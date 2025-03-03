High School

Highlights, top performances from Oregon (OSAA) big-school wrestling state championships

The bigger classifications took center stage Saturday night at Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum with the finals for Class 6A and 5A boys and 6A/5A girls

René Ferrán

Wells junior Zorina Johnson capped a dominant run through the Class 6A/5A girls 130-pound bracket with a technical fall over fellow returning champion Sadie Hall of North Medford in Saturday's final.
Oregon's largest classifications took center stage Saturday night, with the finals for the Class 6A and 5A boys and 6A/5A girls taking place at the OSAA wrestling state championships at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Here’s a look at some of the top highlights and memorable performances from the 77th edition of the tournament.

Class 6A boys

South Medford's De La Torre throws heavyweight surprise to close meet

Isandre De La Torre knew the odds facing him when the South Medford junior took the mat for the 285-pound final to close the 6A championships.

isa de la torre south Medford
Across from him stood Nelson senior Dominic Macon, the defending champion who had won 67 consecutive matches and will head to the University of Washington to play defensive lineman for the football team.

But De La Torre had been in a similar situation last year as the top seed at 215, losing in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego. He knew the pressure that goes with being the favorite and the freedom he felt as a No. 3 seed.

“I came in here to win it all,” De La Torre said. “I had a great mindset going into it. I knew it was whoever wanted it more.”

De La Torre trailed 2-1 after Macon reversed him early in the third period. He received a penalty point to tie the score, but it looked as if Macon would use his size and strength to ride him out and get to overtime — where a year ago, he pinned Aloha’s Noah Miner to win the title.

isa de la torre south Medford
But De La Torre got the benefit of a close decision, with the referees agreeing he’d escaped just before both wrestlers went out of bounds with 19 seconds left. While he received a stalling warning running out the clock, he was able to stave off Macon for the 3-2 victory.

De La Torre credited “my quickness and my gas tank” with pulling the upset.

“It really showed at the end,” he said. “That was pure determination, trying to work with what I have.”

Grants Pass' Hull returns from major knee injury to win second title

Owen Hull knows all about determination.

The Grants Pass senior showed plenty in returning from a knee injury that cost him a shot at defending his state title a year ago and required two surgeries before he returned to the mat in mid-December.

He doesn’t dwell on what might have been, either.

owen hull grants pass
“I can’t change it, you know, so why worry about it,” Hull said after pinning Sprague’s Sullivan Puckett in 50 seconds to win the 165 title.

Hull’s victory, the second-fastest of the night, capped a dominant run through the bracket that included two first-period pins and a technical fall in the semifinals against Cleveland’s Max Copus.

“It’s kind of an exclamation point,” said Hull, who has committed to Southern Oregon. “I wanted to make a statement in my final match in high school, my final time putting on my shoes and going out there and competing. I mean, there’s not a better way to go.”

No dramatics this time for West Linn's Doces as he closes career with third title

As dominant as Oscar Doces has been over his three seasons wearing a West Linn singlet, it’s easy to forget that as a freshman at Wells, he won a PIL district title but lost in the blood round to miss the podium.

He made his third state championship run look easy, pinning his first-round opponent before posting four technical falls, including a 23-7 win over Century’s Jorge Rodriguez in the 144 final.

oscar doces west linn René Ferrán
Unlike last year’s 2-1 win over Newberg’s Zachary Keinonen in the ultimate tiebreaker that elicited a burst of emotions from Doces, he seemed downright subdued after the victory that capped one of the best three-year runs in recent history.

“I would just say just my confidence,” Doces said of the difference over the past couple of seasons. “It’s all mental. All glory to God. I put all my anxiety on Him and let Him take control.

“You know, I’m not perfect. There’s still more things I want to do, but it’s not really me out there, honestly. It’s all God.”

Doces actually trailed early — the only deficit he faced all weekend — after Rodriguez got only the second takedown Doces allowed in five matches.

But it took Doces six seconds to slip away, and he took down Rodriguez six more times over the next four minutes to record the technical fall.

“He got me at first, but I knew he couldn’t hang the rest of the match,” Doces said. “I knew I just had to put it on him. It was my day.”

South Medford's Foss joins wrestling legend among program's multi-time champions

Since Bridger Foss arrived at South Medford from Oakes, N.D., three years ago, he’s made the state finals three times, ended the Panthers’ 24-year title drought last year as an undefeated champion, and completed a 39-1 season this weekend by becoming the program’s first two-time champion since the legendary Les Gutches won three in a row from 1989-91.

bridger foss south medford
“I could never have imagined that,” Foss said after his 10-0 major decision over Glencoe’s Isaac Reynoso in the 175 final. “Never. It’s so, like, out there. I guess this truly means you can kind of do whatever you put your mind to.”

Foss completed a dominant five-match run during which he pinned his first three opponents and didn’t give up a point.

“Going back-to-back is special,” he said. “Winning last year was one thing. Coming back and doing it again is like the next-best thing you can do.”

Forest Grove's De La Rosa comes back after losing 2024 final to win 120 crown

A year after Forest Grove sophomore Jorge De La Rosa lost in the state final, he closed the deal with an empathic 9-1 major decision over Roseburg junior Carter Dawson.

jorge de la rosa forest grove
De La Rosa’s only loss last season came in the state final to three-time champion Gage Singleton of Roseburg, and he said the memory of that defeat “fueled me every day during practice to make sure I was ready for this moment when it came back around again.

“Whenever something bad like that happens in a match, at first, I might see it as a negative, but you have to try to turn it into a positive to get the best out of the situation. It helps you grow and develop better as an athlete. I worked really hard to make sure to fix those mistakes I made and made sure they wouldn’t happen and I would capitalize on his.”

The two also met in last year’s semifinals, when De La Rosa pulled out a 4-2 victory over Dawson, who transferred to Roseburg after winning a state title at 3A Glide as a freshman. They also wrestled many times during their youth wrestling days.

“I grew up with him. I’d seen him around here since I was a little kid,” De La Rosa said. “I was confident in my abilities and all my training to get to this moment.”

Newberg's Amerson repeats as champion, caps Tigers' second consecutive title

The final Newberg wrestler to take the mat as the Tigers closed out a second consecutive team title and fifth in the past six years was senior 157-pounder Gus Amerson, who won his second gold medal by pinning Jefferson’s Titus Rodela 57 seconds into the second period.

gus amerson Newberg celebration
“It feels amazing,” he said. “And it feels even better with all the people around me. Winning, losing — we're all fighting. I couldn’t have asked for a better team for the past four years.”

