Highlights, top performances from Oregon (OSAA) big-school wrestling state championships
Oregon's largest classifications took center stage Saturday night, with the finals for the Class 6A and 5A boys and 6A/5A girls taking place at the OSAA wrestling state championships at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Here’s a look at some of the top highlights and memorable performances from the 77th edition of the tournament.
Class 6A boys
South Medford's De La Torre throws heavyweight surprise to close meet
Isandre De La Torre knew the odds facing him when the South Medford junior took the mat for the 285-pound final to close the 6A championships.
Across from him stood Nelson senior Dominic Macon, the defending champion who had won 67 consecutive matches and will head to the University of Washington to play defensive lineman for the football team.
But De La Torre had been in a similar situation last year as the top seed at 215, losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego. He knew the pressure that goes with being the favorite and the freedom he felt as a No. 3 seed.
“I came in here to win it all,” De La Torre said. “I had a great mindset going into it. I knew it was whoever wanted it more.”
De La Torre trailed 2-1 after Macon reversed him early in the third period. He received a penalty point to tie the score, but it looked as if Macon would use his size and strength to ride him out and get to overtime — where a year ago, he pinned Aloha’s Noah Miner to win the title.
But De La Torre got the benefit of a close decision, with the referees agreeing he’d escaped just before both wrestlers went out of bounds with 19 seconds left. While he received a stalling warning running out the clock, he was able to stave off Macon for the 3-2 victory.
De La Torre credited “my quickness and my gas tank” with pulling the upset.
“It really showed at the end,” he said. “That was pure determination, trying to work with what I have.”
Grants Pass' Hull returns from major knee injury to win second title
Owen Hull knows all about determination.
The Grants Pass senior showed plenty in returning from a knee injury that cost him a shot at defending his state title a year ago and required two surgeries before he returned to the mat in mid-December.
He doesn’t dwell on what might have been, either.
“I can’t change it, you know, so why worry about it,” Hull said after pinning Sprague’s Sullivan Puckett in 50 seconds to win the 165 title.
Hull’s victory, the second-fastest of the night, capped a dominant run through the bracket that included two first-period pins and a technical fall in the semifinals against Cleveland’s Max Copus.
“It’s kind of an exclamation point,” said Hull, who has committed to Southern Oregon. “I wanted to make a statement in my final match in high school, my final time putting on my shoes and going out there and competing. I mean, there’s not a better way to go.”
No dramatics this time for West Linn's Doces as he closes career with third title
As dominant as Oscar Doces has been over his three seasons wearing a West Linn singlet, it’s easy to forget that as a freshman at Wells, he won a PIL district title but lost in the blood round to miss the podium.
He made his third state championship run look easy, pinning his first-round opponent before posting four technical falls, including a 23-7 win over Century’s Jorge Rodriguez in the 144 final.
Unlike last year’s 2-1 win over Newberg’s Zachary Keinonen in the ultimate tiebreaker that elicited a burst of emotions from Doces, he seemed downright subdued after the victory that capped one of the best three-year runs in recent history.
“I would just say just my confidence,” Doces said of the difference over the past couple of seasons. “It’s all mental. All glory to God. I put all my anxiety on Him and let Him take control.
“You know, I’m not perfect. There’s still more things I want to do, but it’s not really me out there, honestly. It’s all God.”
Doces actually trailed early — the only deficit he faced all weekend — after Rodriguez got only the second takedown Doces allowed in five matches.
But it took Doces six seconds to slip away, and he took down Rodriguez six more times over the next four minutes to record the technical fall.
“He got me at first, but I knew he couldn’t hang the rest of the match,” Doces said. “I knew I just had to put it on him. It was my day.”
South Medford's Foss joins wrestling legend among program's multi-time champions
Since Bridger Foss arrived at South Medford from Oakes, N.D., three years ago, he’s made the state finals three times, ended the Panthers’ 24-year title drought last year as an undefeated champion, and completed a 39-1 season this weekend by becoming the program’s first two-time champion since the legendary Les Gutches won three in a row from 1989-91.
“I could never have imagined that,” Foss said after his 10-0 major decision over Glencoe’s Isaac Reynoso in the 175 final. “Never. It’s so, like, out there. I guess this truly means you can kind of do whatever you put your mind to.”
Foss completed a dominant five-match run during which he pinned his first three opponents and didn’t give up a point.
“Going back-to-back is special,” he said. “Winning last year was one thing. Coming back and doing it again is like the next-best thing you can do.”
Forest Grove's De La Rosa comes back after losing 2024 final to win 120 crown
A year after Forest Grove sophomore Jorge De La Rosa lost in the state final, he closed the deal with an empathic 9-1 major decision over Roseburg junior Carter Dawson.
De La Rosa’s only loss last season came in the state final to three-time champion Gage Singleton of Roseburg, and he said the memory of that defeat “fueled me every day during practice to make sure I was ready for this moment when it came back around again.
“Whenever something bad like that happens in a match, at first, I might see it as a negative, but you have to try to turn it into a positive to get the best out of the situation. It helps you grow and develop better as an athlete. I worked really hard to make sure to fix those mistakes I made and made sure they wouldn’t happen and I would capitalize on his.”
The two also met in last year’s semifinals, when De La Rosa pulled out a 4-2 victory over Dawson, who transferred to Roseburg after winning a state title at 3A Glide as a freshman. They also wrestled many times during their youth wrestling days.
“I grew up with him. I’d seen him around here since I was a little kid,” De La Rosa said. “I was confident in my abilities and all my training to get to this moment.”
Newberg's Amerson repeats as champion, caps Tigers' second consecutive title
The final Newberg wrestler to take the mat as the Tigers closed out a second consecutive team title and fifth in the past six years was senior 157-pounder Gus Amerson, who won his second gold medal by pinning Jefferson’s Titus Rodela 57 seconds into the second period.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “And it feels even better with all the people around me. Winning, losing — we're all fighting. I couldn’t have asked for a better team for the past four years.”
It marked the second year in a row Amerson met Rodela in the final — and the second time he pinned the Democrats junior to close out a Newberg championship.
This team title was much more hard-fought than the previous four.
“We love fighting. Love when they fight back,” said Amerson, who will wrestle at Menlo College next season. “It shows how tough we are. It shows that the numbers don’t matter because we go out there and leave it all on the mat.”
