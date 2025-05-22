High School

Aliquippa Parts Ways With Nick Lackovich, Two-Time basketball state championship coach

Lackovich won 185 games, two state titles and four WPIAL crowns during his time with the Quips.

Aliquippa boys basketball coach Nick Lackovich keeps watch during the Quips' PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game against Forest Hills at Armstrong High School in March. Aliquippa reached the state semifinals, but chose to let go of the long-time coach on Wednesday night.
The coaching carousel took a surprising turn in WPIAL basketball Wednesday night. Aliquippa coach Nick Lackovich was told his contract wasn't being renewed by the school board in a story first reported by Chris Harlan of the Tribune Review.

Lackovich wasn't let go for a lack of success. The Quips finished 23-6 this past season and reached the PIAA Class 3A semifinals and WPIAL championship game. During the postseason, Aliquippa was tripped up by twice by South Allegheny.

The Gladiators stunned the Quips in the WPIAL final, rallying from a four-point deficit in the 43 seconds to grab their first-ever title. A highly-anticipated rematch occurred in the state semifinals, but Aliquippa didn't have all of its resources available.

Star guard Josh Pratt, who was named PIAA Class 3A player of the year, couldn't play in the state semifinal game because he injured his ankle in practice.

Lackovich won 185 games during his time at Aliquippa, including four WPIAL championships and two state titles.