It marked the second year in a row Amerson met Rodela in the final — and the second time he pinned the Democrats junior to close out a Newberg championship.

This team title was much more hard-fought than the previous four.

“We love fighting. Love when they fight back,” said Amerson, who will wrestle at Menlo College next season. “It shows how tough we are. It shows that the numbers don’t matter because we go out there and leave it all on the mat.”

Notes

  • Freshman Isaac Conner became the first Mountainside boy to win a state title with a 14-6 major decision over Forest Grove’s Warren Cook at 138. (Layla Morris won last year at 6A/5A girls 115.) “It’s a good, good feeling,” Conner said. “I feel like we’ve got a great program, and each year, we just keep getting better and better.”
darion johnson
  • West Linn freshman Darion Johnson derailed Roseburg junior Drew Dawson’s hopes of becoming a four-time champion, pulling out a 9-4 decision over the two-time titlist in the 113 final. Dawson, who pinned Johnson in the first round of their Reser’s Tournament of Champions semifinal last month, won at Glide as a freshman and in the 106 final last year after transferring to Roseburg.
  • Westview and Sherwood had lengthy title droughts end Saturday. Junior Amir Khanjan became the Wildcats’ first champion since 2020, holding on despite giving up two stalling points for a 12-11 decision over West Linn’s Ryder Sprague at 132. Reser’s TOC finalist Walter Dahme snapped the Bowmen’s six-year drought with a second-period pin of Southridge’s Noah Lundy, who knocked off defending champion Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego in the semifinals.

Class 5A boys

Clash of the titans goes to Canby's Doman as he completes second undefeated season

The marquee match of the boys tournaments Saturday night pitted two former champions in their final high school match.

jackson doman canby
Canby senior Jackson Doman closed his career with his 91st consecutive victory, successfully defending his 215 title with a 5-0 decision over Silverton senior Brash Henderson, last year’s 285 champion.

Doman hoped to wrestle Henderson at last month’s Reser’s TOC, only for Walter Dahme to defeat Henderson in the semifinals, so he appreciated the opportunity to square off against Henderson in his final match before heading on his two-year mission to Brazil and a football career at BYU.

“It feels good to go out on a good win,” Doman said. “I know that kid — he’s really good. He works hard. Props to him for making me work and making me want to work harder in practice.

“You know, he’s the reason I work hard at practice every day, so I want to thank him for that. And I’m grateful for the good ending match of my career.”

jackson doman canby
The two champions had met once this season in the final of the Larry Owings tournament, with Doman winning a 2-1 decision. Doman acknowledged being “a little cautious, a little nervous” in that match, and Saturday’s match played out in similar fashion.

They wrestled a cagey first period to a scoreless draw, and Henderson chose the down position to start the second. Doman rode him the entire way, then worked him into a cradle for four near-fall points in the final seconds.

Doman added an escape point to start the third period, and the rest of the match played out as the first period had — with both parrying and feinting but unable to penetrate the other’s defense.

“This is obviously a great feeling,” Doman said. “A little tired, but a great feeling, putting in that work up in the room every day.

“It just feels great, super proud, and just grateful for everyone who helped me get to where I am today.”

'Showing up and just showing off.' Larwin brothers bring home two titles to Bend

Brothers Eric and Leif Larwin arrived at Memorial Coliseum on different career paths.

Eric Larwin
Eric, a senior 150-pounder for Bend, sought to complete an undefeated season with his first state title after coming close the previous season.

Leif, a sophomore 175-pounder, lost only once this season as he looked to win a second title toward his goal of becoming the first Lava Bear to win four championships.

Eric was the first to take the mat, finishing a 32-0 season with a 16-2 major decision over Crater’s Jaxon Godley. The four-time state placer said “the confidence has always been there” regarding his career, but what set this season apart was something extra.

“It has been a relentless belief in myself, my abilities — a belief that no matter what happens, I know that I’m going to work the hardest,” he said. “So, I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do, but at the end of the day, when I step on that mat, I’m prepared and ready to compete. And here at the state tournament, it paid off, and I think it should.”

Leif watched as his older brother won his first crown and acknowledged that “just watching him get his first title, I can’t even describe this feeling. I felt so much joy watching him before my match. I was trying to stay focused, but being able to watch him win just meant more than anything.”

Then, Leif went out and became the first Bend wrestler to win multiple titles, pinning Canby’s Isaiah Parsons 22 seconds into the second period to complete a 44-1 season.

leif larwin
“Both years, I was coming in as a No. 1 seed, but this year, I knew what it would take,” Leif said. “The circle is the same size as the one I’ve wrestled on since I was 5 years old. I treat every match the same and come in with the same intensity. A finals match is no different from my first match of the tournament. I just want to come here and dominate, and that’s exactly what I did.”

It’s definitely a family affair, with their father, Luke, in their corner as Lava Bears head coach, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We were just talking about this the other day,” Eric said. “It’s really a special thing to be able to have a younger brother as a training partner — you know, the guy who you would go to get a soda with after practice. 

“Together, we have been in this process since we were little kids, and now we’re here — we’re high schoolers competing at the biggest tournament in the state, showing up and just showing off with dominant performances.”

Hutchins does his part to help Crater win first team title since 2017

Another wrestler who completed an undefeated season with a state title is Crater senior Joey Hutchins, who finished the season 43-0 with a 9-2 decision over Dallas’ Sully Hill.

joey hutchins crater
Hutchins came back from a major knee injury during middle school to reach the 3A 113 final as a freshman at Cascade Christian, where he lost to Burns’ Kale Cornell (the first of Cornell’s four titles). After transferring to Crater, he finished third as a sophomore before winning back-to-back gold medals.

“This one was probably the easier one,” Hutchins said. “It’s just part of competing at the state tournament. I know what it’s like to be on this stage.”

Hutchins said he felt no nerves entering the meet undefeated, but as a team captain for the Comets, he acknowledged the pressure that role carried as they fought to win their first team title since 2017.

“To do my part as a leader and get the job done, winning state, sets a good example,” he said. “It creates a lot of momentum for the rest of my teammates to continue to compete and win titles.”

Dallas' Langford adds first state title to burgeoning resumé

Dallas freshman Carson Langford has won gold medals on the international stage during his young career.

carson langford dallas celebration
Still, he didn’t downplay the significance of winning his first high school state title with a 15-1 major decision over Redmond senior Orinn Hubbard — the only one of his four matches to go the distance this weekend.

“This is definitely something to be proud of and something you shouldn’t just throw down in the dirt if you’ve had bigger accomplishments,” said Langford, who won the freestyle and Greco-Roman titles at the U15 Pan American Championships last June. 