Notes
- Freshman Isaac Conner became the first Mountainside boy to win a state title with a 14-6 major decision over Forest Grove’s Warren Cook at 138. (Layla Morris won last year at 6A/5A girls 115.) “It’s a good, good feeling,” Conner said. “I feel like we’ve got a great program, and each year, we just keep getting better and better.”
- West Linn freshman Darion Johnson derailed Roseburg junior Drew Dawson’s hopes of becoming a four-time champion, pulling out a 9-4 decision over the two-time titlist in the 113 final. Dawson, who pinned Johnson in the first round of their Reser’s Tournament of Champions semifinal last month, won at Glide as a freshman and in the 106 final last year after transferring to Roseburg.
- Westview and Sherwood had lengthy title droughts end Saturday. Junior Amir Khanjan became the Wildcats’ first champion since 2020, holding on despite giving up two stalling points for a 12-11 decision over West Linn’s Ryder Sprague at 132. Reser’s TOC finalist Walter Dahme snapped the Bowmen’s six-year drought with a second-period pin of Southridge’s Noah Lundy, who knocked off defending champion Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego in the semifinals.
Class 5A boys
Clash of the titans goes to Canby's Doman as he completes second undefeated season
The marquee match of the boys tournaments Saturday night pitted two former champions in their final high school match.
Canby senior Jackson Doman closed his career with his 91st consecutive victory, successfully defending his 215 title with a 5-0 decision over Silverton senior Brash Henderson, last year’s 285 champion.
Doman hoped to wrestle Henderson at last month’s Reser’s TOC, only for Walter Dahme to defeat Henderson in the semifinals, so he appreciated the opportunity to square off against Henderson in his final match before heading on his two-year mission to Brazil and a football career at BYU.
“It feels good to go out on a good win,” Doman said. “I know that kid — he’s really good. He works hard. Props to him for making me work and making me want to work harder in practice.
“You know, he’s the reason I work hard at practice every day, so I want to thank him for that. And I’m grateful for the good ending match of my career.”
The two champions had met once this season in the final of the Larry Owings tournament, with Doman winning a 2-1 decision. Doman acknowledged being “a little cautious, a little nervous” in that match, and Saturday’s match played out in similar fashion.
They wrestled a cagey first period to a scoreless draw, and Henderson chose the down position to start the second. Doman rode him the entire way, then worked him into a cradle for four near-fall points in the final seconds.
Doman added an escape point to start the third period, and the rest of the match played out as the first period had — with both parrying and feinting but unable to penetrate the other’s defense.
“This is obviously a great feeling,” Doman said. “A little tired, but a great feeling, putting in that work up in the room every day.
“It just feels great, super proud, and just grateful for everyone who helped me get to where I am today.”
'Showing up and just showing off.' Larwin brothers bring home two titles to Bend
Brothers Eric and Leif Larwin arrived at Memorial Coliseum on different career paths.
Eric, a senior 150-pounder for Bend, sought to complete an undefeated season with his first state title after coming close the previous season.
Leif, a sophomore 175-pounder, lost only once this season as he looked to win a second title toward his goal of becoming the first Lava Bear to win four championships.
Eric was the first to take the mat, finishing a 32-0 season with a 16-2 major decision over Crater’s Jaxon Godley. The four-time state placer said “the confidence has always been there” regarding his career, but what set this season apart was something extra.
“It has been a relentless belief in myself, my abilities — a belief that no matter what happens, I know that I’m going to work the hardest,” he said. “So, I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do, but at the end of the day, when I step on that mat, I’m prepared and ready to compete. And here at the state tournament, it paid off, and I think it should.”
Leif watched as his older brother won his first crown and acknowledged that “just watching him get his first title, I can’t even describe this feeling. I felt so much joy watching him before my match. I was trying to stay focused, but being able to watch him win just meant more than anything.”
Then, Leif went out and became the first Bend wrestler to win multiple titles, pinning Canby’s Isaiah Parsons 22 seconds into the second period to complete a 44-1 season.
“Both years, I was coming in as a No. 1 seed, but this year, I knew what it would take,” Leif said. “The circle is the same size as the one I’ve wrestled on since I was 5 years old. I treat every match the same and come in with the same intensity. A finals match is no different from my first match of the tournament. I just want to come here and dominate, and that’s exactly what I did.”
It’s definitely a family affair, with their father, Luke, in their corner as Lava Bears head coach, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We were just talking about this the other day,” Eric said. “It’s really a special thing to be able to have a younger brother as a training partner — you know, the guy who you would go to get a soda with after practice.
“Together, we have been in this process since we were little kids, and now we’re here — we’re high schoolers competing at the biggest tournament in the state, showing up and just showing off with dominant performances.”
Hutchins does his part to help Crater win first team title since 2017
Another wrestler who completed an undefeated season with a state title is Crater senior Joey Hutchins, who finished the season 43-0 with a 9-2 decision over Dallas’ Sully Hill.
Hutchins came back from a major knee injury during middle school to reach the 3A 113 final as a freshman at Cascade Christian, where he lost to Burns’ Kale Cornell (the first of Cornell’s four titles). After transferring to Crater, he finished third as a sophomore before winning back-to-back gold medals.
“This one was probably the easier one,” Hutchins said. “It’s just part of competing at the state tournament. I know what it’s like to be on this stage.”
Hutchins said he felt no nerves entering the meet undefeated, but as a team captain for the Comets, he acknowledged the pressure that role carried as they fought to win their first team title since 2017.
“To do my part as a leader and get the job done, winning state, sets a good example,” he said. “It creates a lot of momentum for the rest of my teammates to continue to compete and win titles.”
Dallas' Langford adds first state title to burgeoning resumé
Dallas freshman Carson Langford has won gold medals on the international stage during his young career.
Still, he didn’t downplay the significance of winning his first high school state title with a 15-1 major decision over Redmond senior Orinn Hubbard — the only one of his four matches to go the distance this weekend.
“This is definitely something to be proud of and something you shouldn’t just throw down in the dirt if you’ve had bigger accomplishments,” said Langford, who won the freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at the U15 Pan American Championships last June.
“I’m still working up this ladder. There's still work that needs to be done. So, this is a great way to see where I'm at.”
This wasn’t Langford’s first visit to the Coliseum, having come to watch older brother Cole wrestle for a state title last year. Cole lost to Jackson Doman 6-2 in the final.
