Week 6 in Oregon High School Football Features Critical League Tilts
The high school football season in Oregon has only four weeks remaining before the playoffs kick off in early November, and High School on SI Oregon will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into Week 6, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 11 Lakeridge (3-2) at No. 1 West Linn (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s the first big test for the defending Class 6A Open champion Lions in Three Rivers League play as they face a Pacers team that has forged on despite a lingering shoulder injury to University of Washington commit RB Ansu Sanoe.
Junior Sloan Baker has ensured no letdown in the quality of quarterbacking play West Linn has had in the recent past, throwing for 1,322 yards and 16 touchdowns on 74-of-101 passing over five games.
No. 18 Grants Pass (4-1) at No. 8 Silverton (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The bye weeks in each team’s respective schedules — the 6A South Central Football Conference for the Cavemen; the 5A Mid-Willamette Conference for the Foxes — worked out to arrange this matchup featuring one of 6A’s top quarterbacks and one of 5A’s stingiest defenses.
Grants Pass junior QB Jordan Rossetta has thrown for 1,165 yards and nine touchdowns and has been complemented by RB Treyton Powers (894 rushing yards, 11 TDs). Meanwhile, Silverton has allowed the fifth-fewest points among 5A teams at 9.2 points per game, having shut out West Albany last week.
Crater (4-1) at No. 17 Thurston (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Comets come to Springfield fresh off upsetting defending 5A Midwestern League champion Churchill on a last-second field goal last week and now face a Colts team that has won five in a row (including a forfeit) since its Week 1 loss at Silverton.
Thurston sophomore WR Bodie Bonar, thrust into a bigger role when senior Matthew Newell was lost in the preseason to a torn ACL, has been a revelation this fall, ranking among 5A leaders with 36 catches for 541 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior LBs Cruz Gray and Caleb Jones have made a living in opposing backfields, combining for 20 tackles for loss.
Glencoe (4-1) at No. 22 Liberty (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Crimson Tide narrowly missed snapping Sherwood’s 23-game 6A Pacific Conference win streak last week, with the Bowmen kicking a go-ahead field goal with 1:17 left, then stopping Glencoe on its final drive.
Now, it’s a crosstown rivalry game with the Falcons, who entered the rankings this week on the heels of a dominant victory over McMinnville that saw them run for 527 yards. Liberty is led by senior RBs Jaxon Rekow (553 yards, seven TDs) and Mekhi Perry (519 yards, nine TDs).
No. 23 Hood River Valley (5-0) at Milwaukie (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The winner of this game is in the catbird’s seat to win the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference and end a long titleless streak — the Eagles last won their league in 2012, when they were in the Columbia River Conference, while the Mustangs have gone 40 years since winning a title.
Hood River Valley is No. 2 in scoring defense in 5A, allowing just 7.8 points per game, with senior LBs Nick Tuttle (23 tackles) and Bam Layna (21 tackles, four for loss) leading the way.