“I’m still working up this ladder. There's still work that needs to be done. So, this is a great way to see where I'm at.”

This wasn’t Langford’s first visit to the Coliseum, having come to watch older brother Cole wrestle for a state title last year. Cole lost to Jackson Doman 6-2 in the final.

“Since I came and watched my brother compete here and all of the guys that were older than me, I always kept in the back of my head that someday, I was going to come out and be a four-timer, the first one from Dallas,” Carson said.

Notes

  • The Larwins weren’t the only set of brothers to win state titles Saturday night. Thurston’s Lukas and Michael Salas Sanchez took the mat in consecutive matches, with Lukas defeating fellow freshman Shane Smoker of Crater 9-5 in the 106 final, followed by Michael completing a 46-0 season with a 19-4 technical fall of fellow sophomore Aiden Welsick of Centennial.
  • Crater didn’t quite match Crescent Valley’s 7-for-8 performance in state finals as the Raiders won the 2022 team title, but the Comets had five of their eight finalists get their hands raised during their title-winning effort. Joining Hutchins as two-time champions were sophomores Jeremiah Oliva (120) and Aidan Godley (144) as well as juniors Jaret Hickey (138) and Kutter Christensen (157).
  • Silverton senior Bo Zurcher completed the Reser’s-state title combination by defeating Crater’s Ryland Walters 5-3 in the 165 final. Walters, the younger brother of four-time state champion Hayden Walters, was the only wrestler to beat Eric Larwin this season, doing so in the North Bend Coast Classic final.

Class 6A/5A girls

Dallas' Olliff celebrates one final time with Dad after clinching third title

As Polly Olliff walked off the mat one final time, awaiting the Dallas senior was her father, Tony.

Dallas' Polly Olliff / René Ferrán

Tony stepped aside as the Dragons’ boys coach after leading them to two titles during his tenure so that he could spend more time working with his daughter. He sat in her corner as Polly defeated her rival, Corvallis senior Jennifer Russell, 10-3 in the 115 final for her third state championship.

As she crossed the mat after shaking the Spartans coaches’ hands, Dad engulfed her in an embrace, lifting her off the ground and rocking her several times.

“These four years have been amazing with my dad,” said Olliff, who lost only once in her four state meets, placing third as a freshman. “So special. I’m just so thankful for him and my mom (Connie), because without her, my mental game would be gone. She helps keep me down-to-earth and talks to me about Jesus, and I appreciate her so much.”

Olliff finished the season 54-1, with her loss coming to Russell in the Lady Dragon final. The season before, Olliff’s only loss was also to Russell in the Tod Surmon final. Both times, Olliff was able to avenge the defeat in the state final.

polly olliff dallas
Although the rivals met seven times over the past two years, Olliff said the two aren’t close off the mat. 

“We both care very much about this sport, and we care about competing more than making friends,” Olliff said. “But I would like to reach out to her and let her know how much I appreciate her as a competitor. 

“She’s so important to me because I know throughout the season, both of us are working to beat each other. We improved because of each other, and I’m very thankful for her.”

Olliff became the third Dallas wrestler to win three titles, joining Jason Buce (1991-93) and Mathew Hofenbredl (2012-13, 2015), and she was quick to credit her support system for helping her accomplish the feat.

“I just have so many people helping me,” she said. “I could not have done this on my own. I couldn’t have done it without our program.”

'I love taking out a 1-seed.' Wells' Johnson wins battle of returning champions

Wells junior Zorina Johnson didn’t take too much offense to being a No. 2 seed in the 130 bracket despite being a returning state champion.

zorina johnson wells
“I don’t really pay attention to seeding,” she said. “But I love taking out a 1-seed.”

Johnson really relished taking out this No. 1 seed, defeating North Medford senior Sadie Hall — also a returning champion and three-time finalist — in a 22-4 technical fall that improved her high school record to 64-1.

“I love it. I love it. I love the best comp I can get,” said Johnson, whose only loss came in the state final as a freshman. “At the end of the day, I was confident in myself because of my coaches and all the work that has been put in. I really just wanted to elevate my level, going for tech falls.”

In fact, her goal for the weekend was to record only technical falls, but she came up short — she pinned first-round opponent Evelyn McKenzie of Southridge in 73 seconds.

“Well, I know I’m dominant in this bracket,” Johnson said. “And going in, I wasn’t going for a win. I’ve already won state. I’m going for tech falls — all tech falls. And I almost got my goal, but I’m almost counting it. So, I’m really grateful I was able to do that.”

North Medford junior moves one step closer to four-timer status

Hall’s younger sister, Skyler, kept alive her quest to become the first girl to win four OSAA state championships since girls wrestling became an official sport in 2019.

skyler hall north Medford celebration
The junior pinned Newberg sophomore Paisley Conway in the first round of their 105 final to win her third state championship.

It was the second year in a row the two met in the finals, with Hall beating Conway in a 4-3 decision last season. Conway pinned Hall in the first round of their meeting this season in the Lady Dragon semifinals and thus held the No. 1 seed for the rematch.

“We’ve been back-and-forth for a couple of years now,” Hall said. “We’ve been wrestling each other since we were really little, and losing to her definitely stung after I’d beaten her in the finals. So, it definitely gave me motivation. I was putting in way more time than I think I would have had it not happened.”

Hall said the primary lesson she took from her loss at Lady Dragon was “not to change my wrestling. I changed my wrestling for her in that match. I was very defensive instead of offensive. I came out here, and I was offensive, and that’s how I won.”

And now, she’ll try to reach the Coliseum again next year, looking to etch her name in the record book and become the first wrestler from Medford to win four titles.

“It’s a little nerve-racking, but it’s also super exciting,” she said. “That’s my goal, and so I’ve got to work even harder this coming year because I’ve had this target on my back for a while now, and it’s getting even bigger the more I win.”

Forest Grove's Takahashi bounces back from district defeat to win second gold medal

Forest Grove senior Kailea Takahashi entered the state tournament as the third-place finisher at district, wrestling while she was sick and losing in the semifinals to Aloha’s Archer McLain.

kailea Takahashi forest grove
“It wasn’t my greatest match, I know,” Takahashi said. “But it doesn’t matter at districts. You just make it here. This is where everything happens — big upsets and everything.”

She knew that all too well. After winning a state title as a sophomore, she was upset by Sadie Hall in the final last season in a 4-3 decision that stuck in her craw all year.

“I really, really wanted to come back and prove something,” Takahashi said. “It was the biggest thing going from state champ to second.”