“Since I came and watched my brother compete here and all of the guys that were older than me, I always kept in the back of my head that someday, I was going to come out and be a four-timer, the first one from Dallas,” Carson said.
Notes
- The Larwins weren’t the only set of brothers to win state titles Saturday night. Thurston’s Lukas and Michael Salas Sanchez took the mat in consecutive matches, with Lukas defeating fellow freshman Shane Smoker of Crater 9-5 in the 106 final, followed by Michael completing a 46-0 season with a 19-4 technical fall of fellow sophomore Aiden Welsick of Centennial.
- Crater didn’t quite match Crescent Valley’s 7-for-8 performance in state finals as the Raiders won the 2022 team title, but the Comets had five of their eight finalists get their hands raised during their title-winning effort. Joining Hutchins as two-time champions were sophomores Jeremiah Oliva (120) and Aidan Godley (144) as well as juniors Jaret Hickey (138) and Kutter Christensen (157).
- Silverton senior Bo Zurcher completed the Reser’s-state title combination by defeating Crater’s Ryland Walters 5-3 in the 165 final. Walters, the younger brother of four-time state champion Hayden Walters, was the only wrestler to beat Eric Larwin this season, doing so in the North Bend Coast Classic final.
Class 6A/5A girls
Dallas' Olliff celebrates one final time with Dad after clinching third title
As Polly Olliff walked off the mat one final time, awaiting the Dallas senior was her father, Tony.
Tony stepped aside as the Dragons’ boys coach after leading them to two titles during his tenure so that he could spend more time working with his daughter. He sat in her corner as Polly defeated her rival, Corvallis senior Jennifer Russell, 10-3 in the 115 final for her third state championship.
As she crossed the mat after shaking the Spartans coaches’ hands, Dad engulfed her in an embrace, lifting her off the ground and rocking her several times.
“These four years have been amazing with my dad,” said Olliff, who lost only once in her four state meets, placing third as a freshman. “So special. I’m just so thankful for him and my mom (Connie), because without her, my mental game would be gone. She helps keep me down-to-earth and talks to me about Jesus, and I appreciate her so much.”
Olliff finished the season 54-1, with her loss coming to Russell in the Lady Dragon final. The season before, Olliff’s only loss was also to Russell in the Tod Surmon final. Both times, Olliff was able to avenge the defeat in the state final.
Although the rivals met seven times over the past two years, Olliff said the two aren’t close off the mat.
“We both care very much about this sport, and we care about competing more than making friends,” Olliff said. “But I would like to reach out to her and let her know how much I appreciate her as a competitor.
“She’s so important to me because I know throughout the season, both of us are working to beat each other. We improved because of each other, and I’m very thankful for her.”
Olliff became the third Dallas wrestler to win three titles, joining Jason Buce (1991-93) and Mathew Hofenbredl (2012-13, 2015), and she was quick to credit her support system for helping her accomplish the feat.
“I just have so many people helping me,” she said. “I could not have done this on my own. I couldn’t have done it without our program.”
'I love taking out a 1-seed.' Wells' Johnson wins battle of returning champions
Wells junior Zorina Johnson didn’t take too much offense to being a No. 2 seed in the 130 bracket despite being a returning state champion.
“I don’t really pay attention to seeding,” she said. “But I love taking out a 1-seed.”
Johnson really relished taking out this No. 1 seed, defeating North Medford senior Sadie Hall — also a returning champion and three-time finalist — in a 22-4 technical fall that improved her high school record to 64-1.
“I love it. I love it. I love the best comp I can get,” said Johnson, whose only loss came in the state final as a freshman. “At the end of the day, I was confident in myself because of my coaches and all the work that has been put in. I really just wanted to elevate my level, going for tech falls.”
In fact, her goal for the weekend was to record only technical falls, but she came up short — she pinned first-round opponent Evelyn McKenzie of Southridge in 73 seconds.
“Well, I know I’m dominant in this bracket,” Johnson said. “And going in, I wasn’t going for a win. I’ve already won state. I’m going for tech falls — all tech falls. And I almost got my goal, but I’m almost counting it. So, I’m really grateful I was able to do that.”
North Medford junior moves one step closer to four-timer status
Hall’s younger sister, Skyler, kept alive her quest to become the first girl to win four OSAA state championships since girls wrestling became an official sport in 2019.
The junior pinned Newberg sophomore Paisley Conway in the first round of their 105 final to win her third state championship.
It was the second year in a row the two met in the finals, with Hall beating Conway in a 4-3 decision last season. Conway pinned Hall in the first round of their meeting this season in the Lady Dragon semifinals and thus held the No. 1 seed for the rematch.
“We’ve been back-and-forth for a couple of years now,” Hall said. “We’ve been wrestling each other since we were really little, and losing to her definitely stung after I’d beaten her in the finals. So, it definitely gave me motivation. I was putting in way more time than I think I would have had it not happened.”
Hall said the primary lesson she took from her loss at Lady Dragon was “not to change my wrestling. I changed my wrestling for her in that match. I was very defensive instead of offensive. I came out here, and I was offensive, and that’s how I won.”
And now, she’ll try to reach the Coliseum again next year, looking to etch her name in the record book and become the first wrestler from Medford to win four titles.
“It’s a little nerve-racking, but it’s also super exciting,” she said. “That’s my goal, and so I’ve got to work even harder this coming year because I’ve had this target on my back for a while now, and it’s getting even bigger the more I win.”
Forest Grove's Takahashi bounces back from district defeat to win second gold medal
Forest Grove senior Kailea Takahashi entered the state tournament as the third-place finisher at district, wrestling while she was sick and losing in the semifinals to Aloha’s Archer McLain.
“It wasn’t my greatest match, I know,” Takahashi said. “But it doesn’t matter at districts. You just make it here. This is where everything happens — big upsets and everything.”
She knew that all too well. After winning a state title as a sophomore, she was upset by Sadie Hall in the final last season in a 4-3 decision that stuck in her craw all year.
“I really, really wanted to come back and prove something,” Takahashi said. “It was the biggest thing going from state champ to second.”
In the semifinals, Takahashi faced returning champion Layla Morris of Mountainside, who entered 50-0 and on a 66-match win streak, but Takahashi dominated the match from the start, earning a 5-0 decision.
