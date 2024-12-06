All-state football 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars
Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
—
OREGON 4A FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
Offensive player of the year
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic
Defensive player of the year
Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic
Coach of the year
Zach Loboy, Marist Catholic
First team offense
QB Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior
RB Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, junior
RB Tugg McQuinn, Pendleton, junior
WR Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior
WR Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
WR CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
TE Hudson Raab, Philomath, senior
C Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior
OL Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
OL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
OL Jantz Kahl Jr., Henley, junior
OL Bryce May, Cascade, junior
OL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
K Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
First team defense
DL Jackson Christian, Marist Catholic, senior
DL Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada, senior
DL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
DL Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, junior
DL Nolan Sieben, Henley, senior
LB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, junior
LB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior
LB Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior
LB Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
DB Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
DB Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
DB Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
DB Joe Thornton, Marist Catholic, senior
P Gabe Love, Crook County, senior
Second team offense
QB Joseph Janney, Henley, junior
QB Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior
RB Kristopher Baldwin, Mazama, senior
RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore
WR Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
WR Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
WR Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior
TE Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior
C Koi Smith, Tillamook, senior
OL Preston Duke, Crook County, senior
OL Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
OL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
OL Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior
OL Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
K Gabe Love, Crook County, senior
Second team defense
DL Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior
DL Ryan Hayden, Mazama, senior
DL Nick Lopez, Cascade, senior
DL James Sessions, Scappoose, senior
LB Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
LB Joseph Janney, Henley, junior
LB Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
LB Jake White, Seaside, senior
DB Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
DB Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior
DB Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
DB Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
P Joseph Janney, Henley, junior
P Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Zayden Anderson, Seaside, senior
QB Mason King, Molalla, senior
QB Colson Primus, Pendleton, senior
QB Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
QB Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior
RB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior
RB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior
RB Carter Condon, Cascade, senior
RB Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior
RB Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior
RB Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior
WR Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
WR Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior
WR Rocco De La Rosa, Philomath, junior
WR Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior
WR Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
WR Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior
TE Tristan Gomez, Ontario, senior
TE Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
TE Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior
C Johnny Cruz, Estacada, senior
C Kaleb Lillie, Pendleton, sophomore
C Clem Pine, Mazama, senior
OL Mason Campbell, Scappoose, junior
OL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior
OL Ean Dillingham, Stayton, senior
OL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior
OL Devyn McDonald, Tillamook, junior
OL Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior
OL Daniel Rodriguez, Seaside, senior
OL Thomas Seal, Estacada, senior
OL Landon Van Pelt, Pendleton, senior
K Robby Nordby, Gladstone, senior
K Max Tobiasson, Henley, senior
K Peyton Troxel, Tillamook, junior
Honorable mention defense
DL Robert Champlin, North Bend, senior
DL Emiliano Dominguez, Crook County, junior
DL Bekham Hibbert, La Grande, junior
DL Kenai Huff, La Grande, senior
DL Bryce May, Cascade, junior
DL Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior
DL Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
DL Killian Phaigh, North Bend, senior
DL Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
LB Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
LB Josh Berry, Junction City, senior
LB Morrisen Craig, Cascade, junior
LB Kaleb Fox, Marshfield, junior
LB Jason Kern, Henley, senior
LB Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, senior
LB Caleb Morgan, Ashland, senior
LB Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior
LB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
LB Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
LB Preston Shepherd, Ontario, senior
DB Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, junior
DB Sovann Chab, La Grande, junior
DB Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
DB Kai Otee Hunt, Mazama, senior
DB Mason King, Molalla, senior
DB Brayden Miller, Scappoose, junior
DB Kaden Moore, Pendleton, senior
DB GW Neathery, Crook County, senior
DB Presley Noga, Hidden Valley, senior
DB Carson Remington, Tillamook, sophomore
P London Leitz, The Dalles, junior
P Bode Nichols, Sweet Home, junior
P Brody Van Gastel, Mazama, junior
All-league teams