In the semifinals, Takahashi faced returning champion Layla Morris of Mountainside, who entered 50-0 and on a 66-match win streak, but Takahashi dominated the match from the start, earning a 5-0 decision.

There was no letdown in the final, with Takahashi romping to a 16-1 technical fall over Caldera junior Joey Dean to become the first Forest Grove wrestler to win multiple championships since Jake Bennett (2011-12).

The first person to greet her was her father, Guy, who coached her every step of her journey.

kailea Takahashi forest grove
“It is amazing. Just the best thing,” said Takahashi, who finished her career 145-15. “We have our ups and downs in practice, but I know he’s my dad. I know he’s always there for me, and he wants this more than I do sometimes.”

Notes

  • McKay senior Sarahi Chavez completed her fabulous career with a 19-4 technical fall over Dallas’ Marissa McGinnis, running her win streak to 51 (including a 35-0 record this season). Chavez reached the state finals all four seasons, successfully defending her title from a year ago and finishing her career 112-8.
sarahi chavez mckay René Ferrán
  • Redmond senior MacKenzie Shearon, a state champion two years ago, concluded a 39-1 season with a first-round pin of Dallas’ Jenna Rogers, and junior teammate Mia Pedersen finally got over the hump after losing in the finals the previous two years, pinning McKayla Bonham of Silverton in 98 seconds to finish the season 49-3.
  • Cleveland senior Isabel Herring won her second title by pinning Aloha’s Dema Al Rubaye in 69 seconds in the 155 final, extending the Warriors’ streak of having a girls state champion to five years.

RESULTS

5A Boys

106

1st Place - Lukas Salas-Sanchez of Thurston

2nd Place - Shane Smoker of Crater

3rd Place - Alexander Nunez of Dallas

4th Place - Conner Hoyt of West Albany

5th Place - Brayden Martinez of Crater

6th Place - Jacob Smoker of Caldera

Championship Match

Lukas Salas-Sanchez (Thurston) 38-3, Fr. over Shane Smoker (Crater) 31-15, Fr. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Alexander Nunez (Dallas) 21-10, Fr. over Conner Hoyt (West Albany) 41-12, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Brayden Martinez (Crater) 26-12, Fr. over Jacob Smoker (Caldera) 21-7, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

113

1st Place - Michael Salas Sanchez of Thurston

2nd Place - Aiden Welsick of Centennial

3rd Place - Sebastian Romero of McKay

4th Place - Nathan Ramirez of Dallas

5th Place - A.J. Perez of Crater

6th Place - Hunter Danks of Mountain View

Championship Match

Michael Salas Sanchez (Thurston) 46-0, So. over Aiden Welsick (Centennial) 43-10, So. (TF-1.5 5:23 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Sebastian Romero (McKay) 45-6, Jr. over Nathan Ramirez (Dallas) 31-6, Sr. (MD 11-2)

5th Place Match

A.J. Perez (Crater) 18-9, Fr. over Hunter Danks (Mountain View) 32-15, So. (Dec 5-3)

120

1st Place - Jeremiah Oliva of Crater

2nd Place - Mason Hakki of Thurston

3rd Place - Aiden Nelmes of Mountain View

4th Place - Conner Farlow of Hood River Valley

5th Place - Owen Hoyt of West Albany

6th Place - Trey Smith of Canby

Championship Match

Jeremiah Oliva (Crater) 41-1, So. over Mason Hakki (Thurston) 27-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Aiden Nelmes (Mountain View) 44-8, Jr. over Conner Farlow (Hood River Valley) 39-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Owen Hoyt (West Albany) 43-8, Sr. over Trey Smith (Canby) 43-8, So. (Fall 3:43)

126

1st Place - Colton Hankey of Crescent Valley

2nd Place - Ryder Lee of Redmond

3rd Place - Joseph Johnson of Dallas

4th Place - Truman Winningham of Thurston

5th Place - Sawyer Greenstreet of Thurston

6th Place - Dean Williams of Canby

Championship Match

Colton Hankey (Crescent Valley) 34-4, So. over Ryder Lee (Redmond) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:42)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Johnson (Dallas) 32-10, Sr. over Truman Winningham (Thurston) 27-11, So. (MD 15-3)

5th Place Match

Sawyer Greenstreet (Thurston) 23-11, Fr. over Dean Williams (Canby) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 5:20)

132

1st Place - Joey Hutchins of Crater

2nd Place - Sully Hill of Dallas

3rd Place - Billy Jackson of Redmond

4th Place - Sean Regas of Thurston

5th Place - Alexander V Ho of Parkrose

6th Place - Tyler Bloomfield of West Albany

Championship Match

Joey Hutchins (Crater) 43-0, Sr. over Sully Hill (Dallas) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Billy Jackson (Redmond) 47-6, Sr. over Sean Regas (Thurston) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Alexander V Ho (Parkrose) 26-6, Sr. over Tyler Bloomfield (West Albany) 39-16, Jr. (Fall 1:39)

138

1st Place - Jaret Hickey of Crater

2nd Place - Holton Halstead of Thurston

3rd Place - Mason Thynes of Redmond

4th Place - Jaxon Harada of Thurston

5th Place - Thomas Wippel of Eagle Point

6th Place - John Browning of Redmond

Championship Match

Jaret Hickey (Crater) 40-1, Jr. over Holton Halstead (Thurston) 27-5, Sr. (Dec 14-8)

3rd Place Match

Mason Thynes (Redmond) 41-11, Sr. over Jaxon Harada (Thurston) 32-18, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

5th Place Match

Thomas Wippel (Eagle Point) 28-12, So. over John Browning (Redmond) 38-14, Sr. (Dec 11-5)

144

1st Place - Aidan Godley of Crater

2nd Place - Matthew Young of Canby

3rd Place - Jaden Ellis of Thurston

4th Place - Tyler Basey of Dallas

5th Place - Denny Dean Jr of Caldera

6th Place - Flynn Brandrup of Hillsboro

Championship Match

Aidan Godley (Crater) 37-3, So. over Matthew Young (Canby) 37-5, Sr. (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Jaden Ellis (Thurston) 42-10, Jr. over Tyler Basey (Dallas) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 12-9)

5th Place Match

Denny Dean Jr (Caldera) 36-6, Sr. over Flynn Brandrup (Hillsboro) 31-6, Sr. (M. For.)