There was no letdown in the final, with Takahashi romping to a 16-1 technical fall over Caldera junior Joey Dean to become the first Forest Grove wrestler to win multiple championships since Jake Bennett (2011-12).
The first person to greet her was her father, Guy, who coached her every step of her journey.
“It is amazing. Just the best thing,” said Takahashi, who finished her career 145-15. “We have our ups and downs in practice, but I know he’s my dad. I know he’s always there for me, and he wants this more than I do sometimes.”
Notes
- McKay senior Sarahi Chavez completed her fabulous career with a 19-4 technical fall over Dallas’ Marissa McGinnis, running her win streak to 51 (including a 35-0 record this season). Chavez reached the state finals all four seasons, successfully defending her title from a year ago and finishing her career 112-8.
- Redmond senior MacKenzie Shearon, a state champion two years ago, concluded a 39-1 season with a first-round pin of Dallas’ Jenna Rogers, and junior teammate Mia Pedersen finally got over the hump after losing in the finals the previous two years, pinning McKayla Bonham of Silverton in 98 seconds to finish the season 49-3.
- Cleveland senior Isabel Herring won her second title by pinning Aloha’s Dema Al Rubaye in 69 seconds in the 155 final, extending the Warriors’ streak of having a girls state champion to five years.
RESULTS
5A Boys
106
1st Place - Lukas Salas-Sanchez of Thurston
2nd Place - Shane Smoker of Crater
3rd Place - Alexander Nunez of Dallas
4th Place - Conner Hoyt of West Albany
5th Place - Brayden Martinez of Crater
6th Place - Jacob Smoker of Caldera
Championship Match
Lukas Salas-Sanchez (Thurston) 38-3, Fr. over Shane Smoker (Crater) 31-15, Fr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Alexander Nunez (Dallas) 21-10, Fr. over Conner Hoyt (West Albany) 41-12, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Brayden Martinez (Crater) 26-12, Fr. over Jacob Smoker (Caldera) 21-7, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
113
1st Place - Michael Salas Sanchez of Thurston
2nd Place - Aiden Welsick of Centennial
3rd Place - Sebastian Romero of McKay
4th Place - Nathan Ramirez of Dallas
5th Place - A.J. Perez of Crater
6th Place - Hunter Danks of Mountain View
Championship Match
Michael Salas Sanchez (Thurston) 46-0, So. over Aiden Welsick (Centennial) 43-10, So. (TF-1.5 5:23 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Sebastian Romero (McKay) 45-6, Jr. over Nathan Ramirez (Dallas) 31-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)
5th Place Match
A.J. Perez (Crater) 18-9, Fr. over Hunter Danks (Mountain View) 32-15, So. (Dec 5-3)
120
1st Place - Jeremiah Oliva of Crater
2nd Place - Mason Hakki of Thurston
3rd Place - Aiden Nelmes of Mountain View
4th Place - Conner Farlow of Hood River Valley
5th Place - Owen Hoyt of West Albany
6th Place - Trey Smith of Canby
Championship Match
Jeremiah Oliva (Crater) 41-1, So. over Mason Hakki (Thurston) 27-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Aiden Nelmes (Mountain View) 44-8, Jr. over Conner Farlow (Hood River Valley) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Owen Hoyt (West Albany) 43-8, Sr. over Trey Smith (Canby) 43-8, So. (Fall 3:43)
126
1st Place - Colton Hankey of Crescent Valley
2nd Place - Ryder Lee of Redmond
3rd Place - Joseph Johnson of Dallas
4th Place - Truman Winningham of Thurston
5th Place - Sawyer Greenstreet of Thurston
6th Place - Dean Williams of Canby
Championship Match
Colton Hankey (Crescent Valley) 34-4, So. over Ryder Lee (Redmond) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:42)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Johnson (Dallas) 32-10, Sr. over Truman Winningham (Thurston) 27-11, So. (MD 15-3)
5th Place Match
Sawyer Greenstreet (Thurston) 23-11, Fr. over Dean Williams (Canby) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 5:20)
132
1st Place - Joey Hutchins of Crater
2nd Place - Sully Hill of Dallas
3rd Place - Billy Jackson of Redmond
4th Place - Sean Regas of Thurston
5th Place - Alexander V Ho of Parkrose
6th Place - Tyler Bloomfield of West Albany
Championship Match
Joey Hutchins (Crater) 43-0, Sr. over Sully Hill (Dallas) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Billy Jackson (Redmond) 47-6, Sr. over Sean Regas (Thurston) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Alexander V Ho (Parkrose) 26-6, Sr. over Tyler Bloomfield (West Albany) 39-16, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
138
1st Place - Jaret Hickey of Crater
2nd Place - Holton Halstead of Thurston
3rd Place - Mason Thynes of Redmond
4th Place - Jaxon Harada of Thurston
5th Place - Thomas Wippel of Eagle Point
6th Place - John Browning of Redmond
Championship Match
Jaret Hickey (Crater) 40-1, Jr. over Holton Halstead (Thurston) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 14-8)
3rd Place Match
Mason Thynes (Redmond) 41-11, Sr. over Jaxon Harada (Thurston) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:16)
5th Place Match
Thomas Wippel (Eagle Point) 28-12, So. over John Browning (Redmond) 38-14, Sr. (Dec 11-5)
144
1st Place - Aidan Godley of Crater
2nd Place - Matthew Young of Canby
3rd Place - Jaden Ellis of Thurston
4th Place - Tyler Basey of Dallas
5th Place - Denny Dean Jr of Caldera
6th Place - Flynn Brandrup of Hillsboro
Championship Match
Aidan Godley (Crater) 37-3, So. over Matthew Young (Canby) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 12-6)
3rd Place Match
Jaden Ellis (Thurston) 42-10, Jr. over Tyler Basey (Dallas) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 12-9)
5th Place Match
Denny Dean Jr (Caldera) 36-6, Sr. over Flynn Brandrup (Hillsboro) 31-6, Sr. (M. For.)
