Vote: Who was the top offensive lineman in 2024 Oregon high school football?
In the early part of the Roaring Twenties, Jules “Zuck” Carlson played for The Dalles before starring at Oregon State and winning two NFL titles (including the first championship in 1933) under George Halas with the Chicago Bears.
He was one of the first star offensive linemen to come through the Oregon high school ranks, and today, SBLive Oregon and High School on SI honor his legacy by selecting 10 of the top offensive linemen as finalists for the Carlson Award as the state’s best this season.
All-state teams: Class 6A | Class 5A | Class 4A
We know several teams had multiple linemen who could qualify, but to spread the wealth, we limited each school to one finalist.
Vote on who you think should be named Oregon’s Carlson Award winner.
CARLSON AWARD FINALISTS
Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
His future might be on the other side of the ball, but Borrevik earned second-team 6A all-state offense honors for a 6A Open semifinalist.
Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
The latest standout from the Crusaders’ vaunted Franchise offensive line made the 6A all-state second team.
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Henderson received 5A Special District 2 offensive lineman of the year honors and first-team all-state recognition.
Suiliasi Laulaupeealu, Sherwood, senior
Wilson Medina ran for more than 2,000 yards thanks in part to the work of his road-grading 6A all-state first-team tackle.
Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior
The Olympians’ run to the 6A Open quarterfinals was paved by an offensive line led by this 6A second-team all-state selection.
Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
The Lions had four linemen make the 6A all-state team, led by their Oregon State-bound left tackle and first-team selection.
Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
The Spartans won the 4A state championship behind a high-powered offense with their first-team all-state selection leading the way up front.
Brody Sahlfeld, Glencoe, senior
Crimson Tide coach Ian Reynoso called his Northwest Oregon Conference lineman of the year and second-team 5A all-state tackle the best lineman in the state.
Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
The state’s No. 1 recruit finally settled on the University of Oregon after garnering first-team 6A all-state honors.
Noah Uecker, Lake Oswego, senior
The Lakers had three 6A first-team selections opening holes for offensive player of the year LaMarcus Bell, but their three-year starter at center earned our nod.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App