150

1st Place - Eric Larwin of Bend

2nd Place - Jaxon Godley of Crater

3rd Place - Jesse Hernandez of Putnam

4th Place - Bill Matheus of Thurston

5th Place - William Doman of Canby

6th Place - Clayton Waldron of Mountain View

Championship Match

Eric Larwin (Bend) 32-0, Sr. over Jaxon Godley (Crater) 38-3, Jr. (MD 16-2)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Hernandez (Putnam) 36-6, Sr. over Bill Matheus (Thurston) 39-11, Jr. (MD 17-9)

5th Place Match

William Doman (Canby) 28-13, So. over Clayton Waldron (Mountain View) 29-11, Jr. (MD 20-11)

157

1st Place - Kutter Christensen of Crater

2nd Place - Gannon McNulty of Redmond

3rd Place - Arturo Echeverria of Hillsboro

4th Place - Colton Annis of Thurston

5th Place - Seth Wynn of Lebanon

6th Place - Eric Marin-Ramirez of Putnam

Championship Match

Kutter Christensen (Crater) 18-1, Jr. over Gannon McNulty (Redmond) 34-6, So. (MD 15-3)

3rd Place Match

Arturo Echeverria (Hillsboro) 22-4, So. over Colton Annis (Thurston) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Seth Wynn (Lebanon) 42-4, Jr. over Eric Marin-Ramirez (Putnam) 27-19, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

165

1st Place - Bo Zurcher of Silverton

2nd Place - Ryland Walters of Crater

3rd Place - Gavin Pogue of Eagle Point

4th Place - Zechariah Halsey of Lebanon

5th Place - James Keinonen of Canby

6th Place - Emmett Curl of Hillsboro

Championship Match

Bo Zurcher (Silverton) 43-4, Sr. over Ryland Walters (Crater) 43-5, So. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Pogue (Eagle Point) 36-7, Jr. over Zechariah Halsey (Lebanon) 34-8, Jr. (MD 15-7)

5th Place Match

James Keinonen (Canby) 47-7, Sr. over Emmett Curl (Hillsboro) 26-13, So. (Fall 5:28)

175

1st Place - Leif Larwin of Bend

2nd Place - Isaiah Parsons of Canby

3rd Place - Justice Edmiston of West Albany

4th Place - Grady Cox of Lebanon

5th Place - Ethan Powell of Redmond

6th Place - Bryce Johnson of Thurston

Championship Match

Leif Larwin (Bend) 44-1, So. over Isaiah Parsons (Canby) 26-3, Sr. (Fall 2:22)

3rd Place Match

Justice Edmiston (West Albany) 37-11, Fr. over Grady Cox (Lebanon) 43-10, So. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

Ethan Powell (Redmond) 22-12, Sr. over Bryce Johnson (Thurston) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

190

1st Place - Carson Langford of Dallas

2nd Place - Orinn Hubbard of Redmond

3rd Place - Henry Samoylich of West Albany

4th Place - Efran Ybarra of South Albany

5th Place - Aiden Ojeda of McKay

6th Place - Langston Belding of Mountain View

Championship Match

Carson Langford (Dallas) 39-4, Fr. over Orinn Hubbard (Redmond) 41-10, Sr. (MD 15-1)

3rd Place Match

Henry Samoylich (West Albany) 46-10, Sr. over Efran Ybarra (South Albany) 39-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:08 (18-2))

5th Place Match

Aiden Ojeda (McKay) 24-13, Sr. over Langston Belding (Mountain View) 14-21, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

215

1st Place - Jackson Doman of Canby

2nd Place - Brash Henderson of Silverton

3rd Place - Travis Ege of Crater

4th Place - Jarrett Kelly of Canby

5th Place - Giovanni Gonzales of Crater

6th Place - Porter Keeney of Central

Championship Match

Jackson Doman (Canby) 46-0, Sr. over Brash Henderson (Silverton) 41-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Travis Ege (Crater) 34-7, Jr. over Jarrett Kelly (Canby) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

Giovanni Gonzales (Crater) 14-10, Sr. over Porter Keeney (Central) 33-11, Sr. (M. For.)

285

1st Place - Isaac Jordan of Lebanon

2nd Place - Brian Cortez of Eagle Point

3rd Place - Peighton Rofinot of Thurston

4th Place - Alexander Maurer of Canby

5th Place - Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana of Ashland

6th Place - Lukas Quade of Bend

Championship Match

Isaac Jordan (Lebanon) 47-3, Sr. over Brian Cortez (Eagle Point) 37-11, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Peighton Rofinot (Thurston) 34-10, Sr. over Alexander Maurer (Canby) 33-13, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Kekoa Kaho`O Kaulana (Ashland) 20-14, Sr. over Lukas Quade (Bend) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 3:27)

Team Scores

1, Crater, 289

2, Thurston, 263.5

3, Canby, 182.5

4, Redmond, 138.5

5, Dallas, 128.5

6, West Albany, 100.5

7, Bend, 79.5

8, Lebanon, 77.5

9, Eagle Point, 67

10, Mountain View, 65.5

11, Hillsboro, 60

12, Silverton, 58.5

13, McKay, 49.5

14, Centennial, 41

15, Hood River Valley, 34

16, Crescent Valley, 32

17, Caldera, 29.5

18, Putnam, 26.5

19, South Albany, 21

20, Ashland, 17

6A Boys

106

1st Place - Kiah Worthington of Newberg

2nd Place - Jacob Jump of Newberg

3rd Place - Anthony Diaz of Oregon City

4th Place - Caden Burnett of Sherwood

5th Place - Max Bell of West Linn

6th Place - Yandel Basham of North Salem

Championship Match

Kiah Worthington (Newberg) 46-4, Jr. over Jacob Jump (Newberg) 40-12, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (17-0))

3rd Place Match

Anthony Diaz (Oregon City) 48-5, So. over Caden Burnett (Sherwood) 28-11, So. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Max Bell (West Linn) 25-7, So. over Yandel Basham (North Salem) 28-12, Fr. (Fall 0:35)

113

1st Place - Darion Johnson of West Linn

2nd Place - Drew Dawson of Roseburg

3rd Place - Caleb Enoch of Clackamas

4th Place - Andres Mendoza of Sprague

5th Place - Aaron Burke of Sandy

6th Place - Brandon Kojiro of Sunset

Championship Match

Darion Johnson (West Linn) 35-7, Fr. over Drew Dawson (Roseburg) 31-8, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Caleb Enoch (Clackamas) 45-2, So. over Andres Mendoza (Sprague) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Aaron Burke (Sandy) 36-10, Jr. over Brandon Kojiro (Sunset) 35-9, Sr. (MD 18-4)