150
1st Place - Eric Larwin of Bend
2nd Place - Jaxon Godley of Crater
3rd Place - Jesse Hernandez of Putnam
4th Place - Bill Matheus of Thurston
5th Place - William Doman of Canby
6th Place - Clayton Waldron of Mountain View
Championship Match
Eric Larwin (Bend) 32-0, Sr. over Jaxon Godley (Crater) 38-3, Jr. (MD 16-2)
3rd Place Match
Jesse Hernandez (Putnam) 36-6, Sr. over Bill Matheus (Thurston) 39-11, Jr. (MD 17-9)
5th Place Match
William Doman (Canby) 28-13, So. over Clayton Waldron (Mountain View) 29-11, Jr. (MD 20-11)
157
1st Place - Kutter Christensen of Crater
2nd Place - Gannon McNulty of Redmond
3rd Place - Arturo Echeverria of Hillsboro
4th Place - Colton Annis of Thurston
5th Place - Seth Wynn of Lebanon
6th Place - Eric Marin-Ramirez of Putnam
Championship Match
Kutter Christensen (Crater) 18-1, Jr. over Gannon McNulty (Redmond) 34-6, So. (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match
Arturo Echeverria (Hillsboro) 22-4, So. over Colton Annis (Thurston) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Seth Wynn (Lebanon) 42-4, Jr. over Eric Marin-Ramirez (Putnam) 27-19, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
165
1st Place - Bo Zurcher of Silverton
2nd Place - Ryland Walters of Crater
3rd Place - Gavin Pogue of Eagle Point
4th Place - Zechariah Halsey of Lebanon
5th Place - James Keinonen of Canby
6th Place - Emmett Curl of Hillsboro
Championship Match
Bo Zurcher (Silverton) 43-4, Sr. over Ryland Walters (Crater) 43-5, So. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Pogue (Eagle Point) 36-7, Jr. over Zechariah Halsey (Lebanon) 34-8, Jr. (MD 15-7)
5th Place Match
James Keinonen (Canby) 47-7, Sr. over Emmett Curl (Hillsboro) 26-13, So. (Fall 5:28)
175
1st Place - Leif Larwin of Bend
2nd Place - Isaiah Parsons of Canby
3rd Place - Justice Edmiston of West Albany
4th Place - Grady Cox of Lebanon
5th Place - Ethan Powell of Redmond
6th Place - Bryce Johnson of Thurston
Championship Match
Leif Larwin (Bend) 44-1, So. over Isaiah Parsons (Canby) 26-3, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
3rd Place Match
Justice Edmiston (West Albany) 37-11, Fr. over Grady Cox (Lebanon) 43-10, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
Ethan Powell (Redmond) 22-12, Sr. over Bryce Johnson (Thurston) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
190
1st Place - Carson Langford of Dallas
2nd Place - Orinn Hubbard of Redmond
3rd Place - Henry Samoylich of West Albany
4th Place - Efran Ybarra of South Albany
5th Place - Aiden Ojeda of McKay
6th Place - Langston Belding of Mountain View
Championship Match
Carson Langford (Dallas) 39-4, Fr. over Orinn Hubbard (Redmond) 41-10, Sr. (MD 15-1)
3rd Place Match
Henry Samoylich (West Albany) 46-10, Sr. over Efran Ybarra (South Albany) 39-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:08 (18-2))
5th Place Match
Aiden Ojeda (McKay) 24-13, Sr. over Langston Belding (Mountain View) 14-21, Sr. (Fall 1:25)
215
1st Place - Jackson Doman of Canby
2nd Place - Brash Henderson of Silverton
3rd Place - Travis Ege of Crater
4th Place - Jarrett Kelly of Canby
5th Place - Giovanni Gonzales of Crater
6th Place - Porter Keeney of Central
Championship Match
Jackson Doman (Canby) 46-0, Sr. over Brash Henderson (Silverton) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Travis Ege (Crater) 34-7, Jr. over Jarrett Kelly (Canby) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
Giovanni Gonzales (Crater) 14-10, Sr. over Porter Keeney (Central) 33-11, Sr. (M. For.)
285
1st Place - Isaac Jordan of Lebanon
2nd Place - Brian Cortez of Eagle Point
3rd Place - Peighton Rofinot of Thurston
4th Place - Alexander Maurer of Canby
5th Place - Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana of Ashland
6th Place - Lukas Quade of Bend
Championship Match
Isaac Jordan (Lebanon) 47-3, Sr. over Brian Cortez (Eagle Point) 37-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Peighton Rofinot (Thurston) 34-10, Sr. over Alexander Maurer (Canby) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana (Ashland) 20-14, Sr. over Lukas Quade (Bend) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 3:27)
Team Scores
1, Crater, 289
2, Thurston, 263.5
3, Canby, 182.5
4, Redmond, 138.5
5, Dallas, 128.5
6, West Albany, 100.5
7, Bend, 79.5
8, Lebanon, 77.5
9, Eagle Point, 67
10, Mountain View, 65.5
11, Hillsboro, 60
12, Silverton, 58.5
13, McKay, 49.5
14, Centennial, 41
15, Hood River Valley, 34
16, Crescent Valley, 32
17, Caldera, 29.5
18, Putnam, 26.5
19, South Albany, 21
20, Ashland, 17
6A Boys
106
1st Place - Kiah Worthington of Newberg
2nd Place - Jacob Jump of Newberg
3rd Place - Anthony Diaz of Oregon City
4th Place - Caden Burnett of Sherwood
5th Place - Max Bell of West Linn
6th Place - Yandel Basham of North Salem
Championship Match
Kiah Worthington (Newberg) 46-4, Jr. over Jacob Jump (Newberg) 40-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (17-0))
3rd Place Match
Anthony Diaz (Oregon City) 48-5, So. over Caden Burnett (Sherwood) 28-11, So. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
Max Bell (West Linn) 25-7, So. over Yandel Basham (North Salem) 28-12, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
113
1st Place - Darion Johnson of West Linn
2nd Place - Drew Dawson of Roseburg
3rd Place - Caleb Enoch of Clackamas
4th Place - Andres Mendoza of Sprague
5th Place - Aaron Burke of Sandy
6th Place - Brandon Kojiro of Sunset
Championship Match
Darion Johnson (West Linn) 35-7, Fr. over Drew Dawson (Roseburg) 31-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Enoch (Clackamas) 45-2, So. over Andres Mendoza (Sprague) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Aaron Burke (Sandy) 36-10, Jr. over Brandon Kojiro (Sunset) 35-9, Sr. (MD 18-4)
