night and finished the week by routing Tigard.
5. Crook County (15-0)
Last week: 6
The Cowboys closed their week by beating defending three-time conference champion Summit 59-49 at home.
6. Jesuit (12-4)
Last week: 8
The Crusaders handled Mountainside and Sunset at home ahead of a critical Metro League matchup at Westview on Tuesday.
7. Westview (11-4)
Last week: 11
The Wildcats prepped for their showdown with Jesuit by winning 58-51 in double overtime at Southridge.
8. Nelson (10-5)
Last week: 10
The Hawks picked up a pair of critical Mt. Hood Conference home wins, routing defending 6A champion Barlow before edging crosstown rival Clackamas.
9. Southridge (12-4)
Last week: 4
The Skyhawks opened the week with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Invite victory at Benson but ended it in heartbreak at home against Westview.
10. Thurston (12-4)
Last week: 13
The Colts crushed crosstown rival Springfield, then traveled to Central Oregon and won by 51 at Mountain View.
11. West Albany (11-3)
Last week: 16
Two more easy wins over Lebanon and Woodburn moved the Bulldogs to 7-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
12. Sherwood (12-4)
Last week: 17
The Bowmen secured easy road wins over Century and Liberty ahead of a showdown with fellow Pacific Conference unbeaten Newberg.
13. Lake Oswego (12-4)
Last week: 7
The Lakers stumbled after their MLK Invite win over Grant, losing at home to Tualatin and West Linn in Three Rivers League play.
14. Valley Catholic (17-1)
Last week: 15
The Valiants weren’t challenged in three Lewis & Clark League matchups ahead of a crucial rematch at Westside Christian on Tuesday.
15. Summit (9-5)
Last week: 9
The Storm lost their only game of the week by 10 at Crook County in Intermountain Conference play.
16. North Eugene (15-3)
Last week: 21
The Highlanders won twice in Midwestern League play, beating Churchill at home and rolling at Eagle Point.
17. Wilsonville (10-6)
Last week: 12
The Wildcats followed up a 10-point win over Milwaukie with a 17-point defeat at Canby in Northwest Oregon Conference play.
18. Clackamas (8-7)
Last week: 18
An easy win over Reynolds was followed by a one-point loss on the road at crosstown rival Nelson.
19. Crater (13-4)
Last week: 19
A split week for the Comets, who won at home against Eagle Point before falling at Churchill by 13.
20. Grant (9-5)
Last week: 20
The Generals fell to Lake Oswego in the MLK Invite, then won a closer-than-it-looks 95-71 contest against winless Franklin in their return to PIL action.
21. Sheldon (12-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Irish went 3-0 on a recent road swing against Grants Pass, Willamette and Roseburg and now get a home showdown with crosstown foe South Eugene for the Southwest Conference lead.
22. Molalla (15-1)
Last week: 23
The Indians escaped an upset bid by Estacada in their only game of the week with a critical Tri-Valley Conference game at Madras this week.
23. Newport (13-2)
Last week: 24
The Cubs picked up a pair of hard-nosed Oregon West Conference home wins over North Marion and Cascade.
24. Lakeridge (9-7)
Last week: Not ranked
The Pacers beat Roosevelt in the MLK Invite and at West Linn by 18 in Three Rivers League play.
25. Portland Christian (16-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The top team in Class 2A picked up a crucial 57-46 road win at Knappa along with a 44-point win at Gaston to close out the first half of Northwest League play.
Dropped Out
No. 14 Barlow
No. 22 South Salem
No. 25 Astoria
Under Consideration
Ashland
Benson
Canby
Cascade Christian
Central
Crescent Valley
Lakeview
Marist Catholic
Ridgeview
Riverside
Scappoose
Sheldon
Sunset
Trinity Lutheran
West Linn
Westside Christian