120

1st Place - Jorge De La Rosa of Forest Grove

2nd Place - Carter Dawson of Roseburg

3rd Place - Jack Olsen of Roseburg

4th Place - Elijah Borrayo of Lincoln

5th Place - Garrett Head of Barlow

6th Place - David Wheeler of West Linn

Championship Match

Jorge De La Rosa (Forest Grove) 48-2, So. over Carter Dawson (Roseburg) 18-4, Jr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Jack Olsen (Roseburg) 29-11, So. over Elijah Borrayo (Lincoln) 36-4, So. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

Garrett Head (Barlow) 34-4, Sr. over David Wheeler (West Linn) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 3:05)

126

1st Place - Sawyer Keinonen of Newberg

2nd Place - Nico Farinola of Lincoln

3rd Place - Joseph Borraggine of North Medford

4th Place - Kingston Meadors of Newberg

5th Place - Olin Storlie of Barlow

6th Place - Brody Lybarger of Mountainside

Championship Match

Sawyer Keinonen (Newberg) 44-9, So. over Nico Farinola (Lincoln) 40-3, Sr. (Fall 1:05)

3rd Place Match

Joseph Borraggine (North Medford) 28-9, Sr. over Kingston Meadors (Newberg) 44-7, Jr. (Fall 3:11)

5th Place Match

Olin Storlie (Barlow) 39-7, Fr. over Brody Lybarger (Mountainside) 48-10, Sr. (SV-1 9-6)

132

1st Place - Amir Khanjan of Westview

2nd Place - Ryder Sprague of West Linn

3rd Place - Jonas Camillo of Sprague

4th Place - Styles Simpson of Lakeridge

5th Place - Austin Wilhelm of Newberg

6th Place - Nelson Campos of McMinnville

Championship Match

Amir Khanjan (Westview) 42-4, Jr. over Ryder Sprague (West Linn) 31-6, Jr. (Dec 12-11)

3rd Place Match

Jonas Camillo (Sprague) 36-14, So. over Styles Simpson (Lakeridge) 27-11, Jr. (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match

Austin Wilhelm (Newberg) 35-14, Jr. over Nelson Campos (McMinnville) 35-17, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

138

1st Place - Isaac Conner of Mountainside

2nd Place - Warren Cook of Forest Grove

3rd Place - Michael Martin of Grants Pass

4th Place - Dallas Ochoa of Liberty

5th Place - Elliot Mauck of Westview

6th Place - Owen Granberg of Gresham

Championship Match

Isaac Conner (Mountainside) 45-4, Fr. over Warren Cook (Forest Grove) 41-6, Jr. (MD 14-6)

3rd Place Match

Michael Martin (Grants Pass) 39-12, Jr. over Dallas Ochoa (Liberty) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Elliot Mauck (Westview) 5-3, Sr. over Owen Granberg (Gresham) 31-5, Sr. (Fall 0:57)

144

1st Place - Oscar Doces of West Linn

2nd Place - Jorge Rodriguez of Century

3rd Place - Ethan Stock of Mountainside

4th Place - Yuika Node of Sunset

5th Place - Izak Hutchins of Roseburg

6th Place - Artem Bikmurzin of Newberg

Championship Match

Oscar Doces (West Linn) 30-4, Sr. over Jorge Rodriguez (Century) 46-7, So. (TF-1.5 5:01 (23-7))

3rd Place Match

Ethan Stock (Mountainside) 43-7, So. over Yuika Node (Sunset) 18-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Izak Hutchins (Roseburg) 19-9, Sr. over Artem Bikmurzin (Newberg) 16-7, Jr. (SV-1 11-8)

150

1st Place - Heston Likens of North Medford

2nd Place - Giovanni Silva of Westview

3rd Place - Mason Stucky of Sheldon

4th Place - Grayson Fabrycki of Sherwood

5th Place - Cody McLay of Tigard

6th Place - Deacon Odom of North Salem

Championship Match

Heston Likens (North Medford) 29-4, Jr. over Giovanni Silva (Westview) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 5:24)

3rd Place Match

Mason Stucky (Sheldon) 34-3, Jr. over Grayson Fabrycki (Sherwood) 29-11, So. (Fall 3:03)

5th Place Match

Cody McLay (Tigard) 43-9, Sr. over Deacon Odom (North Salem) 26-13, So. (TF-1.5 3:58 (19-3))

157

1st Place - Gus Amerson of Newberg

2nd Place - Titus Rodela of Jefferson (Portland)

3rd Place - Maclain Culp of West Linn

4th Place - Jaxon Camillo of Sprague

5th Place - Seth Hooley of Sandy

6th Place - Victor Shipley of Century

Championship Match

Gus Amerson (Newberg) 47-1, Sr. over Titus Rodela (Jefferson (Portland)) 34-3, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

3rd Place Match

Maclain Culp (West Linn) 29-6, Jr. over Jaxon Camillo (Sprague) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 15-13)

5th Place Match

Seth Hooley (Sandy) 30-10, Jr. over Victor Shipley (Century) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 1:46)

165

1st Place - Owen Hull of Grants Pass

2nd Place - Sullivan Puckett of Sprague

3rd Place - Michael Smith of West Linn

4th Place - Max Copus of Cleveland

5th Place - Maximus Rodriguez of North Salem

6th Place - Tyler Rietmann of Roseburg

Championship Match

Owen Hull (Grants Pass) 39-1, Sr. over Sullivan Puckett (Sprague) 44-6, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

3rd Place Match

Michael Smith (West Linn) 32-10, Sr. over Max Copus (Cleveland) 37-10, Sr. (Fall 2:50)

5th Place Match

Maximus Rodriguez (North Salem) 31-11, So. over Tyler Rietmann (Roseburg) 23-17, Sr. (MD 18-5)

175

1st Place - Bridger Foss of South Medford

2nd Place - Isaac Reynoso of Glencoe

3rd Place - Brandon Cook of Forest Grove

4th Place - Daniel Patrick of Roseburg

5th Place - Lucas Gray of West Linn

6th Place - Dane Hartmann of Franklin

Championship Match

Bridger Foss (South Medford) 39-1, Sr. over Isaac Reynoso (Glencoe) 37-7, Jr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Cook (Forest Grove) 47-6, Jr. over Daniel Patrick (Roseburg) 35-9, So. (Fall 3:25)

5th Place Match

Lucas Gray (West Linn) 27-5, Sr. over Dane Hartmann (Franklin) 30-3, Sr. (M. For.)