120
1st Place - Jorge De La Rosa of Forest Grove
2nd Place - Carter Dawson of Roseburg
3rd Place - Jack Olsen of Roseburg
4th Place - Elijah Borrayo of Lincoln
5th Place - Garrett Head of Barlow
6th Place - David Wheeler of West Linn
Championship Match
Jorge De La Rosa (Forest Grove) 48-2, So. over Carter Dawson (Roseburg) 18-4, Jr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
Jack Olsen (Roseburg) 29-11, So. over Elijah Borrayo (Lincoln) 36-4, So. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
Garrett Head (Barlow) 34-4, Sr. over David Wheeler (West Linn) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 3:05)
126
1st Place - Sawyer Keinonen of Newberg
2nd Place - Nico Farinola of Lincoln
3rd Place - Joseph Borraggine of North Medford
4th Place - Kingston Meadors of Newberg
5th Place - Olin Storlie of Barlow
6th Place - Brody Lybarger of Mountainside
Championship Match
Sawyer Keinonen (Newberg) 44-9, So. over Nico Farinola (Lincoln) 40-3, Sr. (Fall 1:05)
3rd Place Match
Joseph Borraggine (North Medford) 28-9, Sr. over Kingston Meadors (Newberg) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 3:11)
5th Place Match
Olin Storlie (Barlow) 39-7, Fr. over Brody Lybarger (Mountainside) 48-10, Sr. (SV-1 9-6)
132
1st Place - Amir Khanjan of Westview
2nd Place - Ryder Sprague of West Linn
3rd Place - Jonas Camillo of Sprague
4th Place - Styles Simpson of Lakeridge
5th Place - Austin Wilhelm of Newberg
6th Place - Nelson Campos of McMinnville
Championship Match
Amir Khanjan (Westview) 42-4, Jr. over Ryder Sprague (West Linn) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 12-11)
3rd Place Match
Jonas Camillo (Sprague) 36-14, So. over Styles Simpson (Lakeridge) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
Austin Wilhelm (Newberg) 35-14, Jr. over Nelson Campos (McMinnville) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
138
1st Place - Isaac Conner of Mountainside
2nd Place - Warren Cook of Forest Grove
3rd Place - Michael Martin of Grants Pass
4th Place - Dallas Ochoa of Liberty
5th Place - Elliot Mauck of Westview
6th Place - Owen Granberg of Gresham
Championship Match
Isaac Conner (Mountainside) 45-4, Fr. over Warren Cook (Forest Grove) 41-6, Jr. (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match
Michael Martin (Grants Pass) 39-12, Jr. over Dallas Ochoa (Liberty) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Elliot Mauck (Westview) 5-3, Sr. over Owen Granberg (Gresham) 31-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
144
1st Place - Oscar Doces of West Linn
2nd Place - Jorge Rodriguez of Century
3rd Place - Ethan Stock of Mountainside
4th Place - Yuika Node of Sunset
5th Place - Izak Hutchins of Roseburg
6th Place - Artem Bikmurzin of Newberg
Championship Match
Oscar Doces (West Linn) 30-4, Sr. over Jorge Rodriguez (Century) 46-7, So. (TF-1.5 5:01 (23-7))
3rd Place Match
Ethan Stock (Mountainside) 43-7, So. over Yuika Node (Sunset) 18-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Izak Hutchins (Roseburg) 19-9, Sr. over Artem Bikmurzin (Newberg) 16-7, Jr. (SV-1 11-8)
150
1st Place - Heston Likens of North Medford
2nd Place - Giovanni Silva of Westview
3rd Place - Mason Stucky of Sheldon
4th Place - Grayson Fabrycki of Sherwood
5th Place - Cody McLay of Tigard
6th Place - Deacon Odom of North Salem
Championship Match
Heston Likens (North Medford) 29-4, Jr. over Giovanni Silva (Westview) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 5:24)
3rd Place Match
Mason Stucky (Sheldon) 34-3, Jr. over Grayson Fabrycki (Sherwood) 29-11, So. (Fall 3:03)
5th Place Match
Cody McLay (Tigard) 43-9, Sr. over Deacon Odom (North Salem) 26-13, So. (TF-1.5 3:58 (19-3))
157
1st Place - Gus Amerson of Newberg
2nd Place - Titus Rodela of Jefferson (Portland)
3rd Place - Maclain Culp of West Linn
4th Place - Jaxon Camillo of Sprague
5th Place - Seth Hooley of Sandy
6th Place - Victor Shipley of Century
Championship Match
Gus Amerson (Newberg) 47-1, Sr. over Titus Rodela (Jefferson (Portland)) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match
Maclain Culp (West Linn) 29-6, Jr. over Jaxon Camillo (Sprague) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 15-13)
5th Place Match
Seth Hooley (Sandy) 30-10, Jr. over Victor Shipley (Century) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 1:46)
165
1st Place - Owen Hull of Grants Pass
2nd Place - Sullivan Puckett of Sprague
3rd Place - Michael Smith of West Linn
4th Place - Max Copus of Cleveland
5th Place - Maximus Rodriguez of North Salem
6th Place - Tyler Rietmann of Roseburg
Championship Match
Owen Hull (Grants Pass) 39-1, Sr. over Sullivan Puckett (Sprague) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 0:50)
3rd Place Match
Michael Smith (West Linn) 32-10, Sr. over Max Copus (Cleveland) 37-10, Sr. (Fall 2:50)
5th Place Match
Maximus Rodriguez (North Salem) 31-11, So. over Tyler Rietmann (Roseburg) 23-17, Sr. (MD 18-5)
175
1st Place - Bridger Foss of South Medford
2nd Place - Isaac Reynoso of Glencoe
3rd Place - Brandon Cook of Forest Grove
4th Place - Daniel Patrick of Roseburg
5th Place - Lucas Gray of West Linn
6th Place - Dane Hartmann of Franklin
Championship Match
Bridger Foss (South Medford) 39-1, Sr. over Isaac Reynoso (Glencoe) 37-7, Jr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Cook (Forest Grove) 47-6, Jr. over Daniel Patrick (Roseburg) 35-9, So. (Fall 3:25)
5th Place Match
Lucas Gray (West Linn) 27-5, Sr. over Dane Hartmann (Franklin) 30-3, Sr. (M. For.)
