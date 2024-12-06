All-state football 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars

High School

Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 4A FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Offensive player of the year

Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic

Defensive player of the year

Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic

Coach of the year

Zach Loboy, Marist Catholic

First team offense

QB Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior

RB Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, junior

RB Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton, junior

WR Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior

WR Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior

WR CD Nuno, Philomath, junior

TE Hudson Raab, Philomath, senior

C Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior

OL Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior

OL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior

OL Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior

OL Bryce May, Cascade, junior

OL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

K Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

First team defense

DL Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior

DL Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada, senior

DL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior

DL Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior

DL Nolan Sieben, Henley, senior

LB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior

LB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior

LB Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior

LB Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior

DB Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior

DB Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

DB Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

DB Joe Thornton, Marist Catholic, senior

P Gabe Love, Crook County, senior

Second team offense

QB Joseph Janney, Henley, junior

QB Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior

RB Kristopher Baldwin, Mazama, senior

RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore

WR Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

WR Rasean Jones, Baker, junior

WR Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior

TE Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior

C Koi Smith, Tillamook, senior

OL Preston Duke, Crook County, senior

OL Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior

OL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior

OL Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior

OL Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior

K Gabe Love, Crook County, senior

Second team defense

DL Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior

DL Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior

DL Nick Lopez, Cascade, senior

DL James Sessions, Scappoose, senior

LB Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior

LB Joseph Janney, Henley, junior

LB Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior

LB Jake White, Seaside, senior

DB Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior

DB Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior

DB Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore

DB Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior

P Joseph Janney, Henley, junior

P Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior  

Honorable mention offense

QB Zayden Anderson, Seaside, senior

QB Mason King, Molalla, senior

QB Colson Primus, Pendleton, senior

QB Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior

QB Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior

RB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior

RB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior

RB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior

RB Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior

RB Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior

RB Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior

WR Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior

WR Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior

WR Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior

WR Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior

WR Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

WR Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior

TE Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior

TE Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior

TE Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior

C Johnny Cruz, Estacada, senior

C Kaleb Lillie, Pendleton, sophomore

C Clem Pine, Mazama, senior

OL Mason Campbell, Scappoose, junior

OL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior

OL Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior

OL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior

OL Devyn McDonald, Tillamook, junior

OL Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior

OL Daniel Rodriguez, Seaside, senior

OL Thomas Seal, Estacada, senior

OL Landon Van Pelt, Pendleton, senior

K Robby Nordby, Gladstone, senior

K Max Tobiasson, Henley, senior

K Peyton Troxel, Tillamook, junior

Honorable mention defense

DL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior

DL Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior

DL Bekham Hibbert, La Grande, junior

DL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior

DL Bryce May, Cascade, junior

DL Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior

DL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior

DL Killian Phaigh, North Bend, senior

DL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

LB Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior

LB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior

LB Morrisen Craig, Cascade, junior

LB Kaleb Fox, Marshfield, junior

LB Jason Kern, Henley, senior

LB Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior

LB Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior

LB Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior

LB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior

LB Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior

LB Preston Shepherd, Ontario, senior

DB Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, junior

DB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior

DB Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

DB Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama, senior

DB Mason King, Molalla, senior

DB Brayden Miller, Scappoose, junior

DB Kaden Moore, Pendleton, senior

DB GW Neathery, Crook County, senior

DB Presley Noga, Hidden Valley, senior

DB Carson Remington, Tillamook, sophomore

P London Leitz, The Dalles, junior

P Bode Nichols, Sweet Home, junior

P Brody Van Gastel, Mazama, junior

All-league teams

Cowapa | Tri-Valley | Oregon West | Big Sky | Greater Oregon