190

1st Place - Kenya Johnson of Sprague

2nd Place - Andres Hernandez of Sherwood

3rd Place - Corbyn Schumack of South Medford

4th Place - James Rolla Camden Roofener of Glencoe

5th Place - Preston Vandehey of Forest Grove

6th Place - Quinn Wilson of Sunset

Championship Match

Kenya Johnson (Sprague) 43-6, Sr. over Andres Hernandez (Sherwood) 39-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Corbyn Schumack (South Medford) 41-10, Jr. over James Rolla Camden Roofener (Glencoe) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Preston Vandehey (Forest Grove) 30-12, Sr. over Quinn Wilson (Sunset) 32-16, Sr. (Fall 0:30)

215

1st Place - Walter Dahme of Sherwood

2nd Place - Noah Lundy of Southridge

3rd Place - Lusiano Lopez of Lake Oswego

4th Place - Zadek Bowlby of Newberg

5th Place - Antonio Aguilar of Clackamas

6th Place - Kitiona Shinkle of West Salem

Championship Match

Walter Dahme (Sherwood) 35-8, Jr. over Noah Lundy (Southridge) 34-5, Sr. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Lusiano Lopez (Lake Oswego) 25-1, Sr. over Zadek Bowlby (Newberg) 35-15, Jr. (Fall 0:35)

5th Place Match

Antonio Aguilar (Clackamas) 24-8, Sr. over Kitiona Shinkle (West Salem) 29-10, Jr. (MD 9-1)

285

1st Place - Isandre De La Torre of South Medford

2nd Place - Dominic Macon of Nelson

3rd Place - Noah Miner of Aloha

4th Place - Brody Sahlfeld of Glencoe

5th Place - Austin Phillips of Newberg

6th Place - Brock Sahlfeld of Glencoe

Championship Match

Isandre De La Torre (South Medford) 39-2, Jr. over Dominic Macon (Nelson) 35-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Noah Miner (Aloha) 39-3, Jr. over Brody Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 15-3, Sr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Austin Phillips (Newberg) 44-14, Sr. over Brock Sahlfeld (Glencoe) 29-9, So. (Fall 4:50)

Team Scores

1, Newberg, 229.5

2, West Linn, 202.5

3, Roseburg, 145.5

4, Sprague, 134.5

5, Forest Grove, 130.5

tie, Sherwood, 130.5

7, South Medford, 123.5

8, Westview, 109

9, Grants Pass, 101

10, Glencoe, 88.5

tie, Sandy, 88.5

12, Mountainside, 84.5

13, Clackamas, 79

14, Sunset, 74.5

15, North Medford, 59.5

16, Tigard, 56

17, Oregon City, 48

18, Barlow, 47

19, Century, 45.5

20, Lincoln, 44

6A/5A Girls

100

1st Place - Sarahi Chavez of McKay

2nd Place - Marissa McGinnis of Dallas

3rd Place - Eily Asher of Thurston

4th Place - Chaya Palomo of Sprague

5th Place - Kiana Wedel of Century

6th Place - Madalyn Ladd of Summit

Championship Match

Sarahi Chavez (McKay) 35-0, Sr. over Marissa McGinnis (Dallas) 46-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:52 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Eily Asher (Thurston) 42-8, Sr. over Chaya Palomo (Sprague) 38-8, Jr. (Fall 0:42)

5th Place Match

Kiana Wedel (Century) 38-14, So. over Madalyn Ladd (Summit) 22-8, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

105

1st Place - Skyler Hall of North Medford

2nd Place - Paisley Conway of Newberg

3rd Place - Aileen Paniagua of McKay

4th Place - Kaydence Jeffreys of West Albany

5th Place - Amy Carlson of Clackamas

6th Place - Gemma DeLance of Redmond

Championship Match

Skyler Hall (North Medford) 27-3, Jr. over Paisley Conway (Newberg) 29-1, So. (Fall 1:45)

3rd Place Match

Aileen Paniagua (McKay) 41-3, So. over Kaydence Jeffreys (West Albany) 29-10, Sr. (Fall 1:26)

5th Place Match

Amy Carlson (Clackamas) 27-7, Sr. over Gemma DeLance (Redmond) 28-16, So. (Dec 5-1)

110

1st Place - Marlina Martinez of McNary

2nd Place - Ah Pymm McDaniel of Dallas

3rd Place - Nevaya Gerberg of Liberty

4th Place - Mica Tonnsen of Central

5th Place - Jamie Baldwin of South Medford

6th Place - Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza of Forest Grove

Championship Match

Marlina Martinez (McNary) 32-2, So. over Ah Pymm McDaniel (Dallas) 46-5, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:47 (19-2))

3rd Place Match

Nevaya Gerberg (Liberty) 28-8, Fr. over Mica Tonnsen (Central) 20-13, Jr. (MD 15-2)

5th Place Match

Jamie Baldwin (South Medford) 25-7, So. over Crystal Gonzalez Mendoza (Forest Grove) 28-19, Sr. (Fall 0:48)

115

1st Place - Polly Olliff of Dallas

2nd Place - Jennifer Russell of Corvallis

3rd Place - Emilia Ensrud of Canby

4th Place - Teagan Merritt of Thurston

5th Place - Valerie Bowman of Bend

6th Place - Fera Thomas of Lincoln

Championship Match

Polly Olliff (Dallas) 54-1, Sr. over Jennifer Russell (Corvallis) 36-4, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Emilia Ensrud (Canby) 43-6, So. over Teagan Merritt (Thurston) 34-8, So. (Dec 13-8)

5th Place Match

Valerie Bowman (Bend) 41-12, Jr. over Fera Thomas (Lincoln) 34-11, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

120

1st Place - Mia Pedersen of Redmond

2nd Place - McKayla Bonham of Silverton

3rd Place - Valkyrie Shambry of Oregon City

4th Place - Naudia Edmiston of West Albany

5th Place - Micah Muir of Lincoln

6th Place - Abbeline Richard of Barlow

Championship Match

Mia Pedersen (Redmond) 49-3, Jr. over McKayla Bonham (Silverton) 36-7, Sr. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Valkyrie Shambry (Oregon City) 38-10, Sr. over Naudia Edmiston (West Albany) 42-5, Jr. (SV-1 6-3)

5th Place Match

Micah Muir (Lincoln) 33-10, Sr. over Abbeline Richard (Barlow) 27-6, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

125

1st Place - Kailea Takahashi of Forest Grove

2nd Place - Joey Dean of Caldera

3rd Place - Taylor Ward of Barlow

4th Place - Layla Morris of Mountainside

5th Place - Archer McLain of Aloha

6th Place - Yasmin Pastrana of North Salem

Championship Match

Kailea Takahashi (Forest Grove) 36-2, Sr. over Joey Dean (Caldera) 34-7, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:36 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Taylor Ward (Barlow) 26-5, Fr. over Layla Morris (Mountainside) 51-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Archer McLain (Aloha) 29-12, Sr. over Yasmin Pastrana (North Salem) 29-12, Fr. (Fall 0:25)