190
1st Place - Kenya Johnson of Sprague
2nd Place - Andres Hernandez of Sherwood
3rd Place - Corbyn Schumack of South Medford
4th Place - James Rolla Camden Roofener of Glencoe
5th Place - Preston Vandehey of Forest Grove
6th Place - Quinn Wilson of Sunset
Championship Match
Kenya Johnson (Sprague) 43-6, Sr. over Andres Hernandez (Sherwood) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Corbyn Schumack (South Medford) 41-10, Jr. over James Rolla Camden Roofener (Glencoe) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Preston Vandehey (Forest Grove) 30-12, Sr. over Quinn Wilson (Sunset) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
215
1st Place - Walter Dahme of Sherwood
2nd Place - Noah Lundy of Southridge
3rd Place - Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego
4th Place - Zadek Bowlby of Newberg
5th Place - Antonio Aguilar of Clackamas
6th Place - Kitiona Shinkle of West Salem
Championship Match
Walter Dahme (Sherwood) 35-8, Jr. over Noah Lundy (Southridge) 34-5, Sr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Lusiano Lopez (Lake Oswego) 25-1, Sr. over Zadek Bowlby (Newberg) 35-15, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
5th Place Match
Antonio Aguilar (Clackamas) 24-8, Sr. over Kitiona Shinkle (West Salem) 29-10, Jr. (MD 9-1)
285
1st Place - Isandre De La Torre of South Medford
2nd Place - Dominic Macon of Nelson
3rd Place - Noah Miner of Aloha
4th Place - Brody Sahlfeld of Glencoe
5th Place - Austin Phillips of Newberg
6th Place - Brock Sahlfeld of Glencoe
Championship Match
Isandre De La Torre (South Medford) 39-2, Jr. over Dominic Macon (Nelson) 35-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Noah Miner (Aloha) 39-3, Jr. over Brody Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 15-3, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Austin Phillips (Newberg) 44-14, Sr. over Brock Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 29-9, So. (Fall 4:50)
Team Scores
1, Newberg, 229.5
2, West Linn, 202.5
3, Roseburg, 145.5
4, Sprague, 134.5
5, Forest Grove, 130.5
tie, Sherwood, 130.5
7, South Medford, 123.5
8, Westview, 109
9, Grants Pass, 101
10, Glencoe, 88.5
tie, Sandy, 88.5
12, Mountainside, 84.5
13, Clackamas, 79
14, Sunset, 74.5
15, North Medford, 59.5
16, Tigard, 56
17, Oregon City, 48
18, Barlow, 47
19, Century, 45.5
20, Lincoln, 44
6A/5A Girls
100
1st Place - Sarahi Chavez of McKay
2nd Place - Marissa McGinnis of Dallas
3rd Place - Eily Asher of Thurston
4th Place - Chaya Palomo of Sprague
5th Place - Kiana Wedel of Century
6th Place - Madalyn Ladd of Summit
Championship Match
Sarahi Chavez (McKay) 35-0, Sr. over Marissa McGinnis (Dallas) 46-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:52 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Eily Asher (Thurston) 42-8, Sr. over Chaya Palomo (Sprague) 38-8, Jr. (Fall 0:42)
5th Place Match
Kiana Wedel (Century) 38-14, So. over Madalyn Ladd (Summit) 22-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
105
1st Place - Skyler Hall of North Medford
2nd Place - Paisley Conway of Newberg
3rd Place - Aileen Paniagua of McKay
4th Place - Kaydence Jeffreys of West Albany
5th Place - Amy Carlson of Clackamas
6th Place - Gemma DeLance of Redmond
Championship Match
Skyler Hall (North Medford) 27-3, Jr. over Paisley Conway (Newberg) 29-1, So. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
Aileen Paniagua (McKay) 41-3, So. over Kaydence Jeffreys (West Albany) 29-10, Sr. (Fall 1:26)
5th Place Match
Amy Carlson (Clackamas) 27-7, Sr. over Gemma DeLance (Redmond) 28-16, So. (Dec 5-1)
110
1st Place - Marlina Martinez of McNary
2nd Place - Ah Pymm McDaniel of Dallas
3rd Place - Nevaya Gerberg of Liberty
4th Place - Mica Tonnsen of Central
5th Place - Jamie Baldwin of South Medford
6th Place - Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza of Forest Grove
Championship Match
Marlina Martinez (McNary) 32-2, So. over Ah Pymm McDaniel (Dallas) 46-5, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:47 (19-2))
3rd Place Match
Nevaya Gerberg (Liberty) 28-8, Fr. over Mica Tonnsen (Central) 20-13, Jr. (MD 15-2)
5th Place Match
Jamie Baldwin (South Medford) 25-7, So. over Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza (Forest Grove) 28-19, Sr. (Fall 0:48)
115
1st Place - Polly Olliff of Dallas
2nd Place - Jennifer Russell of Corvallis
3rd Place - Emilia Ensrud of Canby
4th Place - Teagan Merritt of Thurston
5th Place - Valerie Bowman of Bend
6th Place - Fera Thomas of Lincoln
Championship Match
Polly Olliff (Dallas) 54-1, Sr. over Jennifer Russell (Corvallis) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
Emilia Ensrud (Canby) 43-6, So. over Teagan Merritt (Thurston) 34-8, So. (Dec 13-8)
5th Place Match
Valerie Bowman (Bend) 41-12, Jr. over Fera Thomas (Lincoln) 34-11, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
120
1st Place - Mia Pedersen of Redmond
2nd Place - McKayla Bonham of Silverton
3rd Place - Valkyrie Shambry of Oregon City
4th Place - Naudia Edmiston of West Albany
5th Place - Micah Muir of Lincoln
6th Place - Abbeline Richard of Barlow
Championship Match
Mia Pedersen (Redmond) 49-3, Jr. over McKayla Bonham (Silverton) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Valkyrie Shambry (Oregon City) 38-10, Sr. over Naudia Edmiston (West Albany) 42-5, Jr. (SV-1 6-3)
5th Place Match
Micah Muir (Lincoln) 33-10, Sr. over Abbeline Richard (Barlow) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
125
1st Place - Kailea Takahashi of Forest Grove
2nd Place - Joey Dean of Caldera
3rd Place - Taylor Ward of Barlow
4th Place - Layla Morris of Mountainside
5th Place - Archer McLain of Aloha
6th Place - Yasmin Pastrana of North Salem
Championship Match
