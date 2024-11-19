Who was the 2024 Newcomer of the Year in Oregon high school football?
Hundreds of Oregon high school football players emerged in their first season getting significant action under the Friday Night Lights. SBLive Oregon combed through those newcomers and breakthrough stars and selected 15 of the best to highlight. Vote for your top choice in the poll at the bottom of the page.
2024 OREGON BREAKTHROUH STARS OF THE YEAR
RB Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior
Anderson was buried on the Lions JV team a year ago but emerged this season as the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher in the past five years. He has 13 touchdowns through 10 games and was a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection.
QB Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior
Chambers wasn’t going to play ahead of Intermountain Conference offensive player of the year Connor Crum last year. After taking over for Crum this season, he’s on the shortlist for 5A offensive player of the year honors, throwing for 2,472 yards and 35 touchdowns in Mountain View’s first 10 games.
QB Andrew Guthrie, Summit, sophomore
Storm coach Corbin Hyatt has high hopes for his first-year signal-caller, who led the team to the 5A quarterfinals. He had four touchdown passes in a first-round win over Willamette.
RB Cole Hachmeister, Tualatin, sophomore
Hachmeister provided brief glimpses of his promise during garbage time duties as a freshman and emerged this season as the Timberwolves’ top rusher. He’s also what coach Dominic Ferraro calls the team’s “utility player” on the back line of the defense.
RB Cam Hammer, Wells, senior
Hammer turned out for football for the first time this season and had an immediate impact in the backfield, adding “top-end speed our team hasn’t had in quite some time,” Guardians coach Robby Scharf said. He was a first-team all-PIL selection.
RB Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Harvey got off to a slow start for the Spartans, but once Oregon West Conference play began, his presence grew in the offense. He enters the 4A semifinals leading the team with 953 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 135 carries.
RB Daniel Heninger, Glencoe, junior
Heninger received limited time as a sophomore but broke through this season for the Northwest Oregon Conference champion Crimson Tide — he recently was voted the NWOC’s offensive player of the year.
QB Kevin Hurliman, Tillamook, sophomore
Cheesemakers coach Kye Johnson waited all of one game to install Hurliman as his starter and was rewarded with a banner debut season — 1,378 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions through Round 1 of the 4A playoffs.
QB Ezra James, Taft, senior
James traded one brand of football for another, switching from soccer to directing the Tigers’ aerial attack this season, leading the program to its first appearance in the state quarterfinals. He threw for 2,287 yards and 29 touchdowns through 10 games. He also was the placekicker, going 26 for 36 on PATs and 1 for 2 on field goals.
LB Cannon Kemper, Burns, sophomore
Kemper showed his championship mettle from the wrestling mat during his first season with the Hilanders varsity squad, ranking among the team leaders in tackles (72), tackles for loss (23½) and sacks (three) through the 3A quarterfinals.
QB Robbie Long, Central Catholic, junior
Long had the unenviable task of taking over for three-year starter and 6A offensive player of the year Cru Newman, but the Rams haven’t skipped a beat, sitting 11-0 entering the 6A Open semifinals. Long was voted to the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
OT Jaden Moore, Lake Oswego, senior
Last year, Moore swung between JV and varsity as his path was blocked by all-Three Rivers League linemen Tobia Tagliabue and Hunter Kavanaugh. This year, he added 20 pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame while working with strength and conditioning coach Mark McLaughlin, grabbed the left tackle job and developed into a unanimous first-team all-TRL selection.
QB Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior
Sperry finally got his chance to start behind center after sitting behind Brock Thomas and Colby Parosa the past two years, and he’s had a wildly successful season in leading the Irish to the 6A Open semifinals. He was voted to the all-South Central Football Conference first team.
QB Drew Weiler, Lakeridge, junior
Weiler had a solid first season taking over for all-state honorable mention selection Gabe Motschenbacher, passing for 2,008 yards through nine games and leading the Pacers to the 6A Open quarterfinals.
QB Zeke Thomas, Crescent Valley, freshman
If Oregon had a Freshman of the Year award, Thomas would win it hands down after an impressive first season for the Raiders during which he threw for 2,503 yards and 28 touchdowns and received all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention.