130

1st Place - Zorina Johnson of Ida B. Wells

2nd Place - Sadie Hall of North Medford

3rd Place - Renae Cook of Forest Grove

4th Place - Amarie Medina of Hillsboro

5th Place - Kyra Mitchell of Hood RIver Valley

6th Place - Isabella Quesada of Canby

Championship Match

Zorina Johnson (Ida B. Wells) 29-0, Jr. over Sadie Hall (North Medford) 32-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (22-4))

3rd Place Match

Renae Cook (Forest Grove) 33-4, Jr. over Amarie Medina (Hillsboro) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match

Kyra Mitchell (Hood RIver Valley) 38-14, Sr. over Isabella Quesada (Canby) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 17-15)

135

1st Place - Audrey Robinson of Crater

2nd Place - Alana Troullier of Mountain View

3rd Place - Addison Burleigh of Mountainside

4th Place - Paige Carrier of Westview

5th Place - Reina Barnes-Rubio of Redmond

6th Place - Lita Haworth of Lebanon

Championship Match

Audrey Robinson (Crater) 20-1, Fr. over Alana Troullier (Mountain View) 27-4, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

3rd Place Match

Addison Burleigh (Mountainside) 48-9, Sr. over Paige Carrier (Westview) 41-11, Sr. (SV-1 5-2)

5th Place Match

Reina Barnes-Rubio (Redmond) 37-7, Sr. over Lita Haworth (Lebanon) 35-12, Sr. (Dec 8-7)

140

1st Place - Kennedy Blanton of Forest Grove

2nd Place - Kristal Zamora of Thurston

3rd Place - JaydaRae Nance of Redmond

4th Place - Makayla Dye of Tualatin

5th Place - Bianca Ballesteros of Aloha

6th Place - McKenna Unger of McNary

Championship Match

Kennedy Blanton (Forest Grove) 38-1, Sr. over Kristal Zamora (Thurston) 41-3, Sr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

JaydaRae Nance (Redmond) 26-14, Sr. over Makayla Dye (Tualatin) 34-7, Sr. (Fall 3:50)

5th Place Match

Bianca Ballesteros (Aloha) 30-12, Sr. over McKenna Unger (McNary) 36-5, Jr. (M. For.)

145

1st Place - MacKenzie Shearon of Redmond

2nd Place - Jenna Rogers of Dallas

3rd Place - Jasmin Lopez Hernandez of McKay

4th Place - Elsa King of Southridge

5th Place - McKenna Sanchez of West Salem

6th Place - Maya Kruger of Parkrose

Championship Match

MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond) 39-1, Sr. over Jenna Rogers (Dallas) 46-7, Jr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Jasmin Lopez Hernandez (McKay) 38-12, Jr. over Elsa King (Southridge) 33-13, Sr. (Fall 4:23)

5th Place Match

McKenna Sanchez (West Salem) 23-10, Sr. over Maya Kruger (Parkrose) 20-4, Sr. (M. For.)

155

1st Place - Isabel Herring of Cleveland

2nd Place - Dema Al Rubaye of Aloha

3rd Place - Ashley Pineda-Lima of Century

4th Place - Esperanza Walsh of Grant

5th Place - Emily Fitzgerald of Eagle Point

6th Place - Gabriella Dyer of Dallas

Championship Match

Isabel Herring (Cleveland) 52-2, Sr. over Dema Al Rubaye (Aloha) 34-7, So. (Fall 1:09)

3rd Place Match

Ashley Pineda-Lima (Century) 20-7, Sr. over Esperanza Walsh (Grant) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Emily Fitzgerald (Eagle Point) 28-5, Jr. over Gabriella Dyer (Dallas) 38-13, Fr. (Fall 3:07)

170

1st Place - Natalie Wilhoit of Tigard

2nd Place - Abbie Hock of North Eugene

3rd Place - Ionela Macavei of Hillsboro

4th Place - Leticia Martinez of Hillsboro

5th Place - Sage Thatcher of Ashland

6th Place - Ryann Sharp of Corvallis

Championship Match

Natalie Wilhoit (Tigard) 38-7, Sr. over Abbie Hock (North Eugene) 30-6, Sr. (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match

Ionela Macavei (Hillsboro) 15-10, Jr. over Leticia Martinez (Hillsboro) 34-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Sage Thatcher (Ashland) 19-6, Jr. over Ryann Sharp (Corvallis) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 3:02)

190

1st Place - McKenzie Mills of David Douglas

2nd Place - Izabella Castlebery of Thurston

3rd Place - Alixia Hernandez of North Medford

4th Place - Sophia Zuniga of West Salem

5th Place - Natalia Solorio of Hood RIver Valley

6th Place - Dennece LaMothe of South Salem

Championship Match

McKenzie Mills (David Douglas) 30-2, Sr. over Izabella Castlebery (Thurston) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 0:43)

3rd Place Match

Alixia Hernandez (North Medford) 22-6, Sr. over Sophia Zuniga (West Salem) 25-4, Fr. (Fall 2:16)

5th Place Match

Natalia Solorio (Hood RIver Valley) 37-10, Sr. over Dennece LaMothe (South Salem) 21-12, Fr. (Fall 1:29)

235

1st Place - Jennifer Soto of North Salem

2nd Place - Katelyn Klingler of Crater

3rd Place - Katiry Day of Thurston

4th Place - Evelynn Littejohn of North Salem

5th Place - Mia Nicasio of South Medford

6th Place - Brooklyn Jackson of David Douglas

Championship Match

Jennifer Soto (North Salem) 26-5, Sr. over Katelyn Klingler (Crater) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

3rd Place Match

Katiry Day (Thurston) 29-9, So. over Evelynn Littejohn (North Salem) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 1:16)

5th Place Match

Mia Nicasio (South Medford) 19-10, So. over Brooklyn Jackson (David Douglas) 15-12, So. (M. For.)

Team Scores

1, Thurston, 124

2, Redmond, 114.5

3, Dallas, 113

4, Forest Grove, 95

5, McKay, 85.5

6, North Medford, 74

7, Aloha, 71

8, Hillsboro, 67

9, North Salem, 66

10, Crater, 57.5

11, Mountainside, 49

12, McNary, 47.5

13, David Douglas, 47

14, West Albany, 41

15, Century, 40

tie, West Salem, 40

17, Corvallis, 37

18, Barlow, 35

19, Cleveland, 33

tie, Tigard, 33