Kailea Takahashi (Forest Grove) 36-2, Sr. over Joey Dean (Caldera) 34-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:36 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Taylor Ward (Barlow) 26-5, Fr. over Layla Morris (Mountainside) 51-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Archer McLain (Aloha) 29-12, Sr. over Yasmin Pastrana (North Salem) 29-12, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
130
1st Place - Zorina Johnson of Ida B. Wells
2nd Place - Sadie Hall of North Medford
3rd Place - Renae Cook of Forest Grove
4th Place - Amarie Medina of Hillsboro
5th Place - Kyra Mitchell of Hood RIver Valley
6th Place - Isabella Quesada of Canby
Championship Match
Zorina Johnson (Ida B. Wells) 29-0, Jr. over Sadie Hall (North Medford) 32-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (22-4))
3rd Place Match
Renae Cook (Forest Grove) 33-4, Jr. over Amarie Medina (Hillsboro) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
5th Place Match
Kyra Mitchell (Hood RIver Valley) 38-14, Sr. over Isabella Quesada (Canby) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 17-15)
135
1st Place - Audrey Robinson of Crater
2nd Place - Alana Troullier of Mountain View
3rd Place - Addison Burleigh of Mountainside
4th Place - Paige Carrier of Westview
5th Place - Reina Barnes-Rubio of Redmond
6th Place - Lita Haworth of Lebanon
Championship Match
Audrey Robinson (Crater) 20-1, Fr. over Alana Troullier (Mountain View) 27-4, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
Addison Burleigh (Mountainside) 48-9, Sr. over Paige Carrier (Westview) 41-11, Sr. (SV-1 5-2)
5th Place Match
Reina Barnes-Rubio (Redmond) 37-7, Sr. over Lita Haworth (Lebanon) 35-12, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
140
1st Place - Kennedy Blanton of Forest Grove
2nd Place - Kristal Zamora of Thurston
3rd Place - JaydaRae Nance of Redmond
4th Place - Makayla Dye of Tualatin
5th Place - Bianca Ballesteros of Aloha
6th Place - McKenna Unger of McNary
Championship Match
Kennedy Blanton (Forest Grove) 38-1, Sr. over Kristal Zamora (Thurston) 41-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
JaydaRae Nance (Redmond) 26-14, Sr. over Makayla Dye (Tualatin) 34-7, Sr. (Fall 3:50)
5th Place Match
Bianca Ballesteros (Aloha) 30-12, Sr. over McKenna Unger (McNary) 36-5, Jr. (M. For.)
145
1st Place - MacKenzie Shearon of Redmond
2nd Place - Jenna Rogers of Dallas
3rd Place - Jasmin Lopez Hernandez of McKay
4th Place - Elsa King of Southridge
5th Place - McKenna Sanchez of West Salem
6th Place - Maya Kruger of Parkrose
Championship Match
MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond) 39-1, Sr. over Jenna Rogers (Dallas) 46-7, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
Jasmin Lopez Hernandez (McKay) 38-12, Jr. over Elsa King (Southridge) 33-13, Sr. (Fall 4:23)
5th Place Match
McKenna Sanchez (West Salem) 23-10, Sr. over Maya Kruger (Parkrose) 20-4, Sr. (M. For.)
155
1st Place - Isabel Herring of Cleveland
2nd Place - Dema Al Rubaye of Aloha
3rd Place - Ashley Pineda-Lima of Century
4th Place - Esperanza Walsh of Grant
5th Place - Emily Fitzgerald of Eagle Point
6th Place - Gabriella Dyer of Dallas
Championship Match
Isabel Herring (Cleveland) 52-2, Sr. over Dema Al Rubaye (Aloha) 34-7, So. (Fall 1:09)
3rd Place Match
Ashley Pineda-Lima (Century) 20-7, Sr. over Esperanza Walsh (Grant) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Emily Fitzgerald (Eagle Point) 28-5, Jr. over Gabriella Dyer (Dallas) 38-13, Fr. (Fall 3:07)
170
1st Place - Natalie Wilhoit of Tigard
2nd Place - Abbie Hock of North Eugene
3rd Place - Ionela Macavei of Hillsboro
4th Place - Leticia Martinez of Hillsboro
5th Place - Sage Thatcher of Ashland
6th Place - Ryann Sharp of Corvallis
Championship Match
Natalie Wilhoit (Tigard) 38-7, Sr. over Abbie Hock (North Eugene) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match
Ionela Macavei (Hillsboro) 15-10, Jr. over Leticia Martinez (Hillsboro) 34-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Sage Thatcher (Ashland) 19-6, Jr. over Ryann Sharp (Corvallis) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:02)
190
1st Place - McKenzie Mills of David Douglas
2nd Place - Izabella Castlebery of Thurston
3rd Place - Alixia Hernandez of North Medford
4th Place - Sophia Zuniga of West Salem
5th Place - Natalia Solorio of Hood RIver Valley
6th Place - Dennece LaMothe of South Salem
Championship Match
McKenzie Mills (David Douglas) 30-2, Sr. over Izabella Castlebery (Thurston) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match
Alixia Hernandez (North Medford) 22-6, Sr. over Sophia Zuniga (West Salem) 25-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
Natalia Solorio (Hood RIver Valley) 37-10, Sr. over Dennece LaMothe (South Salem) 21-12, Fr. (Fall 1:29)
235
1st Place - Jennifer Soto of North Salem
2nd Place - Katelyn Klingler of Crater
3rd Place - Katiry Day of Thurston
4th Place - Evelynn Littejohn of North Salem
5th Place - Mia Nicasio of South Medford
6th Place - Brooklyn Jackson of David Douglas
Championship Match
Jennifer Soto (North Salem) 26-5, Sr. over Katelyn Klingler (Crater) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
3rd Place Match
Katiry Day (Thurston) 29-9, So. over Evelynn Littejohn (North Salem) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 1:16)
5th Place Match
Mia Nicasio (South Medford) 19-10, So. over Brooklyn Jackson (David Douglas) 15-12, So. (M. For.)
Team Scores
1, Thurston, 124
2, Redmond, 114.5
3, Dallas, 113
4, Forest Grove, 95
5, McKay, 85.5
6, North Medford, 74
7, Aloha, 71
8, Hillsboro, 67
9, North Salem, 66
10, Crater, 57.5
11, Mountainside, 49
12, McNary, 47.5
13, David Douglas, 47
14, West Albany, 41
15, Century, 40
tie, West Salem, 40
17, Corvallis, 37
18, Barlow, 35
19, Cleveland, 33
tie, Tigard, 33
