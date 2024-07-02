2024 Pennsylvania high school football schedules released; season kicks off Aug. 23
It is time to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games as 2024 Pennsylvania high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming PIAA season.
Most teams will kick off their seasons with their first matchups taking place on August 23.
2024 Pennsylvania high school football schedules for all teams in every PIAA classification are available on SBLive Pennsylvania, where you can also find live Pennsylvania high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Can't decide which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those at the top of the list in SBLive Pennsylvania's 2023 final rankings.
Here are the top 5 teams from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
- St. Joseph's Prep Hawks
- Imhotep Charter Panthers
- Bishop McDevitt Crusaders
- Parkland Trojans
- Aliquippa Quips
